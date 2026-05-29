Streaks, Storylines, and Points Battles Await at Doe Run & Southern Illinois

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (5/28/26) — The stars and cars of the POWRi National Midget League are locked, loaded, and heading into a monumental Missouri-Illinois doubleheader of open-wheel action. This Friday, May 29, the quick dirt oval of Doe Run Raceway welcomes competitors before the league shifts east on Saturday, May 30, to the historic bullring of Southern Illinois Raceway for a weekend showcase of speed, slide jobs, and championship drama.

Through seven completed events in the 2026 season, POWRi National Midget storylines are coming into focus, the points chase is tightening, and one driver is rewriting the record books at a blistering pace.

The Denney Dominance: History in the Making

Championship leader Jacob Denney is putting on an absolute clinic in 2026, riding an incredible six-race winning streak while entering the weekend with a staggering 2.4 average finish on the season. With fifteen career POWRi National Midget victories, Denney sits just one win shy of tying Darren Hagen for 10th on the all-time wins list.

Even more impressive, Denney has six wins through the first seven of 22 scheduled point events, putting the single-season record of 12 victories — shared by Logan Seavey (2019) and Cannon McIntosh (2022) — squarely in his sights. As a former winner at Doe Run last season, all eyes will be on the point leader to see if anyone can snap the streak.

Chasing the Champ: The Top Ten Fight Back

While Denney holds a 210-point advantage over Kale Drake, the battle behind the leader remains intense. Karter Sarff (-440) currently leads the Passmaster standings with a +44 in positions gained this season and is eager to turn that hard-charging consistency into his first National Midget feature win of 2026.

Rookie standout Drake Edwards leads a tightly contested “Jim Childers Rookie of the Year” battle over Mack Leopard, with both Chase McDermand Racing drivers hungry to secure their first career National Midget victories.

Adler’s Legendary Iron Man Streak Continues

While points battles and winning streaks dominate headlines, Daniel Adler continues to build one of the most respected legacies in POWRi competition. Adler remains the only driver in league history to make a National Midget feature start in every season of POWRi’s existence.

Currently sitting fifth on the all-time starts list with 186 feature appearances, the “Iron Man” looks to add two more to his remarkable résumé this weekend.

The Tracks & Past Winners

Doe Run Raceway — Known for tight racing and quick lap times, past POWRi National Midget winners include Zach Daum (2023), Cannon McIntosh (2024), and Jacob Denney (2025).

Southern Illinois Raceway — A legendary bullring that has challenged the best in the business, past winners include Christopher Bell (2017–2018), Jake Neuman (2019), and Jade Avedisian (2023).

Current Expected Entry List

An elite roster of open-wheel talent is expected to fill the pit area, including Karter Sarff, Drew Sherman, Mack Leopard, Brecken Reese, Kale Drake, Jacob Denney, Colton Robinson, Drake Edwards, Kyle Jones, Branigan Roark, Shannon McQueen, Michelle Decker, Cullen Hutchison, Ethan Mitchell, Daniel Adler, Alex Midkiff, Zach Wigal, Chase Howard, Trey Marcham Broc Elliott, and many more.

Friday, May 29 | Doe Run Raceway

Divisions:

POWRi National Midget League

Intermediate Karts

Beginner Karts

Non-Wing Jr. Sprint

Non-Wing Outlaw Micro

Restricted Non-Wing Micro

Details:

Pits Open: 4:30 PM

General Admission: 5:30 PM

Driver Registration: 4:15 PM to 5:45 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat: 6:10 PM

Hot Laps: 6:45 PM

Racing to follow hot laps.

Event Details: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602502

Saturday, May 30 | Southern Illinois Raceway

Divisions:

POWRi National Midget League

A-Class Micro

Restricted Micro

Non-Wing Outlaw Micro

Jr. Sprint

Details:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM to 5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 5:40 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing to follow hot laps.

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602499

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505475

More details about Doe Run Raceway are available online at www.doerunraceway.com or on major social media platforms for additional track-specific information | 2953 Hwy W, Doe Run, MO 63637 | 815-793-5476.

Additional details for Southern Illinois Raceway, including the full yearly schedule, track news, and current points standings, can be found online at www.southernillinoisraceway.org and on major social media platforms | 9000 Foyt Rd, Marion, IL 62959 | 618-969-2051.

All 2026 POWRi National Midget League events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit www.S2FTV.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.POWRi.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.