Three Nights of Racing Coming Up in June at Perris Auto Speedway

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Perris, California — May 26, 2026 — After an exciting month of May featuring spectacular Night of Destruction action and thrilling USAC/CRA Sprint Car and PASSCAR Stock Car racing, Perris Auto Speedway is gearing up for a busy June schedule with racing on three of the four Saturdays during the month. Included is what is annually the track’s biggest event of the year, Night of Destruction, along with a spectacular fireworks sky concert to close out the month.

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The first event of the month will take place on June 6th when the “Craziest Show on Dirt,” Night of Destruction, returns to the famous half-mile clay oval. The last Night of Destruction on May 16th was one of the wildest shows in track history and drew the largest crowd of the 2026 season thus far.

Two weeks later, on June 20th, Heimark Distributors will present the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars along with the PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, and American Factory Stocks. The month will then wrap up on June 27th with the annual Independence Celebration featuring Night of Destruction and the biggest and best fireworks spectacular in Riverside County during intermission.

All three shows will feature thrilling racing and family fun, including the popular PAS Dance Battle for kids with prizes for the best dancers, T-shirt launches, and Heat Race Hero contests where lucky fans can win free tickets to upcoming PAS events.

Advance tickets for all three shows are available now at tix.com. Fans who do not wish to purchase advance tickets will still be able to buy plenty of tickets at the ticket windows on race night.

Spectator gates for all three events will open at 5:00 p.m., with racing beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Advance tickets for all 2026 PAS races are available at tix.com. Perris Auto Speedway 30th Diamond Anniversary 2026 Event Schedule

June 6th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS (Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com

June 20th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER, STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com

June 27th “FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR AND SKY CONCERT” NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS (Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com

July 11th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER STOCKS, STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com

July 18th PAS 600CC Winged Restricted, Winged A-Class Micro Sprints, Junior Micro Sprints (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05). Advance tickets available at tix.com

July 25th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS (Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05). Advance tickets available at tix.com.

August 15th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER, STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com

August 22nd NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS (Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com

August 29th PAS 600CC Winged Restricted, Winged A-Class Micro Sprints, and CLS & SCLS Sprint Cars

(Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com

September 12th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS (Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com

September 19th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER, STREET STOCKS AND FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com

September 26th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS (Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com

October 3rd AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER, STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com

October 24th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS (Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com

November 7th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, “JERRY DODD CHAMPIONS NIGHT” PASSCAR SUPER, STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com

November 14th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS (Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com

Note; Schedule subject to change.

For more information, visit perrisautospeedway.com or call (951) 940-0134.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds, 18700 Lake Perris Drive, Perris, California. For more information, visit perrisautospeedway.com or call (951) 940-0134.

To keep up with everything happening at The PAS, please visit the track’s social media efforts on Facebook and Instagram and visit the website at perrisautospeedway.com.

The PAS would like to thank all of its 2025 marketing partners.

Bens Lock and Safe – https://benslockandsafe.com/

Budweiser- https://us.budweiser.com/

Chris’s Hauling

Ed Pink Racing Engines – edpink.com

Heimark Distributors – https://heimark.com/

Hoosier Tire – https://www.hoosiertire.com/

Living Waters Hospice – https://livingwatershospice.com/

Marjon RV’s – https://marjonrvs.com/

Martin Family HVAC – https://www.martinfamilyhvac.com/

Performance Online – https://www.performanceonline.com/

Perris Valley Auto Center – https://www.perrisvalleyautocenter.com/

Premier Medical Transportation – https://pmtpremier.com/

Prestige Truck Sales – https://www.prestigetrucksales.com/

Rapid Tire and Automotive – https://rapidtireauto.com/

Rapid Wraps – https://www.rapidwrapsandtint.com/

Slater, Inc. – https://www.slaterinc.com/

Sukut Construction – https://www.sukut.com/

Sunoco Race Fuels – https://www.sunocoracefuels.com/

Trench Shoring – https://www.trenchshoring.com/

Team Stites – https://teamstites.com/

Vista Paint – https://www.vistapaint.com/

Weathertight Roofing – https://weathertightroofing.com/

Wind N Sea Towing – https://windnseatowing.com/

For information on 2026 billboard advertising at The PAS, please call 951-940-0134.

Fans can stay up to date on track and driver news on The PAS social media efforts at the links below.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Perris-Auto-Speedway/113876798686480?ref=hl

Twitter: Perris Auto Speedway on Twitter

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/perrisautospeedway/

Website: http://perrisautospeedway.com/

The PAS has a segment on Dave Stall’s Racer Radio Show every Sunday afternoon. The show airs from 3:00-5:00 p.m. PST and The PAS segment comes on at 3:30. Fans can listen live online at kcbq.com or 1170 AM on the radio if they are in the San Diego area. Replays are available at http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/radioshow.html.