Heiman Fire Equipment Joins Jackson Motorplex and Huset’s Speedway for Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series This Season

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (May 26, 2026) – Jackson Motorplex and Huset’s Speedway officials are excited to announce that Heiman Fire Equipment will be the primary sponsor of the five-race Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series this season.

The Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars, Late Model Street Stocks, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Stock Cars will compete in all five races this summer. The MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers will be a part of the first four races.

Jackson Motorplex hosts the first four rounds on June 4, June 25, July 9 and July 23 – all Thursday nights. The race on June 25 is titled the Finke Excavating Mayhem Summer Series presented by Fox Lake Event Center with July 23 showcasing Best Western Fairmont as the presenting sponsor.

The final round – the Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series Finale presented by ThunderRoad – will be held at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., on Sunday, Aug. 23.

All divisions will have a points fund with the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars being a part of the season-long points fund.

Tickets for all Jackson Motorplex and Huset’s Speedway races this season are available for purchase online by visiting https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

UP NEXT –

June 4 for Round 1 of the Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series featuring the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars and MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers, Late Model Street Stocks, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Stock Cars

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

X: http://www.twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JacksonMotorplex

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2026 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.