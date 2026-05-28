WESTERN MIDGET RACING RETURNS TO WATSONVILLE SPEEDWAY WITH NARC 410s THIS FRIDAY

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (May 27, 2026) – Western Midget Racing makes its second Watsonville Speedway stop of the 2026 season during the Class of 2026 Night at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds dirt track. WMR joins the NARC 410 Sprint Cars for an exciting Friday night at the races along with a special non-points backwards race for the Hobby Stocks.

Adult GA tickets are $27 while kids tickets are $10. Tickets are on sale now via www.watsonvillespeedway.com Race fans can also tune in for the action on FloRacing.

Six of Logan Mitchell’s 15 career WMR triumphs have come at the home track for the Santa Cruz racer, including Mitchell sweeping all four points-paying races at the speedway in 2025. Mitchell was kept out of victory lane in the 2026 season opener at Watsonville Speedway however by Auburn’s Cody Gray. Mitchell has gone on a tear since, leading the WMR competition in the Super Series for three consecutive points-paying wins.

Mitchell enjoys a ten-point lead in the standings over rookie Nicholas Leonard, Jr. of San Jose heading into the standalone Western Midget Racing event. Isak Johnson is third in the standings followed by Delano’s Terry Nichols and Gray. Nathan Moore of Santa Cruz, Dalton Wright of Lodi, and Marvin Mitchell of Ceres have also been regulars in the 2026 series and aim for victory on Friday.

Friday’s race kicks off a busy stretch for WMR which includes a BCRA Super Series round on June 6 at Antioch Speedway for the lucrative Graunstadt Memorial and June 20 at Watsonville Speedway for the 66th Johnny Key Classic.

For more information, contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625 or visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com WMR can also be found on Facebook.

2026 WESTERN MIDGET RACING SCHEDULE – Subject to Change

March 20 Watsonville Speedway WINNER: Cody Gray

April 4 Antioch Speedway WINNER: Cody Gray

April 18 Placerville Speedway – Super Series Winner: Preston Norbury; WMR Winner: Logan Mitchell

May 2 Marysville Raceway – Super Series Winner: Caden Sarale; WMR Winner: Logan Mitchell

May 16 Merced Speedway – Super Series Winner: Caden Sarale; WMR Winner: Logan Mitchell

May 29 Watsonville Speedway – w/ NARC

June 6 Antioch Speedway – 2nd annual Graunstadt Memorial

June 20 Watsonville Speedway – 66th Johnny Key Classic

July 18 Watsonville Speedway – 16th annual Howard Kaeding Classic

July 25 Antioch Speedway

August 8 Petaluma Speedway – Tom Manning Memorial

August 15 Antioch Speedway – Contra Costa County Clash

October 3 Antioch Speedway – w/ USCS Sprint Cars

September 18-19 Stockton Dirt Track w/ World of Outlaws

October 23-24 Delta Speedway – Turkey Bowl XXVII