June Brings Major Northern Stretch, Final Nationals Tune-Up, Biggest Payday in Series History

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (May 28, 2026) – June signals the start of summertime and a major month of racing for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

The Greatest Show on Dirt is set to embark on an 11-race stretch that’ll take the tour to six dirt tracks in four different states. Teams will make a popular return to a state after a hiatus, get one last chance to add notes for “The Granddaddy of ‘Em All,” battle for the biggest payday in Series history, and more along the way.

Let’s look at what awaits in June:

Hartford Speedway | Pure Michigan Showdown (June 5): June opens with the World of Outlaws making its first stop in the state of Michigan since 2019. Hartford Speedway is the destination. The 3/8 mile located not far from the southeast beaches of Lake Michigan has hosted the tour 11 previous times, with the first in 1979.

Ron Shuman topped the Series debut 47 years ago. The Series didn’t return until 1996 when Dave Blaney took Casey Luna’s No. 10 to Victory Lane. Two-time and defending champion, David Gravel, topped the two most recent visits – 2017 in the CJB Motorsports No. 5 and 2019 in the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41. Gravel and Steve Kinser (1996 and 2005) are the only pair with multiple Hartford checkered flags.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Plymouth Dirt Track | Cheese Town Showdown (June 6): It’s from one side of Lake Michigan to the other after Hartford as the tour wraps around it, heads through Chicago overnight, and winds up in Wisconsin, where Plymouth Dirt Track awaits. The World of Outlaws returned to “Cheese Town” last year after 20 years away and will be back again in 2026.

Last year’s return came down to a thrilling last lap when Rico Abreu held on for the win after contact with Michael “Buddy” Kofoid. Abreu became the third different winner through three races, following Joey Saldana (2004) and Tim Kaeding (2005).

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Angell Park Speedway | Ted Johnson Memorial Race (June 7): Three races at three tracks in three nights wraps up on Sunday at the historic Angell Park Speedway. The legendary Wisconsin dirt track nestled right in the heart of Sun Prairie will welcome the World of Outlaws for the third time ever and honor the man whose vision birthed the Series, Ted Johnson, at the track where he fell in love with the sport.

Donny Schatz claimed the first Angell Park invasion in 2016. Fast forward nine years, and it was Sheldon Haudenschild heading to Victory Lane at the 1/3 mile.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Knoxville Raceway | Premier Chevy Dealers Clash (June 12-13): The pens and notebooks will be busy when the World of Outlaws make one final visit to Knoxville Raceway ahead of the 65th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s (Aug. 12-15). A full weekend of action will attract a huge field as teams prepare to chase Sprint Car immortality two months later.

The tour has already made three stops at “The Sprint Car Capital of the World” this season. Brad Sweet and David Gravel snagged checkered flags during April’s leg of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash. Aaron Reutzel dominated May’s Stars and Stripes Salute at the iconic 1/2 mile.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Huset’s Speedway | BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals (June 17-20): The summer of money starts in a huge way when the World of Outlaws head to Huset’s Speedway for the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals. The Brandon, SD track continues to push the sport to new heights as the four-day visit is set to dish out a pair of six-figure paydays.

The two events packed into one begins with the Hefty Seed Huset’s Hustle on June 17-18. The Wednesday prelim will set the stage for a $150,000-to-win main event on Thursday. Then the focus shifts to the weekend and the record paying $300,000-to-win Huset’s High Bank Nationals finale. Buddy Kofoid swept the six-figure scores last year and topped the 2024 running. David Gravel was victorious in 2023, and Sheldon Haudenschild won the first running in 2022.

It was recently announced that the stakes are even higher for any driver that’s not full-time with the World of Outlaws. With Series regulars winning every running so far, Tod Quiring put up an extra $100,000 if a competitor can upset the country’s top Sprint Car talent in the finale, making for a potential $400,000 paycheck.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Cedar Lake Speedway | Federated Auto Parts Independence Spectacular (June 26-27): June closes out with the third race in the state of Wisconsin during the month. New Richmond, WI’s Cedar Lake Speedway is a summertime staple of the schedule, and the tradition continues as the tour visits for the 56th and 57th times. As always, fans will be treated to a huge fireworks show on the final night.

David Gravel and Carson Macedo were triumphant at last year’s Federated Auto Parts Independence Spectacular. Sammy Swindell and Brad Sweet are tied for the most Cedar Lake victories with seven apiece.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

ARTICLE: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/the-month-ahead-june-brings-major-northern-stretch-final-nationals-tune-up-biggest-payday-in-series-history/

FAN 101: https://about.worldofoutlaws.com/

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners. Official partners include, NOS Energy Drink (Official Energy Product), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Federated Auto Parts, Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Milton Hershey School (Official Education Partner), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), Simpson Performance Products (Preferred Safety Gear Partner), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), Toyota (Official Vehicle), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel). Also supported by : ACME Trading Company, AMKUS, ARP (Automotive Racing Products), Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Dave Warren Powersports / Kawasaki, ESI Equipment – FIREBULL, Evolve Transporters, Five Star Bodies, Golf Cart Services, Inc., Honest Abe Roofing, Intercomp, J&J Auto Racing, KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Award), Lifeline USA, Micro-Lite LLC, MSD, Smith Titanium Brake Systems, SPA Technique, Tub O’ Towels, and WIX Filters.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.