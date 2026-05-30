ANTHONY BRUNO WINS FOURTH CAREER WMR FEATURE WITH WATSONVILLE WIN

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (May 30, 2026) – San Jose’s Anthony Bruno fended off 2025 Western Midget Racing champion Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz in a home track battle on Friday, prevailing for the feature win at Watsonville Speedway. The 20-lap feature was part of the Class of 2026 Night featuring the NARC 410 Sprint Cars. The win was also Bruno’s fourth career score in the series and returned Boscacci Racing to victory lane as well.

Mitchell and Bruno split the heat races before the feature got underway. Bruno held off Mitchell until the race tightened in the final few circuits. Mitchell knifed to the inside of Bruno for the lead in turns one and two but the move was nullified by a spin for Glenn Bryan of Capitola. Mitchell looked to the outside of Bruno on the restart attempt but the hole closed, allowing Bruno to take the narrow victory. Mitchell settled for second followed by another strong finish for rookie Nicholas Leonard, Jr. of San Jose in third. Santa Cruz’ Nathan Moore and Isak Johnson of Roseville rounded out the top-five.

Western Midget Racing pairs up with the Bay Cities Racing Association for the next round of the California Super Series on June 6 at Antioch Speedway. The 2nd annual Graunstadt Memorial pays an outstanding $3,014 to win and $214 to start, along with $3,000 in lap money.

RESULTS: Watsonville Speedway May 29, 2026

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 9-Anthony Bruno[2]; 2. 96X-Logan Mitchell[1]; 3. 09-Nicholas Leonard Jr[4]; 4. 25JR-Nathan Moore[3]; 5. 4R-Isak Johnson[6]; 6. 4-Glen Bryan[7]; 7. 7D-Dalton Wright[9]; 8. 35-Justin Stretch[5]; 9. 68-Marvin Mitchell[8]

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 96X-Logan Mitchell[3]; 2. 25JR-Nathan Moore[1]; 3. 7D-Dalton Wright[5]; 4. 4R-Isak Johnson[4]; 5. 68-Marvin Mitchell[2]

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 9-Anthony Bruno[1]; 2. 09-Nicholas Leonard Jr[4]; 3. 35-Justin Stretch[3]; 4. 4-Glen Bryan[2]

2026 WESTERN MIDGET RACING SCHEDULE – Subject to Change

March 20 Watsonville Speedway WINNER: Cody Gray

April 4 Antioch Speedway WINNER: Cody Gray

April 18 Placerville Speedway – Super Series Winner: Preston Norbury; WMR Winner: Logan Mitchell

May 2 Marysville Raceway – Super Series Winner: Caden Sarale; WMR Winner: Logan Mitchell

May 16 Merced Speedway – Super Series Winner: Caden Sarale; WMR Winner: Logan Mitchell

May 29 Watsonville Speedway – w/ NARC Winner: Anthony Bruno

June 6 Antioch Speedway – 2nd annual Graunstadt Memorial

June 20 Watsonville Speedway – 66th Johnny Key Classic

July 18 Watsonville Speedway – 16th annual Howard Kaeding Classic

July 25 Antioch Speedway

August 8 Petaluma Speedway – Tom Manning Memorial

August 15 Antioch Speedway – Contra Costa County Clash

October 3 Antioch Speedway – w/ USCS Sprint Cars

September 18-19 Stockton Dirt Track w/ World of Outlaws

October 23-24 Delta Speedway – Turkey Bowl XXVII