Daggett Wins GLSS Feature at I-96

LAKE ODESSA, MI (May 29, 2026) — Dustin Daggett was victorious with the Great Lakes Super Sprints for the first time during the 2026 season Friday night at I-96 Speedway. Daggett, from Portland, Michigan, took advantage of his outside front row starting position to lead all 25-laps of the main event.

Mclaren Vale, South Australia’s Scott Bogucki driving the Home Pro Roofing entry moved up from sixth starting position but settled for second 0.954 seconds behind Daggett at the finish.

Max Stambaugh, Brad Lamberson, and Chase Dunham rounded out the top five.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, Michigan

Friday, May 29, 2026

Qualifying

1. 66-Chase Dunham, 14.530[15]

2. 85-Dustin Daggett, 14.561[22]

3. 77X-Alex Hill, 14.566[2]

4. 51-Scott Bogucki, 14.594[16]

5. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 14.647[11]

6. 38-Chase Ridenour, 14.658[13]

7. 23-Devon Dobie, 14.683[12]

8. 31-Jac Nickles, 14.703[7]

9. 27-Brad Lamberson, 14.717[20]

10. 27K-Zac Broughman, 14.723[1]

11. 17-Jared Horstman, 14.854[10]

12. 19-Jett Mann, 14.915[9]

13. 12-Corbin Gurley, 14.931[24]

14. 7C-Phil Gressman, 14.941[21]

15. 42-Boston Mead, 15.026[3]

16. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 15.062[5]

17. 16-Ryan Ruhl, 15.096[17]

18. 70-Eli Lakin, 15.227[4]

19. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 15.244[6]

20. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 15.287[14]

21. 13T-Andy Teunessen, 15.927[23]

22. 42D-Dylan Miller, 16.008[8]

23. 18-Brian Razum, 17.152[27]

24. 7-Alex Aldrich, 17.217[18]

25. 81-RJ Payne, 17.245[25]

26. 14A-Alex Clute, 17.647[26]

27. 67-Kevin Martens, 17.728[19]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 51-Scott Bogucki[2]

2. 66-Chase Dunham[1]

3. 23-Devon Dobie[3]

4. 49T-Gregg Dalman[6]

5. 12-Corbin Gurley[5]

6. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[7]

7. 27K-Zac Broughman[4]

8. 81-RJ Payne[9]

9. 42D-Dylan Miller[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 85-Dustin Daggett[1]

2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[2]

3. 17-Jared Horstman[4]

4. 31-Jac Nickles[3]

5. 16-Ryan Ruhl[6]

6. 13-Van Gurley Jr[7]

7. 7C-Phil Gressman[5]

8. 14A-Alex Clute[9]

9. 18-Brian Razum[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 38-Chase Ridenour[2]

2. 27-Brad Lamberson[3]

3. 77X-Alex Hill[1]

4. 42-Boston Mead[5]

5. 19-Jett Mann[4]

6. 13T-Andy Teunessen[7]

7. 70-Eli Lakin[6]

8. 7-Alex Aldrich[8]

9. 67-Kevin Martens[9]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[1]

2. 13-Van Gurley Jr[2]

3. 7C-Phil Gressman[5]

4. 27K-Zac Broughman[4]

5. 13T-Andy Teunessen[3]

6. 70-Eli Lakin[6]

7. 14A-Alex Clute[8]

8. 7-Alex Aldrich[9]

9. 18-Brian Razum[11]

10. 67-Kevin Martens[12]

11. 42D-Dylan Miller[10]

12. 81-RJ Payne[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 85-Dustin Daggett[2]

2. 51-Scott Bogucki[6]

3. 71H-Max Stambaugh[3]

4. 27-Brad Lamberson[5]

5. 66-Chase Dunham[1]

6. 23-Devon Dobie[7]

7. 31-Jac Nickles[11]

8. 49T-Gregg Dalman[10]

9. 12-Corbin Gurley[13]

10. 38-Chase Ridenour[4]

11. 77X-Alex Hill[9]

12. 16-Ryan Ruhl[14]

13. 42-Boston Mead[12]

14. 7C-Phil Gressman[18]

15. 13-Van Gurley Jr[17]

16. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[16]

17. 13T-Andy Teunessen[20]

18. 27K-Zac Broughman[19]

19. 19-Jett Mann[15]

20. 17-Jared Horstman[8]