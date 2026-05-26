Salt City Combines ASCS National Tour, Gunsmoke Region to Close May

By Matt Skipper

HUTCHINSON, KS (May 26, 2026) — Salt City Speedway is set for a Saturday night showdown between two American Sprint Car Series campaigns going head-to-head.

The National Tour and ASCS Gunsmoke Region join forces for the first time in 2026 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds for a Saturday night battle worth a $4,000 payday.

Built in 1910, the “Sunflower State” 1/2-mile first hosted the ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Cars in 2022 before the Series made its debut in 2025. The 2026 visit will be the Gunsmoke Region’s first time at the track.

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WATCH ON DIRTVISION

Here are the top storylines to look for:

Bergman’s Comeback – Seth Bergman’s rocky debut at Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals fueled an early points comeback that has him sitting in third entering Salt City.

The 2024 Series champion has finished in the top 10 through every ASCS Feature since Central Arizona Speedway, including a podium finish at Salina Highbanks Speedway and his first win of the season at Benton Speedway.

While the Hutchinson, KS, 1/2-mile will also become a first-time visit for the Snohomish, WA driver, he’ll have a second chance at finding his rhythm around bigger racetracks.

Read More: Seth Bergman’s Early Bounce Back Has Him Set For 2026 ASCS Title Fight

Edge of Victory – Sam Hafertepe Jr. has done most of what he has needed to achieve to lead the points standings through the first quarter of the 2026 season.

His only finish outside the top-10 came on the second night at Volusia, won the Sonoran Clash points title, and has finished on the podium in four of the last six Features. However, the box that the Sunnyvale, TX native is looking to cross off is a Feature victory.

He was laps away from crossing the goal at Benton until contact with a lapped car sent him spinning from the lead. Though he rallied to finish ninth, Hafertepe is eyeing his 89th career American Sprint Car Series win to come at Salt City.

Smoking Guns – The ASCS Gunsmoke Region will clash with the National Tour for the first time in 2026 for a debut trip to Salt City Speedway.

In the tour’s season opener at Dodge City Raceway Park on May 2, 15-year-old Ryder McCutcheon drove to the win. When Gunsmoke joined forces with the ASCS Western Plains Region at Phillips County Raceway on Saturday, Series regular Kyler Johnson captured the checkered flag.

Sitting at the top of the region are Zach Blurton and Bryant Wiedeman, each sharing two top fives and a podium appearance, respectively. Blurton was the winner of the 2025 debut at Salt City and will hunt to repeat the feat.

No. 2 Chasing No. 3 – Through four career visits to Salt City Speedway, Whit Gastineau has a handle on what it takes to contend for the Feature win.

Before 2025, Gastineau’s only start was a top-five result with the NCRA Sprint Cars. In the May debut for the National Tour, the Moore, OK driver kept his form with a fifth-place result, then swept the October doubleheader with the Series.

Through the first quarter of 2026, Gatineau sits fifth in Series points, 167 points away from the top of the standings. Saturday in Hutchinson is an opportunity for him to climb higher with a first Feature win of the year.

Back to Half – The Kansas State Fairgrounds is the site of the first 1/2-mile the National Tour has visited in 2026 since Volusia’s season-opening weekend.

Salt City will be the first of two Kansas 1/2-mile tracks the Series will face in 2026 before re-visiting the state for The Big One at Belleville High Banks on Friday-Saturday, June 26-27.

With title contenders Seth Bergman and Matt Covington as the only full-time drivers to visit Victory Lane with the Series this year, eight full-time competitors are chasing to add their name to the year’s wins list. Five drivers seek to make it their first-career ASCS National Tour triumph.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Saturday, May 30 at Salt City Speedway in Hutchinson, KS

AROUND THE CORNER

Friday, June 5 at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, OK

Saturday, June 6 at 81 Speedway in Park City, KS

CURRENT TOP-10 STANDINGS

Sam Hafertepe Jr. (919pts)

Matt Covington (-44)

Seth Bergman (-65)

Kyler Johnson (-126)

Whit Gastineau (-167)

Brogan Carder (-240)

Ryder Laplante (-249)

Austyn Gossel (-252)

Terry Easum (-279)

Cole Schroeder (-296)