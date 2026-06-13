Luke Hall wins USAC Midwest Thunder Midget main at Limaland

From Gerald Keysor

Elida, OH (June 12,2026)- No 74 Luke Hall won his first USAC Midwest Thunder Midget feature at Limaland in the Mike Streicher Memorial. No. 35 Bryce Massingill charged from sixth to second, with No 21G Chett Gehrke, No. 36 Ian Creager, and No. 21 Dylan Trost rounding out the top 5.

Limaland Motorsports Park is back in action next Friday June 19th for the 91st Anniversary Race presented by the University of Northwestern Ohio. In action will be the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints, the Otterly Baths DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, and the Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks.

Pit gates open at 4:30PM, grandstand gates open at 5:00PM, hot laps at 6:30PM, and racing at 7:30PM

General admission for ages 16 and older is $15.00, ages 11 to 15 is $7.00, and kids 10 and younger get in FREE

Pit passes for all ages are $30.00