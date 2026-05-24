WEEDSPORT POSTPONED DUE TO SATURATED GROUNDS, MAKEUP TBD

By Marty Czekala

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. – Mother Nature will not play nice to start the 2026 season as officials have called off Sunday’s I-90 Pit Stop Challenge opener.

Lingering rain left the facility saturated overnight. Combined with the time to get the track ready along with numerous predictions of rain from forecasts left no choice but to call the night off.

Mike Emhof Motorsports, Jimmy Phelps, Al Heinke and everyone at Weedsport Speedway are working on finding a makeup date for the 305 Sprints. Stay tuned to CRSASprints.com and follow CRSA on social media for future updates.

The I-90 Pit Stop Challenge opener will turn to Brett Deyo’s Fonda Speedway Saturday night with action to be seen live on FloRacing.