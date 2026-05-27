BACK TO BATTLE AT THE BURG

From High Limit Racing

The High Rollers return to Lawrenceburg Speedway for the short track high-intensity Driven2SaveLives Battle at the ‘Burg.

Last year’s winner, Rico Abreu, will try to fend off a white-hot Aaron Reutzel whose won the last three Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing events. They’ll have the High Rollers, the All-Star Circuit of Champions, Indiana’s finest and NASCAR Champion Kyle Larson to battle with.

Pit Passes, reserved and general admission seating are available for pre-purchase online.

If you can’t join High Limit at the track, watch every lap live on FloRacing beginning at 6pm, ET.

Know Before You Go to Lawrenceburg Speedway (all times ET):

Pit Gates Open: 2pm

Grandstand Gates Open: 4pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6pm

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until 7:20pm on Friday

Racing: 7:30pm

Post Race: The pit area will be open to all fans following the feature event.