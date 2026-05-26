Huset’s Speedway Set for Kibble Equipment Night This Sunday

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 26, 2026) – The Month of May wraps up at Huset’s Speedway this Sunday with Kibble Equipment Night.

All three regular divisions will compete with the event marking only the second points show of the season for the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series. It’s the third race for the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

Christopher Thram, who won the opening night, currently leads the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars championship standings by three points over Riley Goodno. Kaleb Johnson is five points behind Thram with Jacob Peterson six points back. Justin Henderson and Matt Juhl are tied for fifth – seven points out of the top spot.

Opening-night winner Aydin Lloyd is atop the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series championship standings. Brandon Bosma, Andrew Sullivan, Cole Vanderheiden and Dylan Waxdahl rank second through fifth, respectively, and each are separated by one point per position.

Matt Steuerwald, the opening-night winner, and Dustin Gulbrandson are tied atop the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks championship standings. Craig Hanisch ranks third – five points behind the leaders – with a three-way tie for fourth between Garet Deboer, Tim Dann and Mike Chaney – all one point behind Hanisch.

Trevor Tesch joined Steuerwald as a feature winner in the most recent race.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m. this Sunday.

Adult tickets are $23 at the gate or $20 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

2026 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Christopher Thram – 1 (May 10)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Aydin Lloyd – 1 (May 10)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 10) and Trevor Tesch – 1 (May 25)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Kibble Equipment Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.