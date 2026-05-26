Ron Kahle Jr. Memorial/K&L Ready Mix Clash to pay unprecedented $6000 to win

From Stephanie Swallow

Even though Ron Kahle Jr. has been gone for 6 years, his friends, family, and the racing community continue to keep his memory close to their hearts. Proof of that has emerged as additional prize money has been raised to enhance the payout of the Ron Kahle Jr. Memorial/K&L Ready Mix Clash on Friday June 5th. The Great Lakes Super Sprints will now race for a top prize of $6000, thanks to generous donations by friends of the late Kahle.

“Ron is deeply missed by so many in the racing community”, said Limaland Motorsports Park General Manager Stephanie Swallow. “His contributions to local, regional and even national racing are still being felt today. We feel so privileged to be able to honor his memory and legacy with the running of the Ron Kahle Jr. Memorial, and are thrilled to have others step up to make it even bigger”

The Ron Kahle Jr Memorial/K&L Ready Mix Clash takes place on Friday June 5th at Limaland Motorsports Park, with the Great Lakes Super Sprints competing for a top prize of $6000 to win. Also in action will be the Otterly Baths DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, and the Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks. Pit gates open at 4:30PM, grandstand gates open at 5:00PM, hot laps at 6:30PM, and racing at 7:30PM.

For details on all racing at Limaland Motorsports Park, follow us on social media, and visit our website at www.limaland.com