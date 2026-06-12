Williams Grove Cancels June 12

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg –Predicted severe weather threats through the day and evening coupled with a Heat Advisory in effect has caused Williams Grove Speedway to make the difficult decision to cancel the June 12 racing program.

The safety of fans, competitors, staff and officials and other personnel involved with the Kids Night and Fan Appreciation event remains the oval’s top priority.

The decision was made late Thursday in consideration of all effected.

Mamma’s Pizza Fan Appreciation & Kids Night activities and giveaways have been rescheduled for Friday night, July 17 with the entire racing program being presented by Flostate Sim Racing.

Williams Grove Speedway will return to action next Friday, June 19 when it welcomes the return of the AMSOIL National USAC Sprint Cars for the Eastern Storm Tour to the track.

The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars will also be in action with USAC time trials slated for 7:30.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by visiting the oval on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok or Instagram.

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