ESS Set for First Trip to Canada of 2026

By Curtis Berleue

(Ohsweken, ONT) | To close out the month of May, the Empire Super Sprints are set to invade Canada for the first of four times in 2026. This Friday, the tour visits Ohsweken Speedway to take on the local Kool Kidz-Corr Pak 360 regulars, and on Saturday they will head up the road to the Brighton Speedway in Brighton, Ontario.

With 62 prior A-Mains run, the Ohsweken Speedway has been a staple on the Empire Super Sprints schedule dating back 23 years ago to 2003. As the only track on the 2026 schedule that races 360’s weekly, it always presents a unique challenge to drivers with the strong local contingent that tour regulars have to contend with.

In 2025, Ohsweken regulars nearly swept the season at the 3/8 mile Ontario oval, with Nick Sheridan claiming the tour’s full points event on May 30th. Local DJ Christie won one of the twin 15’s on the ‘Night Before the Nationals’ along with tour champion Jordan Poirier, and the 2025 Northern Sprint Car Nationals went to Nick Sheridan as well.

In contrast to Ohsweken, the tours history at Brighton is all very recent. 2025 was the tour’s first visit to Brighton, and a strong field of 360s supported the show with 28 cars on hand. Canadian Jordan Poirier picked up the win. Being in close proximity to Ohsweken and the heart of Canadian 360 sprint car country, a good field of cars is again expected on Saturday.

A full listing of gate times, admission prices and a nightly schedule of events for both Friday at Ohsweken and Saturday at Brighton can be found on both tracks social media pages and websites, along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Shock Technology, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, Swagger Factory, PJC Sprayfoam, Donath Motor Worx, Transport Benoit Lafleur, All Star Performance, Stirling Lubricants, Trenca & Co. Realty, Speedway Press, Primal Tee, and Glenn Styres Racing.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, May 29 – Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday, May 30 – Brighton Speedway – Brighton, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, June 12– Freedom Motorsports Park – Delevan, NY ($5,000 to Win)