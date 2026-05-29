By Matt Skipper

HUTCHINSON, KS (May 28, 2026) — With heavy rainfall drenching the grounds at Salt City Speedway throughout the week, in addition to more rain expected today and tomorrow, American Sprint Car Series and track officials have decided to postpone Saturday’s clash between the National Tour and ASCS Gunsmoke Region.

The decision was made keeping the best interests of traveling fans and race teams in mind.

Officials are looking for a suitable reschedule date for the 2026 season, which will be announced at a later date.

The American Sprint Car Series will turn its focus towards June for the Don Swope Classic at Creek County Speedway on Friday, June 5. Then, the Series will travel to Park City, KS, for the Salute to Service Sprint Car Showdown at 81 Speedway on Saturday, June 6. The ASCS Sooner Region will join the National Tour for both nights, while the Gunsmoke Region will compete at 81 Speedway.

CREEK COUNTY INFO

81 SPEEDWAY INFO

To see the complete 2026 American Sprint Car Series schedule, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every lap of the American Sprint Car Series? Live on DIRTVision.

ARTICLE:https://ascsracing.com/news/torrential-weather-postpones-ascs-stop-at-salt-city-speedway/

EVENT INFO:https://ascsracing.com/schedule/event-info/?event=4549689

TRACK INFO:https://saltcityracingllc.com/

FAN 101: https://ascsracing.com/about/

The American Sprint Car Series was founded in 1992, comprised of regional races primarily in the Southwest region. It then went national in 1993 and has become the premier 360 Sprint Car Series in the country, while still sanctioning multiple regional series. ASCS Official partners include, DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel). Also supported by : Brodix, Honest Abe Roofing, Intercomp, and Smith Titanium Brake Systems.