CORN BELT CLASH! KNOXVILLE GREETS USAC SPRINTS MAY 29-30

By Richie Murray

Knoxville, Iowa (May 28, 2026)………Knoxville Raceway is a special place on its own. But to race in the shadow of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame on induction weekend is incomparable.

The Sprint Car Capital of the World welcomes the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship to Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway for back-to-back nights of full programs on May 29-30.

The Avanti Windows & Doors Corn Belt Clash presents $10,000-to-win for the Friday night opener followed by Saturday night’s $15,000-to-win finale at the famed 1/2-mile.

Gary Bettenhausen, Dick Tobias, Sammy Sessions, Tom Bigelow, Sheldon Kinser and Sammy Swindell are among the few who have won a USAC National Sprint Car main event at Knoxville and are also enshrined in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.

They are the embodiment of what so many great racers aspire to achieve. To win a USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship main event at Knoxville is truly an iconic feat. To win on Hall of Fame weekend at Knoxville, that’s what dreams are made of.

Brady Bacon, Justin Grant, and Kevin Thomas Jr., among others, have added USAC wins of their own in recent years at Knoxville, and someday, their names are sure to be called upon at the NSCHOF.

Drivers make their name at this place. Always have and always will. After all, a place christened as The Sprint Car Capital of the World has that type of presence.

This weekend, we’ll find out who’s next to make their mark at one of the most legendary dirt tracks in the world.

Let’s check out six storylines to keep tabs on this weekend.

KNOXVILLE MASTERS

Four past Knoxville Raceway USAC National Sprint Car winners will be in the field for this weekend’s event, namely Brady Bacon (5 wins across 2011, 2019, 2020 & 2025); Justin Grant (twice in 2017 & 2023); Jake Swanson (once in 2023); and Kevin Thomas Jr. (once in 2025).

Bacon already won a USAC National Sprint Car feature on a half-mile this year in mid-May at Eldora. Grant is seeking his 98th and 99th career USAC national victories this weekend.

Swanson’s only series win this year to date came on a half-mile at Volusia Speedway Park in Florida. Thomas Jr.’s Knoxville victory in 2025 was his first of the year, and this weekend, he aims to reach victory lane for the first time in 2026.

CRISP BACON & SWEET CORN

Only one driver has won more than two USAC National Sprint Car features at Knoxville Raceway. In fact, that driver has won five throughout his illustrious career, and that’s Brady Bacon.

The Broken Arrow, Oklahoma native scored at Knoxville in 2011, then swept both nights of the Corn Belt Clash in 2019, capped the weekend with a triumph in 2020, and then did the deed again on the opening night of the 2025 event.

In 13 career Knoxville USAC Sprint Car starts, Bacon has only finished outside the top-three twice. He flipped while running fourth on night two of the 2025 event. Bacon’s Knoxville USAC Sprint Car profile features five wins, five seconds and a third.

HALF-MILE PROWESS FOR CUMMINS

Kyle Cummins has already checked off victories at two of the most famous dirt half-miles on the USAC National Sprint Car schedule in 2026, winning at both the Terre Haute Action Track in April and Eldora Speedway in May.

Could a first Knoxville triumph be next in the cards for Cummins, the driver who currently leads the series standings and is the defending champion?

He made the best run of his Knoxville career in his most recent appearance in 2025 where he advanced from his 18th starting spot to finish 3rd, earning himself hard charger honors.

21AZ GOIN’ FOR THREE WITH GAVIN

Team AZ / Curb-Agajanian Racing will have Gavin Miller in the seat for the weekend. Miller finished 10th in his USAC National Sprint Car debut with the team at Bloomington Speedway in May.

The team has won twice at Knoxville over the past three seasons. In 2023, they scored a last lap victory with Jake Swanson at the wheel of the No. 21AZ, then repeated the feat in 2024 with Daison Pursley as their wheelman, which was his first career USAC National Sprint Car points-paying victory.

This weekend, the team will try to repeat the feat with a third different driver at Knoxville as Miller looks to tally his first USAC feature win as the driver of the No. 21AZ.

COASTERS SEARCHIN’

A few coastal invaders will be rolling in for the Corn Belt Clash, including USAC CRA champion R.J. Johnson, plus Charles Davis Jr., Ryan Bernal from the west, while Steven Snyder Jr. arrives from the east.

One-time USAC National Sprint Car main event winner Bernal will wheel one of the top rides on the USAC CRA circuit, the Tom & Christy Dunkel No. 17. Reigning USAC CRA champion Johnson will pilot a car for event sponsor Petty Performance Racing while Davis will be in the seat of his own No. 47.

Coming in from the east coast is Maryland’s Steven Snyder Jr. in a CB Industries-Spire Motorsports machine. Snyder’s only two previous USAC National Sprint Car starts came at Eldora’s half-mile a couple weeks back. There, Snyder finished 10th in the opener and an impressive 4th on night two after starting 14th.

All but Sndyer own previous Corn Belt Clash experience with Bernal corralling a runner-up finish in 2025; while Johnson was 12th in 2025; and Davis 15th in 2025.

IT’S A HARD KNOX LIFE

Seven drivers currently residing inside the top 10 of the USAC National Sprint Car points are vying for a first Knoxville triumph this weekend.

Point leader Kyle Cummins (1st) is among those on the list as are Mitchel Moles (2nd), Logan Seavey (4th), Briggs Danner (5th), Chase Stockon (7th), C.J. Leary (9th) and Robert Ballou (10th).

Moles recently conquered the Terre Haute half-mile for the Hulman Classic last week. Seavey is eying his first series victory since February. Danner won the most recent series race at Circle City a week ago.

Stockon led the first 20 laps of last year’s 25-lap Knoxville opener before finishing 2nd. Leary set a new Knoxville USAC track record in 2025 at 18.442 seconds. Ballou possesses both the 10-lap and 16-lap Knoxville USAC track records, and finished 2nd there in 2017.

RACE DETAILS:

The Avanti Windows & Doors Corn Belt Clash will take place on Friday-Saturday, May 29-30. Friday’s feature will be 25 laps in length and pay $10,000-to-win. Saturday’s feature will be 30 laps in length and pay $15,000-to-win.

The sixth edition of the Corn Belt Clash features the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship co-sanctioned by the USAC Wholesale Batteries Midwest Racing Association, plus Knoxville Championship 360 Sprint Cars will be on the card on Friday while the Knoxville Championship 410 Sprint Cars will be on hand Saturday.

Each night, the pits open at 3pm Central with the front gates opening at 5:30pm and hot laps at 6:30pm followed by qualifying and racing.

On Friday, general admission tickets (Rows 1-21) are $20 Adult, $15 Teens, $10 Age 12-6, Age 5 and Under Free. Reserved tickets (Rows 22-40) are $25 Adult, $20 Teens, $15 Age 12-6, Age 5 and Under Free. Pit passes are $45.

On Saturday, general admission tickets (Rows 1-21) are $25 Adult, $20 Teens, $15 Age 12-6, Age 5 and Under Free. Reserved tickets (Rows 22-40) are $30 Adult, $25 Teens, $20 Age 12-6, Age 5 and Under Free. Pit passes are $45. Pit passes are $45.

Advance tickets are on sale at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com.

The entire weekend of events can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac2026.

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USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-1058, 2-Mitchel Moles-970, 3-Justin Grant-969, 4-Logan Seavey-892, 5-Briggs Danner-871, 6-Jake Swanson-855, 7-Chase Stockon-853, 8-Kevin Thomas Jr.-840, 9-C.J. Leary-765, 10-Robert Ballou-742.

CORN BELT CLASH WINNERS:

2019: Brady Bacon (7/5) & Brady Bacon (7/6)

2020: Tyler Courtney (7/10) & Brady Bacon (7/11)

2023: Jake Swanson (6/3)

2024: Justin Grant (5/31) & Daison Pursley (6/1)

2025: Brady Bacon (5/30) & Kevin Thomas Jr. (5/31)

USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINS AT KNOXVILLE RACEWAY:

5-Brady Bacon

2-Tyler Courtney & Justin Grant

1-Gary Bettenhausen, Tom Bigelow, Bud Kaeding, Sheldon Kinser, Daison Pursley, Sammy Sessions, Jake Swanson, Sammy Swindell, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Dick Tobias

USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINNERS AT KNOXVILLE RACEWAY:

1968: Gary Bettenhausen (9/6)

1971: Dick Tobias (6/5)

1972: Sammy Sessions (6/3)

1973: Tom Bigelow (6/3)

1982: Sheldon Kinser (6/5)

1988: Sammy Swindell (6/11)

2010: Bud Kaeding (8/8)

2011: Brady Bacon (8/7)

2017: Justin Grant (6/3)

2018: Tyler Courtney (6/9)

2019: Brady Bacon (7/5) & Brady Bacon (7/6)

2020: Tyler Courtney (7/10) & Brady Bacon (7/11)

2023: Jake Swanson (6/3)

2024: Justin Grant (5/31) & Daison Pursley (6/1)

2025: Brady Bacon (5/30) & Kevin Thomas Jr. (5/31)

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT KNOXVILLE RACEWAY:

1 Lap – 5/30/2025 – C.J. Leary – 18.442

8 Laps – 8/8/2010 – Bryan Clauson – 2:38.80

10 Laps – 7/11/2020 – Robert Ballou – 3:09.379

12 Laps – 6/3/2023 – J.J. Yeley – 4:14.99

16 Laps – 7/11/2020 – Robert Ballou – 5:25.068

25 Laps – 7/6/2019 – Brady Bacon – 9:11.86

30 Laps – 7/11/2020 – Brady Bacon – 10:19.56

40 Laps – 6/3/1972 – Sammy Sessions – 16:21.23

PAST KNOXVILLE RACEWAY USAC SPRINT CAR FEATURE RESULTS:

1968 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Gary Bettenhausen, 2. Jerry “Scratch” Daniels, 3. Larry Dickson, 4. Greg Weld, 5. Wib Spalding, 6. Carl Williams, 7. Mike Mosley, 8. Don Brown, 9. Don Thomas, 10. Ralph Liguori, 11. Bill Puterbaugh, 12. Rollie Beale, 13. Dee Jones, 14. Johnny Parsons

1971 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Dick Tobias, 2. Sammy Sessions, 3. Ray Lee Goodwin, 4. Lee Kunzman, 5. Tom Bigelow, 6. Rollie Beale, 7. Gary Bettenhausen, 8. Johnny Parsons, 9. Karl Busson, 10. Jimmy Oskie, 11. Don Nordhorn, 12. Darl Harrison, 13. Larry Rice, 14. Merle Bettenhausen, 15. Joe Saldana, 16. Jim Malloy, 17. Larry Cannon, 18. Doc Dawson, 19. Greg Weld, 20. Bill Puterbaugh

1972 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Sammy Sessions, 2. Don Nordhorn, 3. Greg Weld, 4. Tom Bigelow, 5. Billy Thrasher, 6. Rollie Beale, 7. Bob Pratt, 8. Bill Puterbaugh, 9. Johnny Parsons, 10. Larry Cannon, 11. Joe Saldana, 12. Steve Cannon, 13. Gary Ponzini, 14. Bruce Walkup, 15. Billy Cassella, 16. Karl Busson, 17. Bill Koepfer, 18. Larry Dickson, 19. Rick Goudy, 20. Charlie Masters

1973 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Tom Bigelow, 2. Rollie Beale, 3. Pancho Carter, 4. Gary Bettenhausen, 5. Don Nordhorn, 6. Larry Cannon, 7. Lee Kunzman, 8. Johnny Parsons, 9. Sammy Sessions, 10. Jackie Howerton, 11. John Toth, 12. Ronnie Rough, 13. Mel Cornett, 14. Art Bisch, Jr., 15. Bruce Walkup, 16. Billy Engelhart, 17. Tony Simon, 18. Greg Leffler, 19. Rich Leavell, 20. Steve Shultz.

1982 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Sheldon Kinser, 2. Rich Vogler, 3. Johnny Coogan, 4. Jack Hewitt, 5. Duke Cook, 6. Manny Rockhold, 7. Bill Robinson, 8. Steve Long, 9. Danny Milburn, 10. Jeff Swindell, 11. David Smith, 12. T.J. Giddings, 13. Buddy Wallen, 14. Jerry Potter, 15. Mackie Heimbaugh, 16. Mike Brooks, 17. Joe Saldana, 18. Jim Moughan, 19. Tim Deaver, 20. Mike Thomas

1988 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Sammy Swindell, 2. Randy Smith, 3. Jeff Tuttle, 4. Lee Brewer, Jr., 5. Steve Butler, 6. Jerry Richert, Jr., 7. Jamie Moyle, 8. Mike Peters, 9. Rich Bubak, 10. Danny Thoman, 11. Rick Ungar, 12. Kenny Jacobs, 13. Bob White, 14. Tod Bishop, 15. Mark Shaffer, 16. Tray House, 17. Tim Monson, 18. Danny Lasoski, 19. Ray Lipsey, 20. Terry McCarl.

2010 FEATURE: (26 laps) 1. Bud Kaeding, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Daron Clayton, 4. Scotty Weir, 5. Damion Gardner, 6. Bryan Clauson, 7. Robert Ballou, 8. Chris Windom, 9. Casey Shuman, 10. Dave Darland, 11. Levi Jones, 12. Mike Hess, 13. Casey Riggs, 14. Jerry Coons Jr., 15. Jon Stanbrough, 16. Tracy Hines, 17. Kyle Larson, 18. Kyle Cummins, 19. Chris Urish, 20. Shane Hmiel, 21. Keith Bloom, 22. Ricky Williams. NT

2011 FEATURE: (26 laps) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Jerry Coons Jr. 4. Jon Stanbrough, 5. Bryan Clauson, 6. Travis Rilat, 7. Hunter Schuerenberg, 8. Keith Bloom Jr., 9. Levi Jones, 10. Tracy Hines, 11. Robert Ballou, 12. Hud Cone, 13. Joey Moughan, 14. Mike Spencer, 15. Bill Rose, 16. Coleman Gulick, 17. Dustin Morgan, 18. Mike Moore, 19. Wes McIntyre, 20. Damion Gardner, 21. Casey Riggs, 22. Bud Kaeding, 23. Stu Snyder, 24. Blake Fitzpatrick, 25. Justin Grant, 26. Dave Darland. NT

2017 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Robert Ballou, 3. Chad Boespflug, 4. Chase Stockon, 5. C.J. Leary, 6. Chris Windom, 7. Kevin Thomas Jr., 8. Josh Hodges, 9. Shane Cottle, 10. Brady Bacon, 11. Isaac Chapple, 12. Dave Darland, 13. Stevie Sussex, 14. Carson Short, 15. Aaron Farney, 16. Hunter Schuerenberg, 17. Dustin Smith, 18. Tyler Courtney, 19. R.J. Johnson, 20. Brody Roa, 21. Nick Bilbee, 22. Jon Stanbrough. NT

2018 FEATURE: (30 laps – starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (6), 2. C.J. Leary (3), 3. Brady Bacon (1), 4. Justin Grant (5), 5. Brody Roa (9), 6. Chase Stockon (4), 7. Robert Ballou (10), 8. Dave Darland (17), 9. Chris Windom (12), 10. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (7), 11. Jarett Andretti (11), 12. Chad Boespflug (2), 13. Josh Hodges (15), 14. Tom Harris (14), 15. Nick Bilbee (8), 16. Glen Saville (21), 17. Wyatt Burks (20), 18. Brandon Stevenson (13), 19. Robert Bell (22), 20. Rob Caho, Jr. (19), 21. Frank Rodgers (23), 22. Kelly Graham (24), 23. Isaac Chapple (16), 24. Katlynn Leer (18). 10:45.63

2019 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (25 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (6), 2. Chris Windom (1), 3. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (3), 4. Tyler Courtney (10), 5. Justin Grant (7), 6. Ryan Bernal (9), 7. Chase Stockon (5), 8. Jason McDougal (20), 9. C.J. Leary (8), 10. Matt Westfall (2), 11. Wyatt Burks (12), 12. Wesley Smith (11), 13. Don Droud, Jr. (13), 14. Korey Weyant (21), 15. Nick Bilbee (16), 16. Timmy Buckwalter (4), 17. Josh Hodges (22), 18. Mario Clouser (23), 19. Carson Short (19), 20. Dave Darland (15), 21. Anthony Nicholson (18), 22. Riley Kreisel (24), 23. Chad Boespflug (14), 24. Landon Simon (17). 9:11.86 (New Track Record)

2019 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (2), 2. C.J. Leary (4), 3. Tyler Courtney (6), 4. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (5), 5. Chris Windom (8), 6. Justin Grant (1), 7. Jason McDougal (7), 8. Chase Stockon (3), 9. Ryan Bernal (12), 10. Carson Short (11), 11. Matt Westfall (9), 12. Korey Weyant (23), 13. Wyatt Burks (10), 14. Josh Hodges (20), 15. Nick Bilbee (14), 16. Dave Darland (19), 17. Mario Clouser (16), 18. Steve Irwin (24), 19. Kory Schudy (22), 20. Anthony Nicholson (21), 21. Riley Kreisel (13), 22. Chad Boespflug (15), 23. Timmy Buckwalter (18), 24. Wesley Smith (17). 11:08.75

2020 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (3), 2. Brady Bacon (4), 3. Justin Grant (6), 4. Chris Windom (9), 5. C.J. Leary (8), 6. Ryan Bernal (14), 7. Carson Short (7), 8. Jake Swanson (10), 9. Logan Seavey (20), 10. Wesley Smith (19), 11. Chase Stockon (17), 12. Wyatt Burks (1), 13. Kevin Thomas Jr. (16), 14. Nick Bilbee (5), 15. Tanner Thorson (18), 16. Riley Kreisel (2), 17. Matt Westfall (15), 18. Shane Cottle (22), 19. Don Droud Jr. (23), 20. Jack Wagner (21), 21. Brian VanMeveren (12), 22. Dustin Clark (13), 23. Robert Ballou (11), 24. Dennis Gile (24). NT

2020 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (1), 2. Justin Grant (2), 3. C.J. Leary (3), 4. Chris Windom (5), 5. Tyler Courtney (4), 6. Ryan Bernal (8), 7. Carson Short (6), 8. Robert Ballou (19), 9. Chase Stockon (7), 10. Jake Swanson (10), 11. Tanner Thorson (14), 12. Riley Kreisel (15), 13. Logan Seavey (13), 14. Nick Bilbee (9), 15. Wyatt Burks (11), 16. Kevin Thomas Jr. (12), 17. Don Droud Jr. (23), 18. Shane Cottle (21), 19. Matt Westfall (17), 20. Dennis Gile (20), 21. Dustin Clark (16), 22. Wesley Smith (18), 23. Glen Saville (24), 24. Dave Darland (22). 10:19.560

2023 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jake Swanson (6), 2. Brady Bacon (5), 3. Mitchel Moles (7), 4. C.J. Leary (1), 5. Emerson Axsom (3), 6. Matt Westfall (12), 7. Chase Johnson (19), 8. Justin Zimmerman (17), 9. Daison Pursley (10), 10. Riley Kreisel (13), 11. Robert Ballou (16), 12. Wesley Smith (9), 13. Carson Garrett (8), 14. Kyle Cummins (4), 15. Justin Grant (2), 16. Charles Davis Jr. (21), 17. J.J. Yeley (15), 18. Matt Mitchell (18), 19. Chase Stockon (14), 20. Logan Seavey (23-P), 21. Dalton Stevens (22), 22. Max Adams (11), 23. Logan Calderwood (20). NT

MAY 31, 2024 FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (2), 2. Brady Bacon (4), 3. Daison Pursley (5), 4. Jake Swanson (13), 5. Chase Johnson (7), 6. Xavier Doney (10), 7. Mitchel Moles (1), 8. Logan Seavey (8), 9. Kyle Cummins (17), 10. J.J. Yeley (23), 11. Robert Ballou (15), 12. Matt Westfall (9), 13. C.J. Leary (6), 14. Carson Garrett (26), 15. Kevin Thomas Jr. (12), 16. Hunter Maddox (20), 17. Jadon Rogers (16), 18. Joey Amantea (14), 19. Chase Stockon (3), 20. Charles Davis Jr. (22), 21. Korbyn Hayslett (19), 22. Kobe Simpson (21), 23. Logan Calderwood (18), 24. Eric Schulz (25), 25. Dakota Earls (24), 26. Wesley Smith (11). NT

JUNE 1, 2024 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Daison Pursley (1), 2. Brady Bacon (6), 3. Kevin Thomas Jr. (9), 4. C.J. Leary (4), 5. Kyle Cummins (11), 6. Justin Grant (5), 7. Robert Ballou (8), 8. Mitchel Moles (13), 9. Jake Swanson (2), 10. J.J. Yeley (17), 11. Chase Johnson (15), 12. Matt Westfall (16), 13. Carson Garrett (3), 14. Chase Stockon (14), 15. Jadon Rogers (20), 16. Charles Davis Jr. (22), 17. Korbyn Hayslett (19), 18. Logan Calderwood (21), 19. Kobe Simpson (23), 20. Joey Amantea (12), 21. Logan Seavey (10), 22. Xavier Doney (7), 23. Wesley Smith (18), 24. Eric Schulz (24). NT

MAY 30, 2025 FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (5), 2. Briggs Danner (2), 3. Chase Stockon (1), 4. Robert Ballou (8), 5. Justin Grant (7), 6. Kale Drake (15), 7. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 8. Kyle Cummins (9), 9. Ryan Bernal (13), 10. Jake Swanson (11), 11. C.J. Leary (6), 12. R.J. Johnson (4), 13. Mitchel Moles (12), 14. Logan Seavey (17), 15. Wyatt Burks (19), 16. Carson Garrett (10), 17. Gunnar Setser (23), 18. Stevie Sussex (20), 19. Charles Davis Jr. (21), 20. Kobe Simpson (18), 21. Hayden Reinbold (22), 22. Glen Saville (24), 23. Logan Calderwood (16), 24. Jadon Rogers (14). NT

MAY 31, 2025 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 2. Ryan Bernal (7), 3. Kyle Cummins (18), 4. Justin Grant (5), 5. Gunnar Setser (9), 6. Chase Stockon (11), 7. Logan Seavey (15), 8. Robert Ballou (10), 9. Briggs Danner (12), 10. Mitchel Moles (6), 11. Jake Swanson (1), 12. Logan Calderwood (13), 13. R.J. Johnson (19), 14. Wyatt Burks (23), 15. Charles Davis Jr. (16), 16. Carson Garrett (22), 17. Hayden Reinbold (14), 18. Kobe Simpson (20), 19. Braydon Cromwell (21), 20. Kale Drake (8), 21. C.J. Leary (2), 22. Brady Bacon (4), 23. A.J. Johnson (17), 24. Jadon Rogers (24). NT