THE SERIES ONLY STOP IN MICHIGAN

From High Limit Racing



This race continues to be a standing-room only event, so get your tickets in advance and get there early! Pit passes and general admission tickets are available for pre-purchase online.

If you can’t join High Limit at the track, watch every lap live on FloRacing beginning at 6pm, ET.

Know Before You Go to Butler Motor Speedway (all times ET):

Pit Gates Open: 2pm

Grandstand Gates Open: 4pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6pm

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until 7:20pm on Friday

Racing: 7:30pm

Post Race: The pit area will be open to all fans following the feature event.