Sam Hafertepe Jr Sweeps Creek County Speedway in POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Sooner Shuffle Opener

From POWRi

Kellyville, OK. (6/12/26) — Sam Hafertepe Jr. delivered a perfect performance Friday night at Creek County Speedway, sweeping Night One of the Sooner Shuffle with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League. Leading all 25 laps of the feature event, Hafertepe claimed his fifth career league victory while also setting a new 410 Sprint Car track record.

A stout field of 30 competitors signed in for competition as Hafertepe paced qualifying with a lap of 11.525 seconds to establish a new Creek County Speedway 410 track record. Heat race victories went to Hafertepe, Sean McClelland, Ryker Pace, and Steven Shebester, while Gage Montgomery earned the semi-feature win.

Hafertepe and Ayrton Gennetten led the field to green in the 25-lap feature, with Hafertepe immediately taking command. Gennetten, Joe B. Miller, Xavier Doney, and Sean McClelland settled into the early top five as the field raced through the opening laps.

Working efficiently through lapped traffic, Hafertepe built a comfortable advantage while a spirited battle for second unfolded behind him. Doney and Gennetten traded the runner-up position throughout the feature as Alex Sewell, McClelland, Shebester, and Dylan Bloomfield remained in contention inside the top five.

Despite several late-race restarts, Hafertepe never faltered. The Oklahoma native maintained his pace and composure to secure his second consecutive POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League victory of the season.

“We had a really good car tonight. I was a little worried when they did the track prep before our feature, but Matt and the crew did a great job giving us a fast track for sure,” said Hafertepe in victory lane. “It’s great to sweep the night while also setting the track record for the 410s. That makes for a fun night with a great team.”

Behind the winner, championship leader Xavier Doney charged late to finish second, with Ayrton Gennetten completing the podium. Alex Sewell crossed the stripe fourth while Howard Moore earned Hard Charger honors, advancing nine positions to round out the top five.

Creek County Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 6/12/26:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr(11.525)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 1-Sean McClelland

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 8R-Ryker Pace

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race 4 Winner: 10-Steven Shebester

RaceTech Titanium B-Feature Winner: 79-Gage Montgomery

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger:

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner:

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602445.

Honest Abe Roofing A-Feature (25 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[1]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[4]; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 4. 32A-Alex Sewell[6]; 5. 40-Howard Moore[14]; 6. 1-Sean McClelland[5]; 7. 10G-Steven Shebester[8]; 8. 79X-Gage Montgomery[17]; 9. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[9]; 10. 23-Seth Bergman[16]; 11. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[12]; 12. 938-Bradley Fezard[20]; 13. 7M-Chance Morton[21]; 14. 8R-Ryker Pace[7]; 15. 2B-Garrett Benson[22]; 16. 97-Scotty Milan[10]; 17. 88C-Brogan Carder[19]; 18. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 19. 9S-Kyle Clark[11]; 20. 23R-Sean Rayhall[13]; 21. 2L-Gage Laney[18]; 22. 12X-Landon Crawley[15]; 23. 2-Miles Paulus[23]

RaceTech Titanium B-Feature (12 Laps): 1. 79X-Gage Montgomery[1]; 2. 2L-Gage Laney[2]; 3. 88C-Brogan Carder[5]; 4. 938-Bradley Fezard[7]; 5. 7M-Chance Morton[6]; 6. 2B-Garrett Benson[4]; 7. 21G-Garth Kasiner[3]; 8. 11R-Rodney Huband[14]; 9. 2-Miles Paulus[8]; 10. 74N-Natalie Doney[13]; 11. 11F-Colton Fisher[10]; 12. 8M-Kade Morton[11]; 13. 7F-Joshua Tyre[9]; 14. 11-Roger Crockett[12]

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 2. 9S-Kyle Clark[1]; 3. 97-Scotty Milan[2]; 4. 12X-Landon Crawley[5]; 5. 40-Howard Moore[3]; 6. 7M-Chance Morton[7]; 7. 11F-Colton Fisher[6]; 8. 11R-Rodney Huband[8]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Sean McClelland[2]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[4]; 4. 23-Seth Bergman[5]; 5. 2L-Gage Laney[1]; 6. 938-Bradley Fezard[7]; 7. 74N-Natalie Doney[8]; 8. 11-Roger Crockett[6]

MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 8R-Ryker Pace[2]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 3. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[3]; 4. 79X-Gage Montgomery[6]; 5. 21G-Garth Kasiner[1]; 6. 7F-Joshua Tyre[7]; 7. 2-Miles Paulus[5]

Engler Machine Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 10G-Steven Shebester[2]; 2. 23R-Sean Rayhall[1]; 3. 32A-Alex Sewell[4]; 4. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[3]; 5. 2B-Garrett Benson[7]; 6. 88C-Brogan Carder[5]; 7. 8M-Kade Morton[6]

Start2Finish Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 11.525[5]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller, 11.713[4]; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 11.961[16]; 4. 32A-Alex Sewell, 12.000[10]; 5. 40-Howard Moore, 12.014[22]; 6. 74-Xavier Doney, 12.050[28]; 7. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield, 12.052[2]; 8. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 12.075[26]; 9. 97-Scotty Milan, 12.081[20]; 10. 1-Sean McClelland, 12.178[7]; 11. 8R-Ryker Pace, 12.206[21]; 12. 10G-Steven Shebester, 12.304[6]; 13. 9S-Kyle Clark, 12.304[27]; 14. 2L-Gage Laney, 12.306[13]; 15. 21G-Garth Kasiner, 12.308[17]; 16. 23R-Sean Rayhall, 12.309[11]; 17. 12X-Landon Crawley, 12.345[1]; 18. 23-Seth Bergman, 12.370[30]; 19. 2-Miles Paulus, 12.374[29]; 20. 88C-Brogan Carder, 12.406[3]; 21. 11F-Colton Fisher, 12.409[25]; 22. 11-Roger Crockett, 12.421[9]; 23. 79X-Gage Montgomery, 12.459[15]; 24. 8M-Kade Morton, 12.504[18]; 25. 7M-Chance Morton, 12.537[24]; 26. 938-Bradley Fezard, 12.542[8]; 27. 7F-Joshua Tyre, 12.659[14]; 28. 2B-Garrett Benson, 12.663[19]; 29. 11R-Rodney Huband, 12.749[23]; 30. 74N-Natalie Doney, 12.861[12]

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

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