POWRi National Midget League Set for Weekend Battles at Doe Run and Southern Illinois

Belleville, IL. (5/25/26) – Relentless wheel-to-wheel early-season contests take center stage as the POWRi National Midget League storms across the Mighty Mississippi for elbows-up battles at Doe Run Raceway on Friday, May 29, before unleashing raw speed at Southern Illinois Raceway on Saturday, May 30.

Friday, May 29 | Doe Run Raceway

Divisions:

POWRi National Midget League

Intermediate Karts

Beginner Karts

Non-Wing Jr. Sprint

Non-Wing Outlaw Micro

Restricted Non-Wing Micro

Details:

Pits Open: 4:30 PM

General Admission: 5:30 PM

Driver Registration: 4:15 PM to 5:45 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat: 6:10 PM

Hot Laps: 6:45 PM

Racing to follow hot laps.

Event Details: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602502

Saturday, May 30 | Southern Illinois Raceway

Divisions:

POWRi National Midget League

A-Class Micro

Restricted Micro

Non-Wing Outlaw Micro

Jr. Sprint

Details:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM to 5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 5:40 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing to follow hot laps.

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602499

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505475

POWRi National Midget League Payout: 1. $4,000, 2. $2,000, 3. $1,000, 4. $750, 5. $500, 6. $475, 7. $450, 8. $400, 9. $375, 10. $350, 11. $325, 12. $315, 13. $305, 14–22: $300. Non-Qualifiers: $50.

More details about Doe Run Raceway are available online at www.doerunraceway.com or on major social media platforms for additional track-specific information | 2953 Hwy W, Doe Run, MO 63637 | 815-793-5476.

Additional details for Southern Illinois Raceway, including the full yearly schedule, track news, and current points standings, can be found online at www.southernillinoisraceway.org and on major social media platforms | 9000 Foyt Rd, Marion, IL 62959 | 618-969-2051.

All 2026 POWRi National Midget League events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at POWRi.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.