Paul Nienhiser Back in IRA Victory Lane

PETERSEN MEDIA

A busy week for Paul Nienhiser saw the Chapin, IL driver endure a pair of DNF’s before returning to IRA victory lane on Sunday night in Wisconsin.

“We had a long week, and I am happy I could reward Scott, Zoom, and Weston with another win on Sunday night,” Paul Nienhiser said.

The busy weekend kicked off on Thursday night with the highly anticipated World of Outlaws event at Jacksonville Speedway. Enduring electrical issues that kept the car from firing early in the night, Nienhiser made up for a tough qualifying effort as he charged from seventh to fourth in his heat race.

Lining up 15th in the feature event, Nienhiser was patient on the tricky surface with a 40-lap feature in front of him. Spending much of the night in 15th, the 33rd lap got tricky as contact with another car sent Nienhiser airborne, and though he didn’t get upside down, he endured a bunch of damage and his race was over.

With his team spending much of Friday making a chassis repair and replacing bent parts, they made their way to Wilmot Raceway on Saturday night. Unsure how his car would be after the repairs, Nienhiser got off to a nice start as he timed the AGRI-YIELD/CAM2 Lubricants/Midland Performance backed No. 9x in third fastest in time trials.

Finishing fourth in his heat after contact collapsed his nose wing, Nienhiser moved into the Dash where a third-place finish put him fifth on the starting grid for the 30-lap feature event.

Settling into fifth during the race’s opening laps, Nienhiser moved into fourth at the halfway point as he began to chase after Creed Kemenah. Continuing to run in fourth, Nienhiser looked to make a move for third on the race’s final lap, but getting into the cushion wrong he got upside down and brought his night to an end.

Making more frame repairs during the day on Sunday, Nienhiser and company were able to make the call at 141 Speedway where he again timed in third fastest in time trials.

With an open red in his heat race, Nienhiser and team made a couple of big changes to his entry, but they didn’t work out as they had hoped as he finished 5th before running second in his Dash.

Starting the race in the fourth position, Nienhiser slipped back to fifth in the early goings of the feature as he battled a tight racecar. As the fuel load burned off and the track changed, Nienhiser started to come to life as he worked his way towards the front.

Racing his way into the lead with just two laps left in the feature, Nienhiser went on to score his fourth win of the 2026 season.

“I really put my guys through the ringer all week, and they never flinched,” Nienhiser said. “Like I said, I am just really happy we were able to end the week on a high and with another win.”

Nienhiser would like to thank AGRI-YIELD, CAM2 Lubricants, Midland Performance Inc., MB Heating & Cooling Inc., Buffalo Wild Wings, T&K Tree Services, Morrow Brothers Ford Inc., American Rental Center, Signature Signs, The ID | SP, Bradshaw Custom Pumping, Wessler Bros. Agency Inc., Haverfield Construction-Concrete, Steve’s Towing, Dropped Mobile, Mason Sound, AB&C Moving, Bayer Crop Science, Dekalb/Asgrow, Engler Machine and Tool, Rider Racing Engines, K1 Race Gear, and Super Shox for their support.

Nienhiser would also like to thank Heartland Trailer Manufacturing, Rockstar Wraps, Kinney Racing Engines, and Stronghurst Collision Center for their support of Scott Bonar’s No. 50 car.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-8, Wins-4, Top 5’s-45 Top 10’s-5

ON TAP: Nienhiser will be in action on Friday night at Jacksonville Speedway, before more IRA action at La Salle Speedway on Saturday night.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Paul Nienhiser by following him on Twitter @Paul_Nienhiser or by clicking over to www.paulnienhiser.com.