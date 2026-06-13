Brent Marks Tops Dazzling Feature at Knoxville!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 13, 2026) – Brent Marks emerged as the “King of the Hill” Friday, on night #1 of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash with the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws. The Myerstown, Pennsylvania driver won what became a three-car duel late and earned $12,000 for his second career win at the Knoxville Raceway. The race saw four lead changes. Clayton Vanderploeg also put his name in the record books, becoming the youngest sprint car driver to win a feature at Knoxville in just his second race here in the Pro Sprints.

Aaron Reutzel led early in the 25-lap main event for the World of Outlaws ahead of Rico Abreu, Logan Schuchart, Marks and Justin Henderson. Kyle Larson moved into the top five on lap two. Up front, Schuchart was challenging Abreu for the lead when Kerry Madsen spun on the front stretch, bringing caution.

Reutzel took the outside line on the double-file restart, but Abreu found the low line to his liking and went full tilt into the lead. Marks slid by Schuchart for third as well. It was three laps later, that Madsen flipped hard in turn one. He climbed out under his own power.

Abreu led Reutzel, Marks, Schuchart and Larson back to green. Schuchart shot from fourth to second when the green fell, and Sheldon Haudenschild scrambled from sixth to fourth, as Marks was shuffled back. He regained his momentum, however, and got back by Haudenschild for fourth on lap ten, and then battled by Reutzel for third with ten to go.

Up front, the speedy Abreu entered traffic with eight to go. Marks challenged Schuchart for second, and the three cars were in the thick of it. Marks gained second on lap 19, but surrendered it to Schuchart at lap later.

With 21 laps in the books, Abreu lost power, and Schuchart inherited the lead, with Marks and a surging Haudenschild right there. Marks found his way by Schuchart in close action with two to go and carried the lead to the checkers.

Marks, Haudenschild (with a pass on the last lap) and Schuchart were within seven-tenths of a second at the checkers. David Gravel finished fourth ahead of Reutzel. Tyler Courtney, Larson, Brenham Crouch, Buddy Kofoid and Carson Macedo rounded out the top ten. The 61-car field saw Schuchart and Crouch set quick time over their two respective groups. Schuchart, Abreu, Reutzel and Marks were heat race winners. Kaleb Johnson and Tasker Phillips won the Non-Qualifiers, Chase Dietz took the C main, Garet Williamson claimed the B main and Schuchart won the Dash. Daison Pursley flipped in his heat, but walked away.

“I was just driving the hell out of that thing,” said a happy Marks in Victory Lane. “The car got so good. There were times I was fighting it because it had so much grip. What a way to get our first win of the year. This place is just so cool. To be able to stand up here in front of this great crowd and get a World of Outlaws win just means a lot to me. (Using multiple grooves) was super important. You needed to get around and get the runs. You couldn’t be one lane. Our car was just hooked up. I was just pushing so hard at the end. As a driver, I knew I needed to get the win, because we had the car to do it. We were able to capitalize on that.”

“I honestly didn’t even know (the battle with Marks and Schuchart) was for the lead,” said Haudenschild of his second place run. “I thought Rico was gone. I never saw him pull off. Logan and the 19…they were going at it. We’re going so fast, and when they’re racing like that, you have a split second to decide where to go. The car was really good. I could pretty much maneuver anywhere on the track. The best racecar I’ve probably ever had at Knoxville.”

“Obviously, when you start on the pole, you expect to be there to win the race,” said Schuchart. “We were close. If Rico didn’t have issues, he was probably gone. I feel like we were in the hunt, and know the direction to go. It’s definitely the best we’ve been at Knoxville this year. I’m proud of the team. They’ve been working really hard to get us better. I just got a little tight as the race went on. Brent did a really good job. It seemed he could get really hard in the corner and not get tight, and run in there and stay balanced. I thought we could get by him on the last lap, if I could just get to the outside of him on the backstretch and cut him off going down into three. He did a great job coming off the bottom of two and running away down the backstretch.”

A caution for debris and a mechanical issue for Brody Johnson slowed the start of the 15-lap Pro Sprints feature. For the second week in a row, and in his second race here ever, Clayton Vanderploeg led from the front row early over Casey Friedrichsen, J Kinder, Mike Mayberry and Tyler Thompson.

Kinder quickly moved into second, and Thompson followed him into third on lap three. Friedrichsen (lap four) and Devin Kline (lap five) both fell out before Vanderploeg hit traffic on lap nine.

The young driver hesitated a bit behind the lapped machine of Carter Hansen, and Kinder reeled him in. The veteran worked around Vanderploeg to take the lead on lap 13, but a caution for a spun Hansen negated that move and set up a two lap dash to the finish.

Vanderploeg held off the veteran for the popular win, becoming the youngest sprint car winner here at 15 years, 362 days old. Vanderploeg earned a waiver to drive at his age in the Pro class after a test session two weeks ago.

Kinder was second, ahead of Thompson, Chase Young and Mayberry. Josh Jones, Luke Lane, Matthew Botts, Johnson and Jeff Wilke completed the top ten. Kline and Kinder set the quickest times, while Mayberry and Thompson won the heats.

“To be sure I don’t know what to do with my hands,” said an excited Vanderploeg, who joins his father Eric as a feature winner here. Eric won in 360 competition. “I’m a little bit frozen. I just want to thank the pit crew and all my sponsors. I also want to thank the ‘Dude’ (Danny Lasoski) for helping me run the bottom. My Dad has done everything for me. He’s saved my butt on a lot of stuff.”

Join us Saturday, June 13 for the finale of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash featuring the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws. The Randall Roofing 360 sprints will also be on the card on Saturday. For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

Premier Chevy Dealers Night #1 Results

NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Results

Time Trials Group 1 (Qualifying Order), 2 Laps: 1. 1S, Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA, 15.020 (8); 2. 24A, Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA, 15.217 (7); 3. 18, Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH, 15.278 (5); 4. 57, Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA, 15.310 (23); 5. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.416 (30); 6. 2, David Gravel, Watertown, CT, 15.437 (12); 7. 6, Kasey Jedrzejek, Lagrange, OH, 15.459 (1); 8. 26, Justin Peck, Monrovia, IN, 15.475 (25); 9. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 15.483 (3); 10. 27C, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.497 (21); 11. 69K, Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK, 15.510 (16); 12. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 15.583 (27); 13. 23D, Chase Dietz, York, PA, 15.619 (2); 14. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 15.622 (6); 15. 10, Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 15.632 (29); 16. 15, Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND, 15.647 (10); 17. 2M, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 15.656 (18); 18. 42, Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA, 15.664 (24); 19. 2C, Cole Macedo, Lemoore, CA, 15.683 (28); 20. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA, 15.718 (15) / 21. 19H, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, 15.796 (26); 22. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 15.849 (19); 23. 28M, Conner Morrell, Bradenton, FL, 15.853 (11); 24. 45X, Rees Moran, Tulsa, OK, 15.858 (9); 25. 17B, Bill Balog, Hartland, WI, 15.872 (13); 26. 17GP, Hank Davis, Sand Springs, OK, 15.998 (17); 27. 121, RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL, 16.138 (20); 28. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 16.234 (22); 29. 2KS, Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 16.276 (14); 30. 15J, Jack Potter, Lee’s Summit, MO, 16.584 (4) 31. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust., (31) NT.

Time Trials Group 2 (Qualifying Order), 2 Laps: 1. 5, Brenham Crouch, Lubbock, TX, 15.411 (2); 2. 19, Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA, 15.426 (15); 3. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX, 15.544 (5); 4. 23, Garet Williamson, Kingdom City, MO, 15.557 (6); 5. 27, Emerson Axsom, Franklin, IN, 15.587 (3); 6. 41, Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA, 15.610 (18); 7. 55, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 15.619 (1); 8. 11, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD, 15.697 (23); 9. 9, Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, OK, 15.715 (21); 10. 7S, Chris Windom, Canton, IL, 15.802 (19); 11. 83, Michael Kofoid, Penngrove, CA, 15.845 (27); 12. 28, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS, 15.875 (11); 13. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 15.875 (16); 14. 7BC, Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN, 15.914 (22); 15. 17, Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN, 15.959 (26); 16. O9, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD, 16.006 (12); 17. 16C, Skylar Gee, Leduc, ALB, Can., 16.015 (7); 18. 9R, Chase Randall, Waco, TX, 16.088 (25); 19. 25, Jy Corbet, Gympie, QLD, Aust., 16.099 (24); 20. 51, Ashton Torgerson, Glendale, AZ, 16.105 (4); 21. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 16.122 (13); 22. 77, Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, CA, 16.162 (28); 23. 24D, Danny Sams III, North Port, FL, 16.296 (14); 24. 83V, Austin Wood, Sacramento, CA, 16.358 (29); 25. 15JR, Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 16.412 (10); 26. 44X, Scotty Johnson, Melcher, Dallas, IA, 16.451 (8); 27. 3, Dayne Kingshott, Bunbury, WA, Aust., 16.523 (9); 28. 10V, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA, 16.677 (17); 29. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA, 16.919 (30); 30. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, NT (20)

Non, Qualifier one (started), 8 Laps, 2:25.8: 1. 19H, Kaleb Johnson (1); 2. 22, Riley Goodno (2) / 3. 17B, Bill Balog (4); 4. 45X, Rees Moran (3); 5. 17GP, Hank Davis (5); 6. 40, Clint Garner (6); 7. 2KS, Jack Anderson (7); 8. 15J, Jack Potter (8); 9. DNS – 28M, Conner Morrell; 121, RJ Johnson; 2K – Lynton Jeffrey

Non, Qualifier two (started), 8 Laps, 2:16.4: 1. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (1); 2. 77, Giovanni Scelzi (2) / 3. 24D, Danny Sams III (3); 4. 83V, Austin Wood (4); 5. 15JR, Cole Mincer (5); 6. 3, Dayne Kingshott (7); 7. 44X, Scotty Johnson (6); 8. 10V, Joe Beaver (8); 9. 56, Joe Simbro (9); DNS – 24, Terry McCarl

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. 1S, Logan Schuchart (1); 2. 18, Sheldon Haudenschild (2); 3. 88, Austin McCarl (3); 4. 6, Kasey Jedrzejek (4); 5. 10, Ryan Timms (8) / 6. 69K, Daryn Pittman (6); 7. 19H, Kaleb Johnson (11); 8. 2M, JJ Hickle (7); 9. 3P, Sawyer Phillips (5); 10. 2C, Cole Macedo (9); DNS – 23D, Chase Dietz

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. 24A, Rico Abreu (1); 2. 57, Kyle Larson (2); 3. 2, David Gravel (3); 4. 21, Brian Brown (6); 5. 26, Justin Peck (4) / 6. 15, Donny Schatz (8); 7. 27C, Carson McCarl (5); 8. 22, Riley Goodno (11); 9. 1K, Kelby Watt (10); 10. 4W, Jamie Ball (7); 11. 42, Sye Lynch (9)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. 87, Aaron Reutzel (2); 2. 5, Brenham Crouch (1); 3. 55, Kerry Madsen (4); 4. 83, Michael Kofoid (6); 5. 27, Emerson Axsom (3) / 6. 17, Spencer Bayston (8); 7. 16C, Skylar Gee (9); 8. 44, Chris Martin (7); 9. 25, Jy Corbet (10); 10. (DNF) 9, Daison Pursley (5); 11. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (11)

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:21.8: 1. 19, Brent Marks (1); 2. 11, Justin Henderson (4); 3. 41, Carson Macedo (3); 4. 7BC, Tyler Courtney (7); 5. 7S, Chris Windom (5) / 6. 9R, Chase Randall (9); 7. 28, Jace Park (6); 8. 77, Giovanni Scelzi; 9. O9, Matt Juhl (8); 10. 51, Ashton Torgerson (10); 11. 23, Garet Williamson (2)

C main (started), 10 Laps, 3:00.3: 1. 23D, Chase Dietz (1); 2. 24D, Danny Sams III (3) / 3. 17B, Bill Balog (2); 4. 40, Clint Garner (8); 5. 17GP, Hank Davis (6); 6. 45X, Rees Moran (4); 7. 2KS, Jack Anderson (10); 8. 83V, Austin Wood (5); 9. 3, Dayne Kingshott (9); 10. 44X, Scotty Johnson (11); 11. 10V, Joe Beaver (13); 12. 15J, Jack Potter (12); 13. 56, Joe Simbro (15); 14. 28M, Conner Morrell (14); 15. 15JR, Cole Mincer (7); DNS – 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips; 42, Sye Lynch; 121, RJ Johnson; 24, Terry McCarl

Dash (started), 6 Laps, 1:43.3: 1. 1S, Logan Schuchart (1); 2. 87, Aaron Reutzel (2); 3. 24A, Rico Abreu (3); 4. 11, Justin Henderson (5); 5. 18, Sheldon Haudenschild (6); 6. 57, Kyle Larson (7); 7. 5, Brenham Crouch (4); 8. 19, Brent Marks (8)

B main (started), 12 Laps, 3:42.4: 1. 23, Garet Williamson (2); 2. 69K, Daryn Pittman (3); 3. 15, Donny Schatz (5); 4. 17, Spencer Bayston (4) / 5. 9R, Chase Randall (6); 6. 3P, Sawyer Phillips (1); 7. 28, Jace Park (10); 8. 77, Giovanni Scelzi (14); 9. 27C, Carson McCarl (9); 10. 19H, Kaleb Johnson (7); 11. 25, Jy Corbet (16); 12. 2M, JJ Hickle (11); 13. 44, Chris Martin (12); 14. 1K, Kelby Watt (15); 15. 16C, Skylar Gee (8); 16. 22, Riley Goodno (13); 17. 24D, Danny Sams III (21); 18. O9, Matt Juhl (18); 19. 51, Ashton Torgerson (19); 20. 4W, Jamie Ball (17); 21. 23D, Chase Dietz (20); DNS – 2C, Cole Macedo; 9, Daison Pursley

A main (started), 25 Laps, NT: 1. 19, Brent Marks (8); 2. 18, Sheldon Haudenschild (5); 3. 1S, Logan Schuchart (1); 4. 2, David Gravel (11); 5. 87, Aaron Reutzel (2); 6. 7BC, Tyler Courtney (16); 7. 57, Kyle Larson (6); 8. 5, Brenham Crouch (7); 9. 83, Michael Kofoid (14); 10. 41, Carson Macedo (12); 11. 88, Austin McCarl (9); 12. 2C, Cole Macedo (25); 13. 11, Justin Henderson (4); 14. 15, Donny Schatz (23); 15. 10, Ryan Timms (17); 16. 27, Emerson Axsom (18); 17. 23, Garet Williamson (21); 18. 21, Brian Brown (15); 19. 26, Justin Peck (19); 20. 17, Spencer Bayston (24); 21. 69K, Daryn Pittman (22); 22. 6, Kasey Jedrzejek (13); 23. 7S, Chris Windom (20); 24. (DNF) 24A, Rico Abreu (3); 25. (DNF) 55, Kerry Madsen (10). Lap Leaders: Reutzel 1-4, Abreu 5-21, Schuchart 22, Marks 23-25. Hard-charger: Co. Macedo.

Raceway Tire & Exhaust Pro Sprints Results

Time Trials Group 1 (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 7C, Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA, 17.487 (6); 2. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA, 18.333 (3); 3. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA, 18.373 (2); 4. 2, Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA, 18.405 (4); 5. 02S, Josh Jones, Knoxville, IA, 18.470 (1); 6. 30C, Carter Hansen, Johnston, IA, 18.694 (5); 7. 14, Tim Young, New Virginia, IA, 19.565 (7)

Time Trials Group 2 (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 88, J Kinder, Iberia, MO, 17.694 (1); 2. 9, Luke Lane, Milo, IA, 17.911 (7); 3. 57, Clayton Vanderploeg, Altoona, IA, 17.965 (2); 4. 48, Tyler Thompson, Des Moines, IA, 18.014 (5); 5. 41, Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA, 18.093 (3); 6. 44, Brody Johnson, Melcher, Dallas, IA, 18.190 (4); 7. 23B, Matthew Botts, Raytown, MO, 18.236 (6)

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:52.9: 1. 0, Mike Mayberry (2); 2. 2, Casey Friedrichsen (1); 3. 7C, Devin Kline (4); 4. 26, Chase Young (3); 5. 02S, Josh Jones (5); 6. 30C, Carter Hansen (6); 7. 14, Tim Young (7)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:52.5: 1. 48, Tyler Thompson (1); 2. 57, Clayton Vanderploeg (2); 3. 88, J Kinder (4); 4. 9, Luke Lane (3); 5. 44, Brody Johnson (6); 6. 41, Jeff Wilke (5); 7. 23B, Matthew Botts (7)

A main (started), 15 Laps, NT: 1. 57, Clayton Vanderploeg (1); 2. 88, J Kinder (6); 3. 48, Tyler Thompson (3); 4. 26, Chase Young (7); 5. 0, Mike Mayberry (4); 6. 02S, Josh Jones (9); 7. 9, Luke Lane (8); 8. 23B, Matthew Botts (14); 9. 44, Brody Johnson (10); 10. 41, Jeff Wilke (12); 11. 30C, Carter Hansen (11); 12. 14, Tim Young (13); 13. 7C, Devin Kline (5); 14. 2, Casey Friedrichsen (2). Lap Leader: Vanderploeg 1-15. Hard-charger: Botts.