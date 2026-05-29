Ricky Lewis Wins GLTS Feature at Limaland

LIMA, OH (May 29, 2026) — Ricky Lewis became the first repeat winner of the 2026 season with the Great Lakes Super Sprints Friday night at Limaland Motorsports Park. Lewis, from Camarillo, California, moved up from eighth starting position to take the lead from Gunnar Setser on lap 15 and drove to a 1.408 second advantage at the finish.

Setser, Max Adams, James Turnbull, and Jakeb Boxell rounded out the top five.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Limaland Motorsports Park

Lima, Ohio

Friday, May 29, 2026

Qualifying

1. G5-Gunnar Setser, 12.925[1]

2. 41-Ricky Lewis, 12.961[4]

3. 11A-Abby Hohlbein, 12.975[2]

4. 2DI-Dustin Ingle, 13.029[6]

5. 40-Max Adams, 13.036[5]

6. 54-Jakeb Boxell, 13.044[12]

7. 21B-Ryan Barr, 13.074[8]

8. 5-James Turnbull, 13.138[7]

9. 25-Max Frank, 13.140[20]

10. 33M-Mike Miller, 13.177[17]

11. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett, 13.226[19]

12. 0G-Kyle Shipley, 13.450[13]

13. 24-Lee Underwood, 13.472[9]

14. 87-Paul Dues, 13.479[21]

15. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 13.512[18]

16. 18S-Aidan Salisbury, 13.582[3]

17. 4-Brayden Clark, 13.614[10]

18. 16-Jackson Slone, 13.620[24]

19. 53-Steve Little, 13.715[11]

20. 32M-Derek Hastings, 13.723[14]

21. 14C-Nathan Carle, 14.009[15]

22. 29OG-Tom Eller, 14.068[16]

23. 0-Steve Irwin, 58.000[23]

DNS: 37-Dave Gross, 59.000

Engler Machine and Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 33M-Mike Miller[1]

2. G5-Gunnar Setser[4]

3. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[3]

4. 21B-Ryan Barr[2]

5. 24-Lee Underwood[5]

6. 53-Steve Little[7]

7. 29OG-Tom Eller[8]

8. 18S-Aidan Salisbury[6]

Miami Paint Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5-James Turnbull[2]

2. 40-Max Adams[3]

3. 41-Ricky Lewis[4]

4. 4-Brayden Clark[6]

5. 32M-Derek Hastings[7]

6. 87-Paul Dues[5]

7. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[1]

DNS: 0-Steve Irwin

Miami Paint Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 54-Jakeb Boxell[3]

2. 49-Brian Ruhlman[5]

3. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[4]

4. 0G-Kyle Shipley[1]

5. 16-Jackson Slone[6]

6. 14C-Nathan Carle[7]

7. 25-Max Frank[2]

8. 37-Dave Gross[8]

MacAllister CAT Rental Store A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 41-Ricky Lewis[8]

2. G5-Gunnar Setser[3]

3. 40-Max Adams[5]

4. 5-James Turnbull[4]

5. 54-Jakeb Boxell[6]

6. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[20]

7. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[7]

8. 33M-Mike Miller[2]

9. 49-Brian Ruhlman[1]

10. 87-Paul Dues[17]

11. 24-Lee Underwood[13]

12. 16-Jackson Slone[15]

13. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[9]

14. 32M-Derek Hastings[14]

15. 21B-Ryan Barr[10]

16. 14C-Nathan Carle[18]

17. 25-Max Frank[21]

18. 53-Steve Little[16]

19. 0G-Kyle Shipley[12]

20. 29OG-Tom Eller[19]

21. 4-Brayden Clark[11]

22. 18S-Aidan Salisbury[22]

DNS: 37-Dave Gross

DNS: 0-Steve Irwin