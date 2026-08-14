COLES COUNTY USAC MIDGET RAINED OUT FOR FRIDAY, STILL ON FOR SATURDAY

From USAC

Mattoon, Illinois (August 14, 2026)………The Friday, August 14, USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event at Coles County Speedway in Mattoon, Illinois has been rained out.

The Saturday, August 15 program at Coles County remains on as scheduled featuring USAC National Midgets, plus non-wing Junior Sprints and Restricted Sprints at the Lake Land College King of Coles.

The standard USAC payout will be utilized for Saturday’s program with a $6,000 payout going to the winner.

Pits and grandstands will open for Saturday’s Coles County program at 3pm Central with the drivers meeting at 5:15pm and cars on track at 6pm, followed by qualifying and racing. General admission tickets are $30 for ages 11 and up. General admission tickets are $10 for ages 10 and under. Pit passes are $40 for members and $45 for non-members.

On Sunday, August 16, USAC National Midgets will cap the weekend of racing in the Land of Lincoln at Illinois’ Jacksonville Speedway.