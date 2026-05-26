Kofoid Charges to Sixth Huset’s Victory, Banks $20,000

By Alex Nieten

BRANDON, SD (May 25, 2026) – It might be time to start writing Michael “Buddy” Kofoid’s name on the check before a race even starts at Huset’s Speedway.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series rolled into the Brandon, SD track on Monday for the Stars and Stripes Salute presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking finale. At first, Kofoid and his Roth Motorsports team actually looked beatable.

The Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying charts showed Kofoid timed in 23rd quickest. That left him lining up sixth for his Heat Race with the odds against him of finding his way to the top two and into the Toyota Dash. But the No. 83 came to life in the Heat as Kofoid ripped his way forward to second.

Misfortune bit in the redraw when Kofoid pulled the eight, the worst pill available. The Penngrove, CA native managed to advance one spot in the Toyota Dash, setting him up seventh for the 35-lap, $20,000-to-win main event. When the green flag flew, Kofoid reminded everyone he’s the man to beat at Huset’s The 24-year-old wheeled by some of the best Sprint Car drivers in the country with ease. By Lap 7, he’d worked his way onto the podium. Six laps later, Kofoid slipped under Aaron Reutzel for the lead and that was that. He sliced through traffic without issue on his way to a nearly four-second margin of victory and honored Kyle Busch with a bow when he emerged from the car.

“My car is notoriously good in dirty air and relatively unaffected, and I knew I just wanted traffic to come into play,” Kofoid explained. “I didn’t want yellows. I wanted traffic and knew that I could race really well in that and hopefully take advantage and the opportunity arose. It was a long day, a hard day qualifying 23rd and then getting to second in the Heat Race then passing a car in the Dash. I feel like that set us up really nice in the Feature starting on the bottom. I just owe it all to Dylan (Buswell), Nate (Knotts), and Gage (Tyra). Collectively, we struggled in Hot Laps and Qualifying, and they don’t give up.”

Kofoid’s sixth win of the year gives him sole possession of the most in 2026 with The Greatest Show on Dirt. It’s the 28th of his career with the World of Outlaws, equaling him with Kerry Madsen for 25th all-time. His recent Huset’s hot streak continued as Monday marked his fifth win in the last seven visits to the Brandon, SD track. He hasn’t finished worse than fourth in his last eight races at Huset’s.

Sheldon Haudenschild took the runner-up spot in the KCP Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 18. He’s posted five top fives in the last seven races and sits tied with Donny Schatz for fourth in the standings.

Aaron Reutzel completed the podium in the Ridge and Sons Racing No. 87 after leading the opening 12 laps.

David Gravel and Donny Schatz rounded out the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

Sheldon Haudenschild earned the Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night.

Haudenschild also set Simpson Quick Time in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to Sheldon Haudenschild (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Bill Balog (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two), Donny Schatz (WIX Filters Heat Three), and David Gravel (Golf Cart Services Heat Four).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Donny Schatz.

Schatz also topped the Toyota Dash.

Emerson Axsom won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Carson Macedo earned his second straight KSE Racing Products Hard Charger with a drive from 23rd to 11th.

Spencer Bayston was the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

A 13th-place effort made Emerson Axsom the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

Aaron Reutzel clocked the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Cole Macedo.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars head to North Dakota for the first time in 2026 with stops at River Cities Speedway (Grand Forks, ND) on Friday, May 29 and Nodak Speedway (Minot, ND) on Sunday, May 31. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[7]; 2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[2]; 4. 2-David Gravel[8]; 5. 15-Donny Schatz[1]; 6. 17B-Bill Balog[4]; 7. 17-Spencer Bayston[10]; 8. 88-Austin McCarl[6]; 9. 23-Garet Williamson[11]; 10. 1S-Logan Schuchart[15]; 11. 41-Carson Macedo[23]; 12. 7S-Chris Windom[9]; 13. 27-Emerson Axsom[21]; 14. 2C-Cole Macedo[13]; 15. 11-Justin Henderson[5]; 16. 51-Ashton Torgerson[20]; 17. 83JR-Sam Henderson[19]; 18. 8-Jacob Hughes[17]; 19. 14H-Matt Juhl[22]; 20. (DNF) 13-Mark Dobmeier[12]; 21. (DNF) 24T-Christopher Thram[14]; 22. (DNF) 55-Kerry Madsen[18]; 23. (DNF) 28M-Conner Morrell[24]; 24. (DNF) 10-Ryan Timms[16]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 27-Emerson Axsom[3]; 2. 14H-Matt Juhl[1]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo[6]; 4. 28M-Conner Morrell[2]; 5. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[4]; 6. 27W-Weston Olson[7]; 7. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[9]; 8. 80P-Jacob Peterson[11]; 9. 64-Andy Pake[8]; 10. 16C-Skylar Gee[13]; 11. 16-Riley Goodno[10]; 12. 31-Koby Werkmeister[14]; 13. 17G-Lee Goos Jr[12]; 14. 81-Cole Vanderheiden[15]; 15. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[5]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps): 1. 15-Donny Schatz[1]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[2]; 3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]; 4. 17B-Bill Balog[3]; 5. 11-Justin Henderson[5]; 6. 88-Austin McCarl[6]; 7. 83-Michael Kofoid[8]; 8. 2-David Gravel[7]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 2. 11-Justin Henderson[2]; 3. 7S-Chris Windom[5]; 4. 2C-Cole Macedo[8]; 5. 8-Jacob Hughes[4]; 6. 27-Emerson Axsom[7]; 7. 27W-Weston Olson[6]; 8. 16-Riley Goodno[9]; 9. 14H-Matt Juhl[3]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 2. 88-Austin McCarl[2]; 3. 17-Spencer Bayston[3]; 4. 24T-Christopher Thram[4]; 5. 55-Kerry Madsen[6]; 6. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[8]; 7. 64-Andy Pake[7]; 8. 80P-Jacob Peterson[5]; 9. 31-Koby Werkmeister[9]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 15-Donny Schatz[1]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[6]; 3. 23-Garet Williamson[2]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 5. 83JR-Sam Henderson[3]; 6. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[7]; 7. 28M-Conner Morrell[4]; 8. 17G-Lee Goos Jr[9]; 9. 81-Cole Vanderheiden[8]

Golf Cart Services Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[2]; 3. 13-Mark Dobmeier[6]; 4. 10-Ryan Timms[3]; 5. 51-Ashton Torgerson[5]; 6. 41-Carson Macedo[4]; 7. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[7]; 8. 16C-Skylar Gee[8]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 10.745[27]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog, 10.768[9]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz, 10.822[11]; 4. 2-David Gravel, 10.824[28]; 5. 11-Justin Henderson, 10.829[5]; 6. 88-Austin McCarl, 10.867[1]; 7. 23-Garet Williamson, 10.878[14]; 8. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 10.910[10]; 9. 14H-Matt Juhl, 10.917[3]; 10. 17-Spencer Bayston, 10.925[12]; 11. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 10.936[4]; 12. 10-Ryan Timms, 10.943[22]; 13. 8-Jacob Hughes, 10.962[6]; 14. 24T-Christopher Thram, 10.965[15]; 15. 28M-Conner Morrell, 10.976[21]; 16. 41-Carson Macedo, 10.985[31]; 17. 7S-Chris Windom, 10.989[23]; 18. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 10.994[2]; 19. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 10.995[13]; 20. 51-Ashton Torgerson, 10.997[19]; 21. 27W-Weston Olson, 10.998[18]; 22. 55-Kerry Madsen, 11.002[26]; 23. 83-Michael Kofoid, 11.008[34]; 24. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 11.018[7]; 25. 27-Emerson Axsom, 11.030[20]; 26. 64-Andy Pake, 11.041[30]; 27. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 11.058[33]; 28. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 11.078[24]; 29. 2C-Cole Macedo, 11.096[32]; 30. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 11.099[29]; 31. 81-Cole Vanderheiden, 11.101[16]; 32. 16C-Skylar Gee, 11.106[35]; 33. 16-Riley Goodno, 11.171[8]; 34. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 11.184[17]; 35. 17G-Lee Goos Jr, 11.190[25]