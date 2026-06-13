SEAVEY SAILS TO BLOOMINGTON ﻿USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK SCORE

By Richie Murray

Bloomington, Indiana (June 12, 2026)………He’d run third this week. He’d finished second this week. But on Friday night at Bloomington Speedway, it was finally Logan Seavey’s turn to stand in the number one spot on the podium.

The Sutter, California racer took over lead from series Rookie Bradley Cox on lap four, then led the remaining 29 laps of the overtime extended 32-lap feature to win round four of the 22nd annual USAC Indiana Midget Week series.

Seavey’s five career Indiana Midget Week triumphs ranks as the third most all-time alongside Christopher Bell and Tanner Thorson, and his 20th overall USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship feature score ties him with A.J. Foyt for 36th place on the all-time list.

In a similar vein to his performances this week, Seavey’s Indiana Midget Week resume consisted of finishes of second in 2019, third in 2023, and fourth in 2024, but neglected to include a victory until he brought the Abacus Racing/Indy Powersports – Desnuda Tequila – Prime 47 – Droplight/Spike/Stanton SR-11x to victory lane for the first time in 2026.

Interestingly, Seavey and team initially didn’t plan to run the entire Indiana Midget Week slate in order to make preparation for next week’s Eastern Storm series featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship. But they now find themselves right in the thick of the IMW title race with two events remaining at Tri-State Speedway on Saturday and Kokomo Speedway on Sunday. Needless to say, a change in plans is afoot.

“We weren’t planning on being here and now we’re kind of in the hunt,” Seavey revealed. “Karter (Sarff) and Cannon (McIntosh) are obviously doing a good job and they’re going to be hard to catch, but I feel really good about Haubstadt tomorrow and these next couple races are going to be good.”

Starting fourth on the grid for the feature, Seavey had a blueprint for how he wanted to run his race on the 1/4-mile red clay oval.

“I feel like every time I come here, my car’s really good and I just don’t get to the lead early enough, and the bottom in one and two lately has been really, really fast. So, it’s kind of hard to pass the leader once they get in a rhythm,” Seavey explained. “I knew that if I was going to win this race, I had to get the lead early and get that rhythm. I felt really good about my line, even if they were a little bit better. I thought it would be really hard to get by us the way my line was with where my car was working the best.”

Seavey’s plan came to fruition in the early stages. Initially, Cox led the first three laps of his USAC career from his pole starting position along the bottom. But on lap four, Sarff suddenly surged to the lead in turns one and two, but it proved to be short lived. Moments later, Seavey got rolling on the high line, and vaulted from third to first past both Cox and Sarff off turn four to lead the lap.

Meanwhile, much further back in the pack, previous night’s feature winner Justin Grant was enduring turmoil. Initially slated to start on the outside of row nine, his CB Industries team swapped to a backup car for the feature due to an engine issue. Lining up 24th and last in the field, Grant had already advanced seven positions up to 17th by lap four when he became entangled with Kyle Jones, resulting in Grant flipping over in turns three and four. After a stint in the Indy Metal Finishing Work Area, Grant was relegated back to the tail of the field once more.

No less than eight stoppages halted the race, but all the while, Seavey was unfazed at the head of the field. However, it did create numerous restart opportunities, all of which Seavey was game for.

“Starting on the top was better for me to get into one with a big arc and I wasn’t very good at running in there slow and getting on the right front,” Seavey said of his restart plans. “I was really wanting to start on the top as much as I could but I knew there were a few times where I’d try to change it up and get them racing behind me a little bit, or something else.”

McIntosh was among those who put themselves into contention as he worked his way from 12th at the start, then took over third with an inside move on Kale Drake on lap 19 while Seavey and Sarff continued to run one-two.

Seavey’s lead was a solid eight car lengths on the 30th lap with the checkered flag just within sight. However, Mack Leopard (8th) got into the back bumper of Hayden Reinbold (7th) entering turn one, sending Reinbold spinning backwards while facing oncoming traffic. All managed to avoid contact with Reinbold. However, Matt Sherrell (9th) and Grant, who had hustled back from 24th to 10th, were also caught up in the melee, ending both their evenings right on the spot.

Re-racked for a green-white-checkered restart, Seavey once again left the field in the distance and was headed for the final set of turns one last time, seemingly. But eighth running Leopard slowed suddenly and stopped on the other side of the turn four banking, resulting in a caution and one more restart opportunity for Seavey and his challengers.

However, Seavey was pretty certain he wasn’t going to be taken for the lead this time, or anytime, on this night.

“This car was good enough to where I could get away – I don’t know if I was getting away or not – but I felt good enough about my line to where I was running the bottom and protecting in one, then sliding myself in three,” Seavey offered. “So, they had to do something really different to get by me there. My car just felt so good doing what I was doing that I wasn’t going to change anything up.”

Seavey was 100 percent correct in his assertion and finally crossed the finish line on the 32nd lap by a 0.452 second margin over Sarff, McIntosh, Jacob Denney and Drake Edwards. There were no complaints from Seavey on this one.

“I’ve been complaining a lot about my racecar the last couple of days,” Seavey admitted. “(The crew) has been working really hard and I just had to go out there and drive it and quit complaining and just do what I can do.”

Furthermore, for the second consecutive night, Seavey led the most laps. The night before at Lincoln Park Speedway, Seavey led 16 circuits and finished third. This time around at Bloomington, he paced the final 29 laps to score both the victory and the K & N Filters Clean Air Award.

It doesn’t seem to matter where Denney starts; he always seems to find his way to the front. Bloomington was no exception. This time, he advanced 15 positions after starting 19th and finishing fourth to earn the Rod End Supply Hard Charger award for the second time this week. He also moved from 19th to fifth at Paragon Speedway two nights earlier.

Zach Wigal started his night off at Bloomington by grabbing his third career USAC National Midget fast qualifying award with a lap of 11.955 seconds during LearnLab Qualifying. Wigal also made a solid bounce back in the feature after spinning off the turn three banking while running seventh early in the going. Starting at the back of the pack, he raced his way back from 24th to finish 10th. That earned him the Sober Joe Coffee Company Recovery of the Night.

Sarff’s incredible streak of five-straight fast qualifying times in Indiana Midget Week competition dating back to 2025 came to an end at Bloomington after timing in fourth fastest. However, he was able to extend his Indiana Midget Week point lead to 11 with two rounds remaining.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: RACE: June 12, 2026 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – 22nd Annual USAC Indiana Midget Week

LEARNLAB QUALIFYING: 1. Zach Wigal, 1, O’Dell-11.955; 2. Jakeb Boxell, 54, 4 Kings-12.069; 3. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-12.069; 4. Karter Sarff, 71m, May-12.090; 5. Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ, Reinbold-Underwood-12.104; 6. Mack Leopard, 40L, McDermand-12.115; 7. Bradley Cox, 45, Mason-12.124; 8. Matt Sherrell, 2D, Harris-12.222; 9. Gunnar Setser, 43, Arnold-12.227; 10. Cannon McIntosh, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.244; 11. Gavin Miller, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.245; 12. Drake Edwards, 40D, McDermand-12.248; 13. Kale Drake, 4, RMS-12.249; 14. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-12.280; 15. Trevor Cline, 55, Cline-12.305; 16. Levi Hinck, 21H, TKH-12.306; 17. Brecken Reese, 20Q, Reese-12.318; 18. Kyle Jones, 7TX, Engler-12.325; 19. Justin Grant, 87, CBI-12.347; 20. Jacob Denney, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.350; 21. Colton Robinson, 67K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.371; 22. Adam Taylor, 7T, ATM-12.374; 23. Kevin Thomas Jr., 14, 4 Kings-12.380; 24. Brandon Carr, 98K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.560; 25. Mike Unger, 67u, Frederiksen/Unger-12.992; 26. Robert Carson, 99K, Carson-NT; 27. Drew Sherman, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-NT (time of 12.429 disallowed due to missing scales).

K1 RACEGEAR FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kale Drake (2), 2. Cannon McIntosh (3), 3. Karter Sarff (5), 4. Zach Wigal (6), 5. Justin Grant (7), 6. Bradley Cox (4), 7. Adam Taylor (8), 8. Levi Hinck (1), 9. Mike Unger (9). 2:07.147

TJ FORGED SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brecken Reese (1), 2. Jakeb Boxell (6), 3. Hayden Reinbold (5), 4. Kevin Thomas Jr. (8), 5. Gavin Miller (3), 6. Matt Sherrell (4), 7. Ethan Mitchell (2), 8. Jacob Denney (7), 9. Drew Sherman (9). 2:10.084

K & N FILTERS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Drake Edwards (3), 2. Kyle Jones (1), 3. Gunnar Setser (4), 4. Colton Robinson (7), 5. Trevor Cline (2), 6. Logan Seavey (6), 7. Mack Leopard (5), 8. Brandon Carr (8), 9. Robert Carson (9). 2:09.162

FIVE STAR BODIES SEMI: (10 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Mack Leopard (1), 2. Jacob Denney (5), 3. Brandon Carr (6), 4. Drew Sherman (8), 5. Adam Taylor (3), 6. Levi Hinck (4), 7. Ethan Mitchell (2), 8. Mike Unger (7), 9. Robert Carson (9). 2:10.203

FEATURE: (32 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (4), 2. Karter Sarff (3), 3. Cannon McIntosh (12), 4. Jacob Denney (19), 5. Drake Edwards (7), 6. Kale Drake (8), 7. Colton Robinson (16), 8. Kevin Thomas Jr. (17), 9. Brandon Carr (20), 10. Zach Wigal (6), 11. Bradley Cox (1), 12. Gavin Miller (13), 13. Gunnar Setser (11), 14. Jakeb Boxell (5), 15. Levi Hinck (23), 16. Hayden Reinbold (2), 17. Kyle Jones (15), 18. Drew Sherman (21), 19. Mack Leopard (18), 20. Matt Sherrell (10), 21. Justin Grant (24), 22. Adam Taylor (22), 23. Trevor Cline (14), 24. Brecken Reese (9). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 Bradley Cox, Laps 4-32 Logan Seavey.

**Justin Grant flipped on lap 4 of the feature.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Jacob Denney-390, 2-Jakeb Boxell-374, 3-Justin Grant-357, 4-Zach Wigal-356, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-350, 6-Kale Drake-342, 7-Gunnar Setser-317, 8-Logan Seavey-313, 9-Hayden Reinbold-307, 10-Gavin Miller-302.

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK POINTS: 1-Karter Sarff-283, 2-Cannon McIntosh-272 3-Logan Seavey-267, 4-Jacob Denney-240, 5-Jakeb Boxell-236, 6-Kale Drake-227, 7-Zach Wigal-225, 8-Hayden Reinbold-212, 9-Justin Grant-210, 10-Gunnar Setser-208.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.-64, 2-Cale Coons-59, 3-Hayden Reinbold-57, 4-Jacob Denney-52, 5-Briggs Danner-47, 6-Justin Grant-46, 7-Robert Ballou-44, 8-Logan Calderwood-39, 9-Chase Stockon-38, 10-Brady Bacon-37.

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK PARALLAX GROUP PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Jacob Denney-42, 2-Cannon McIntosh-33, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr.-26, 4-Colton Robinson-23, 5-Brandon Carr-20, 6-Jakeb Boxell-18, 7-Karter Sarff-16, 8-Logan Seavey-15, 9-Justin Grant-15, 10-Hayden Reinbold-13.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 13, 2026 – Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – 22nd Annual USAC Indiana Midget Week

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Hayden Reinbold (11.885)

LearnLab Fast Qualifier: Zach Wigal (11.955)

K1 RaceGear First Heat Winner: Kale Drake

TJ Forged Second Heat Winner: Brecken Reese

K & N Filters Third Heat Winner: Drake Edwards

Five Star Bodies Semi Winner: Mack Leopard

K & N Filters Clean Air Award: Logan Seavey (29 laps led)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger: Jacob Denney (19th to 4th)