CRSA PREPARES FOR RETURN TO FONDA

By Marty Czekala

After weather forced a miss last year, the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints are ready for a highly anticipated return to the “Track of Champions” at Brett Deyo’s Fonda Speedway Saturday.

This event will kick off the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge after Weedsport was rained out last Sunday.

This is the 31st time CRSA has visited the Fonda fairgrounds. The most recent was July 27, 2024, when Jordan Hutton scored a last-lap pass around the outside of Jeff Trombley for his third win of that year, securing the most wins of any driver that season.

Here’s a look at the news and notes for the weekend.

Last Time Out: For the second year in a row, CRSA opened up its campaign with a trip to Outlaw Speedway.

Mikey Smith led all 25 laps from the outside front row, earning his second career victory.

Smith had sought a win at Outlaw after leading early last October but finished off the podium.

“We had high hopes and fell short [last October], but we came back tonight in the same hope that we’re going to go forward and win,” said Smith post-race. “I’m happy that we showed up and did good.”

Jordan Hutton finished second; Zach Sobotka took third.

Last Time There: It was one of the more memorable races of the 2024 season when CRSA last raced at Fonda.

Blake Warner took the early race lead until, in lapped traffic, Warner’s No. 21B got tight in three and four and slammed hard into the wall, flipping violently and walking away from the crash.

That gave Hutton the lead over Jeff Trombley, with Hutton increasing the lead up to 2.8 seconds in a long run that ended with four to go as Link Pettit slowed.

On the restart, Trombley threw a slidejob to take away Hutton’s line and grab the lead.

Coming to the final lap, Trombley’s No. 3A dropped a cylinder, allowing Hutton to get a run on the top shelf to sneak past and take his fourth win at Fonda.

By the Numbers: Nine different drivers have scored a win at “The Track of Champions.” Mike Kiser and Jordan Hutton each have recorded four wins at Fonda. The most recent first-time track winner at Fonda came in June 2023 when Tomy Moreau found victory lane for his latest CRSA victory. Jeff Trombley has the most top fives at Fonda with 12, including three wins, followed by Kiser and Cory Sparks.

Tune In: Action is available live on FloRacing, with Marty Czekala on the call. Expand your race night experience at the track or online through the MyRacePass app or at www.myracepass.com for $5.99 a month, featuring live timing, entry lists, fantasy and results.

From the Frontman: It has been an ugly month of May on weekends in particular, with Mother Nature ruining our nights. Early forecast reports indicate good conditions to bless us with round two of 2026! Fonda has been a staple on the CRSA calendar in the past decade and we are excited to return there with our 305 Sprints.” ~ Mike Emhof

Up Next: CRSA will begin the DisBatch Brewing Company/Stirling Lubricants for 2026 with a doubleheader at Ransomville Speedway and Land of Legends Raceway. Ransomville can be seen live on Dirt Track Digest TV, while Land of Legends can be seen for free on Land of Legends TV with a simulcast on DIRTVision.

Standings

4ST Mikey Smith, 172 pts

66 Jordan Hutton -6

38 Zach Sobotka -7

27G Dillon Paddock -10

4S Johnny Smith -11

25G Tyler Graves -12

9K Kyle Pierce -15

27W Nick Webb -16

3A Jeff Trombley -19

2 Tomy Moreau -22

Previous A-Main Winners @ Fonda

Danny Varin (4) 2011, 2012, 2013×2

Mike Kiser (4) 2015, 2019, 2021, 2022

Jordan Hutton (4) 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024

Cory Sparks (3) 2011, 2014, 2016

Josh Pieniazek (3) 2014, 2015, 2018

Jeff Trombley (3) 2018, 2019, 2022

Kyle Smith (2) 2016, 2017

Dylan Swiernik (1) 2009

John Matrafailo (1) 2010

Tyler Rice (1) 2012

Jordan Thomas (1) 2015

Brett Jaycox (1) 2017

Josh Flint (1) 2021

Tomy Moreau (1) 2023