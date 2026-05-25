Sam Hafertepe Jr Snags Ozark Wave Breaker with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at Lake Ozark Speedway

From POWRi

Eldon, MO. (5/24/26) Sam Hafertepe Jr would use a late race restart to steal The Ozark Wave Breaker at Lake Ozark Speedway with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League seasonal event after leading six laps to claim his fourth career league victory.

Launching the night’s battles with thirty-two entrees, Joel Myers Jr would set the quick qualifying time of 12.653 seconds with John Barnard, Kaleb Johnson, Seth Bergman, and Gage Montgomery taking the heat racing wins as Jace Park would emerge victorious in the semi-feature action.

Establishing the feature field with high-point qualifier Joe B Miller and Sam Hafertepe Jr lined up on the front row, Sam Hafertepe Jr would take the initial on-track advantage with Joel Myers Jr, Joe B Miller, Dylan Bloomfield, and Roger Crockett forming the early running top five.

Keeping the leading pace for most of the feature, Joel Myer Jr would appear to be the car to beat as the laps began to wane, when caution would bunch the field back together for late race drama at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Overtaking for the lead on the white flag lap after setting the stage on a lap twenty-eight restart, Sam Hafertepe Jr. would use precision on a diamond line in turns one and two to lead the final pair of corners to notch the win. Hafertepe Jr would advance a spot throughout the twenty-five-lap feature event to gain the initial win of the year in the hard-fought feature event.

“This bald guy can still get it done, we were a little tight early, but as the track changed, I knew it was a matter of time before the car came into its own”, said Sam Hafertepe Jr in victory lane. Adding, “This car was so good in turns one and two, I knew we had it in the bag with the late race restart. This was a fun one, hats off to the track crew for giving us this track tonight with all the rain last night.”

Remaining close, leader of nineteen laps, Joel Myers Jr would hold steady in the runner-up position as Kyle Bellm would conclude the podium placements, with Gage Montgomery and Kaleb Johnson rounding out the top five finishers at Lake Ozark Speedway with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League.

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Lake Ozark Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 5/24/26:

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Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 19-Joel Myers Jr(12.653)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: B8-John Barnard

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 19H-Kaleb Johnson

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 23-Seth Bergman

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race 4 Winner: 79-Gage Montgomery

RaceTech Titanium B-Feature Winner: 28-Jace Park

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 51B-Joe B Miller

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 6-JJ Hickle(+11)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602388

Honest Abe Roofing A-Feature (25 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]; 2. 19-Joel Myers Jr[3]; 3. 21D-Kyle Bellm[9]; 4. 79-Gage Montgomery[7]; 5. 19H-Kaleb Johnson[6]; 6. 40-Howard Moore[13]; 7. 23-Seth Bergman[10]; 8. 6-JJ Hickle[18]; 9. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 10. 11F-Colton Fisher[12]; 11. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[21]; 12. 28-Jace Park[17]; 13. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[4]; 14. 2-Miles Paulus[11]; 15. 74N-Natalie Doney[19]; 16. 74-Xavier Doney[16]; 17. B8-John Barnard[8]; 18. 12X-Landon Crawley[22]; 19. 52-Blake Hahn[15]; 20. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[20]; 21. 10G-Marcus Thomas[23]; 22. 11-Roger Crockett[5]; 23. 31-Kameron Key[14]

RaceTech Titanium – B-Feature (12 Laps): 1. 28-Jace Park[4]; 2. 6-JJ Hickle[2]; 3. 74N-Natalie Doney[3]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[1]; 5. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[6]; 6. 12X-Landon Crawley[7]; 7. 10G-Marcus Thomas[8]; 8. 00-Broc Elliott[11]; 9. 7-Paul Solomon[15]; 10. 23X-Jeff Asher[12]; 11. 15-Jack Potter[5]; 12. 1JR-Steven Russell[9]; 13. 11R-Rodney Huband[14]; 14. 23F-Matt Fox[16]; 15. 75-Glen Saville[13]; 16. 3N-Jake Neuman[10]

Flying A Motorsports – Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. B8-John Barnard[1]; 2. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[3]; 3. 19-Joel Myers Jr[4]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[6]; 5. 6-JJ Hickle[5]; 6. 1JR-Steven Russell[8]; 7. 15-Jack Potter[2]; 8. 23X-Jeff Asher[7]

Eibach Racing – Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 19H-Kaleb Johnson[2]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[4]; 3. 31-Kameron Key[1]; 4. 2-Miles Paulus[3]; 5. 28-Jace Park[6]; 6. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[5]; 7. 3N-Jake Neuman[8]; 8. 11R-Rodney Huband[7]

MVT Services – Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman[1]; 2. 21D-Kyle Bellm[2]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett[4]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[6]; 5. 40-Howard Moore[3]; 6. 12X-Landon Crawley[5]; 7. 00-Broc Elliott[8]; 8. 7-Paul Solomon[7]

Engler Machine & Tool – Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 79-Gage Montgomery[2]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[6]; 4. 11F-Colton Fisher[3]; 5. 74N-Natalie Doney[1]; 6. 10G-Marcus Thomas[5]; 7. 75-Glen Saville[8]; 8. 23F-Matt Fox[7]

Big R Stores Qualifying: 1. 19-Joel Myers Jr, 12.653[5]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller, 12.771[7]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett, 12.793[9]; 4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 12.847[4]; 5. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield, 12.916[18]; 6. 2-Miles Paulus, 13.012[13]; 7. 40-Howard Moore, 13.052[12]; 8. 11F-Colton Fisher, 13.065[14]; 9. 15-Jack Potter, 13.067[6]; 10. 19H-Kaleb Johnson, 13.124[3]; 11. 21D-Kyle Bellm, 13.234[15]; 12. 79-Gage Montgomery, 13.275[24]; 13. B8-John Barnard, 13.300[8]; 14. 31-Kameron Key, 13.303[16]; 15. 23-Seth Bergman, 13.377[19]; 16. 74N-Natalie Doney, 13.386[17]; 17. 6-JJ Hickle, 13.446[32]; 18. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 13.467[25]; 19. 12X-Landon Crawley, 13.495[23]; 20. 10G-Marcus Thomas, 13.517[11]; 21. 74-Xavier Doney, 13.517[20]; 22. 28-Jace Park, 13.626[21]; 23. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.706[27]; 24. 52-Blake Hahn, 13.717[22]; 25. 23X-Jeff Asher, 13.723[1]; 26. 11R-Rodney Huband, 13.801[10]; 27. 7-Paul Solomon, 14.196[2]; 28. 23F-Matt Fox, 14.204[26]; 29. 1JR-Steven Russell, 14.240[28]; 30. 3N-Jake Neuman, 14.254[31]; 31. 00-Broc Elliott, 14.295[29]; 32. 75-Glen Saville, 15.098[30]

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

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