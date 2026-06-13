Craig Mintz Claims Night One of the 44th Annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Attica Raceway Park

By: Rachel Wynkoop

For the third time in his career, Craig Mintz visited the Gates Corporation Victory Lane on night

one of the 44th Annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Kistler Engines & Racing Products

at Attica Raceway Park.

The 35-lap feature started with Cap Henry taking a commanding lead. On lap three, Henry’s

1.8-second lead was wiped out when TJ Michael and Zane DeVault slowed with a flat left-rear

and right-rear, respectively, bringing out the first caution of the night.

Henry pulled away from the field on the restart before the 38 of Leyton Wagner spun in turn four

to bring out the second caution of the night.

Again, Henry took the lead as Zeth Sabo, Parker Price-Miller and Craig Mintz battled for spots

third through fifth. As he pulled away from the field yet again, the caution came out on lap six for

Cale Thomas and Trey Jacobs spinning in turn one.

On the restart on lap six, Henry again took the lead, but Ryan Newton was on the hunt for more

than second place. Newton kept Henry’s lead to just around a second as Henry got into lapped

traffic. Meanwhile, Mintz took advantage of the long stretch of green-flag laps, making his way

up to fourth place as the caution came out again on lap 14 for Darin Naida spinning in turn

three.



With 21 to go, the green came back out, but not for long, when Newton and Henry came

together coming out of turn four, putting Newton into the fence and Henry to the Grit Work Area

with a flat right-rear. Henry rejoined the field, but the incident ended Newton’s night.

Parker Price-Miller inherited the lead on the restart, followed by Mintz, Sabo, K. Henry, and

Gauge Garcia.

Mintz took the lead from Price-Miller coming out of turn 2 on the restart. And that was all she

wrote. Mintz pulled away from the field and led the last 21 laps of the feature. Price-Miller and

Sabo rounded out the top three.

“The last 10 laps, I was bleeding,” Mintz said in the Gates Corporation Victory Lane. “These

guys still believe in me. I’m not racing as much, and you know here we are able to win. I really

wanted to battle the 33W. He’s been really, really, really good, so it sucks to see him get into

that situation, but sometimes, you better be luckier than good.”

Next for the NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline is Night 2 of

the 44th Annual Overwatch Precision Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Kistler Engines &

Racing Products at Sharon Speedway on Saturday, June 13th. Pit gates open at 3 PM with

general admission gates opening at 4 PM. More information can be found at

www.allstarsprintcar.com or by following the All Stars on Facebook, X, and TikTok.

Overwatch Precision Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Kistler Engines & Racing

Products Schedule

Friday, June 12 – Attica Raceway Park

Saturday, June 13 – Sharon Speedway

Sunday, June 14 – Millstream Speedway

Monday, June 15 – Wayne County Speedway

Tuesday, June 16 – Eldora Speedway

Wednesday, June 17 – Rain Date

Thursday, June 18 – Waynesfield Raceway Park

Friday, June 19 – Fremont Speedway

Saturday, June 20 – Atomic Speedway

About the All Star Circuit of Champions

Established in 1970, the All Star Circuit of Champions quickly became a defining force in

regional winged sprint car racing. Known for spotlighting both legendary names and emerging

talent, the series built its reputation through marquee events like Ohio Sprint Speedweek. More

than five decades later, it continues to blend tradition with innovation, keeping grassroots racing

alive across the five-state midwest region. For more information, visit www.allstarsprintcar.com.

About Overwatch Precision

Overwatch Precision is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance firearm

components, specializing in flat-faced Glock triggers, weapon accessories, and

precision-engineered gun parts for discerning users. With a commitment to thoughtful,

purposeful design, Overwatch Precision pushes the limits of innovation, ensuring that every

product meets the highest standards of functionality and reliability. For more information, visit

overwatchprecision.com.

About Kistler Engines & Racing Products

After 15 years of building engines, Kistler Racing Products opened in 2008. Kistler Racing

Products provides a wide array of high-quality, dependable, and race-winning capable parts,

most in stock. Kistler Engines & Racing Products is the only comprehensive shop for dirt sprints

in the country, offering everything from A to Z – Axels to Zeus buttons and Arai Helmets to

Zemco – if you need it, Kistler’s has it. For more information, visit www.kistlerracing.com.

About Napa Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts is a leading automotive parts retailer, supplying high-quality replacement

parts, accessories, and service items across North America. Established in 1925, NAPA has

built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both professional mechanics and everyday

drivers. With a network of over 6,000 stores, NAPA ensures that customers have access to the

right parts, right when they need them. For more information, visit www.napaonline.com.

About Valvoline

Valvoline is a global leader in automotive and industrial solutions, specializing in

high-performance lubricants, motor oils, and vehicle maintenance services. Established in 1866,

Valvoline pioneered the world’s first branded motor oil and continues to drive innovation in

engine protection and performance. With a presence in over 140 countries, Valvoline is

committed to powering the future of mobility, supporting electric, hybrid, and internal combustion

vehicles with cutting-edge solutions. For more information, visit www.valvoline.com.

NAPA Auto Parts A Feature 35 Laps | NAPA Auto Parts

1. 09-Craig Mintz[7]; 2. 71-Parker Price Miller[4]; 3. 29Z-Zeth Sabo[2]; 4. 16-Gauge Garcia[12];

5. 1-Nate Dussel[16]; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich[21]; 7. 101-Kalib Henry[5]; 8. 3-DJ Foos[11]; 9.

27H-Bryce Lucius[18]; 10. W20-Greg Wilson[14]; 11. 15K-Creed Kemenah[23]; 12. 01-Tim

Shaffer[20]; 13. 33W-Cap Henry[1]; 14. 5-Kody Brewer[13]; 15. 5AU-Brock Hallett[19]; 16.

49X-Cale Thomas[22]; 17. 19-TJ Michael[8]; 18. 15C-Chris Andrews[17]; 19. 44-Aiden

Price[15]; 20. 25R-Jordan Ryan[24]; 21. 14-Zane DeVault[9]; 22. 38-Leyton Wagner[25]; 23.

11N-Darin Naida[6]; 24. 66-Ryan Newton[3]; 25. 28N-Trey Jacobs[10]

Tub O’Towels B Feature 12 Laps | 00:06:22.624 | Tub O’Towels

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[4]; 2. 49X-Cale Thomas[1]; 3. 15K-Creed Kemenah[7]; 4. 25R-Jordan

Ryan[3]; 5. 34-Sterling Cling[2]; 6. 97-Zach Hampton[8]; 7. 98-Ricky Peterson[9]; 8. 35-Stuart

Brubaker[6]; 9. 7*-Tyler Street[11]; 10. 5E-Bobby Elliott[13]; 11. 3V-Chris Verda[15]; 12.

38-Leyton Wagner[14]; 13. 37-Bryce Norris[5]; 14. 98H-Ky Harper[16]; 15. X-Mike Keegan[12];

16. AU55-Parker Scott[10]

C Feature 1 12 Laps | 00:05:41.071

1. 5E-Bobby Elliott[5]; 2. 38-Leyton Wagner[3]; 3. 3V-Chris Verda[10]; 4. 98H-Ky Harper[1]; 5.

8T-Tanner Tecco[2]; 6. 2X-Gage Etgen[9]; 7. 20B-Cody Bova[7]; 8. 81-Rayce Jacobs[11]; 9.

7DK-Dylan Kingan[4]; 10. (DNS) 47-Todd King; 11. (DNS) 29-Logan McCandless; 12. (DNS)

45-Devon Borden

Level Utilities Dash 6 Laps | 00:01:19.466 | Level Utilities

1. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 2. 29Z-Zeth Sabo[2]; 3. 66-Ryan Newton[1]; 4. 71-Parker Price Miller[6];

5. 101-Kalib Henry[5]; 6. 11N-Darin Naida[3]; 7. 09-Craig Mintz[7]; 8. 19-TJ Michael[8]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:11:18.801 | Premier Planning Services

1. 71-Parker Price Miller[3]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[4]; 3. W20-Greg Wilson[6]; 4. 44-Aiden Price[1];

5. 5AU-Brock Hallett[5]; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich[8]; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7]; 8. 98H-Ky Harper[9];

9. 47-Todd King[11]; 10. 29-Logan McCandless[10]; 11. 7*-Tyler Street[2]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:01:45.422 | All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads

1. 29Z-Zeth Sabo[2]; 2. 66-Ryan Newton[3]; 3. 5-Kody Brewer[1]; 4. 27H-Bryce Lucius[6]; 5.

3-DJ Foos[4]; 6. 25R-Jordan Ryan[7]; 7. 98-Ricky Peterson[8]; 8. 37-Bryce Norris[5]; 9.

5E-Bobby Elliott[9]; 10. 3V-Chris Verda[11]; 11. 81-Rayce Jacobs[10]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:06:29.069 | Adaptive One Calipers

1. 11N-Darin Naida[2]; 2. 14-Zane DeVault[1]; 3. 09-Craig Mintz[3]; 4. 1-Nate Dussel[6]; 5.

28N-Trey Jacobs[4]; 6. 49X-Cale Thomas[5]; 7. 97-Zach Hampton[8]; 8. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[10];

9. X-Mike Keegan[7]; 10. 20B-Cody Bova[9]; 11. 45-Devon Borden[11]

Heat 4 8 Laps | 00:06:36.170 | Bazell Race Fuels

1. 33W-Cap Henry[3]; 2. 19-TJ Michael[2]; 3. 16-Gauge Garcia[1]; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews[6]; 5.

01-Tim Shaffer[11]; 6. 34-Sterling Cling[5]; 7. AU55-Parker Scott[8]; 8. 38-Leyton Wagner[9]; 9.

8T-Tanner Tecco[7]; 10. 2X-Gage Etgen[10]; 11. 15K-Creed Kemenah[4]

Qualify A 2 Laps | 00:00:26.000 | Capitol Custom Trailers

1. 101-Kalib Henry, 12.455[19]; 2. 3-DJ Foos, 12.576[22]; 3. 71-Parker Price Miller, 12.599[11];

4. 66-Ryan Newton, 12.691[3]; 5. 7*-Tyler Street, 12.785[5]; 6. 29Z-Zeth Sabo, 12.787[8]; 7.

44-Aiden Price, 12.824[21]; 8. 5-Kody Brewer, 12.829[7]; 9. 5AU-Brock Hallett, 12.831[14]; 10.

37-Bryce Norris, 12.844[16]; 11. W20-Greg Wilson, 12.856[18]; 12. 27H-Bryce Lucius,

12.873[10]; 13. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.885[15]; 14. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 12.904[20]; 15. 48-Danny

Dietrich, 12.921[4]; 16. 98-Ricky Peterson, 12.938[17]; 17. 98H-Ky Harper, 12.962[9]; 18.

5E-Bobby Elliott, 13.023[12]; 19. 29-Logan McCandless, 13.071[2]; 20. 81-Rayce Jacobs,

13.106[1]; 21. 47-Todd King, 13.137[13]; 22. 3V-Chris Verda, 13.306[6]

Qualify B 2 Laps | 00:00:26.049 | Capitol Custom Trailers

1. 28N-Trey Jacobs, 12.437[5]; 2. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 12.439[4]; 3. 09-Craig Mintz,

12.513[21]; 4. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.560[13]; 5. 11N-Darin Naida, 12.655[7]; 6. 19-TJ Michael,

12.668[10]; 7. 14-Zane DeVault, 12.753[6]; 8. 16-Gauge Garcia, 12.776[16]; 9. 49X-Cale

Thomas, 12.780[3]; 10. 34-Sterling Cling, 12.827[15]; 11. 1-Nate Dussel, 12.832[1]; 12.

15C-Chris Andrews, 12.859[20]; 13. X-Mike Keegan, 12.956[14]; 14. 8T-Tanner Tecco,

13.018[2]; 15. 97-Zach Hampton, 13.040[9]; 16. AU55-Parker Scott, 13.082[18]; 17. 20B-Cody

Bova, 13.118[22]; 18. 38-Leyton Wagner, 13.140[12]; 19. 7DK-Dylan Kingan, 13.300[17]; 20.

2X-Gage Etgen, 13.416[11]; 21. 45-Devon Borden, 14.368[8]; 22. 01-Tim Shaffer, 59.999[19]

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger – Danny Dietrich +15

Five Star Bodies Lap Leader – Craig Mintz 21 laps led