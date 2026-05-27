ULTIMATE SPRINT CAR SERIES AND 305 SPRINT CARS TAKE ON BAKERSFIELD SPEEDWAY MAY 30th

By Steven Blakesley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (May 27, 2026) – Sprint Car action slides into Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway on May 30th with the Ultimate Sprint Car Serries and the California 305 Sprint Series both competing. The wingless and winged Sprint Car action will be joined by American Stocks and National Dwarf Cars under the lights.

Grandstand gates open at 4:00pm. Hot laps are at 4:45pm followed by time trials, with Opening Ceremonies at 6pm.

Race fans can save $3 on general admission tickets by grabbing them in advance at www.BakersfieldSpeedway.com General Admission is $22 online including all fees or $25 at the gates. Kids 6-12 are $10 in advance or $12 at the gates. Kids 5 and under are always free!

Parking is free of charge. Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway is located at 13500 Raceway Blvd, near Enos Ln and Interstate 5 in Bakersfield.

The USCS has competed at the Kern Raceway location of Bakersfield Speedway on three occasions with three different winners. Templeton’s Kaleb Montgomery, Bakersfield’s Brody Fusion, and Camarillo’s Ricky Lewis have scored victories in series stops. Hollister’s Ryan Bernal has been the standout of the 2026 season with three victories through six events. Northern California winged veteran Max Mittry swept Placerville’s weekend while USAC champion Brady Bacon won the season opener. A wide-ranging field of drivers from all over the Western United States are expected for the 30-lap contest.

Davey Pombo of Kerman leads the winged California 305 Sprint Series championship, leading Anthony Pombo by 20 markers. Kevin Barnes, Sr., Lance Jackson, and George Tristao, Jr. round out a very tightly wound top-five drivers. Tristao earned an exciting victory with the series to open its season at Kern on March 21st with an outstanding 18-car turnout. A 25-lap feature is on order for the winged machines on Saturday night.

The National Dwarf Cars make their third Bakersfield stop of the season with Brandon Wiley of Santa Maria and Camarillo’s Nick Velasquez winning the two features so far. The pair traded places at the front of the field so far with each driver earning a second place finish as well. National Dwarf Cars have a 25-lap feature scheduled this weekend.

Saturday’s races also serve as round seven of the 2026 American Stocks season. Carson Conway has claimed three victories for a solid 32-point lead in the standings followed by Dan Bryant, Robert Swearengin, Tyler Weeks, and Grant Perkins. American Stocks compete in a 20-lap main event.

For more information on Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, visit www.BakersfieldSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media. Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway is located at 13500 Raceway Blvd, near Enos Ln and Interstate 5 in Bakersfield.

2026 SCHEDULE – SUBJECT TO CHANGE

MAY

30- USCS SPRINTS, CALIFORNIA 305 SPRINT SERIES, AMERICAN STOCKS, NATIONAL DWARFS

JUNE

13- IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, NATIONAL DWARFS

27- MCGOWAN MEMORIAL – IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS

JULY

25- IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, MINI STOCKS

AUGUST

29- MIKE MOSHIER CLASSIC – IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, MINI STOCKS

SEPTEMBER

12- USCS SPRINTS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, MINI STOCKS, WRA VINTAGE

25- WORLD OF OUTLAWS, CALIFORNIA LIGHTNING SPRINTS

26- IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, NATIONAL DWARFS, MINI STOCKS

OCTOBER 9-10 BUD NATIONALS – IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, NATIONAL DWARFS

NOVEMBER 24- JASON LEFFLER MEMORIAL USAC NATIONAL MIDGETS, SPORT MODS