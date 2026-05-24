Persistent Rains and Saturated Grounds Cancel All Star Event at Wayne County Speedway

By: Rachel Wynkoop

With persistent rains soaking the grounds and more rain forecasted for this afternoon, All Star

and Wayne County Speedway officials have made the decision to cancel the Sunday, May 24th

event.

Track and series officials are discussing options for a possible reschedule date.

Up next, the NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline visit

Lawrenceburg Speedway, Lawrenceburg, IN, for Battle at the Burg with High Limit Racing.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://bit.ly/LawrenceburgSpeedway