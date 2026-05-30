Kyle Cummins Breaks Through for $10,000 at Knoxville!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (May 29, 2026) – Kyle Cummins previous trips to the “Sprint Car Capital of the World” have been less than stellar. But the defending AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Car Champion put it all together on the opening night of the Avanti Windows & Doors Corn Belt Clash at the Knoxville Raceway Friday. The $10,000 score for the Princeton, Indiana driver came aboard the Jerry Petty #3P. Ryan Timms stalked leader Brian Brown after a late restart and made a last lap pass to capture the Randall Roofing 360 feature for the second year in a row at this event.

Gavin Miller led early in the 25-lap USAC main event over CJ Leary, Cummins, Mitchel Moles and Justin Grant. Briggs Danner and Grant traded fifth, before Grant shot by Moles for fourth on lap four.

On lap five, Leary used the high side of turn four to take the lead. Cummins got by Miller two laps later for second. Eight laps in, Jake Swanson broke something in the wheel assembly and flipped in turn three while running sixth. He climbed out on his own.

The restart saw Leary leading Cummins, Miller, Grant and Moles back to green. On lap ten, Grant shot around Miller to move into third, and Moles followed him into fourth a lap later. Brady Bacon, who started 11th, moved into the top five on lap 13 before Dakota Earls flipped in turn four. He was o.k.

Bacon shot into fourth on the restart, and Danner got by Moles back into the top five with ten to go. On lap 16, the caution showed for debris. Riley Kreisel went pitside with a flat left rear, and a twelfth running Ryan Bernal also retired with a lost muffler.

Cummins used the restart to shoot under Leary in turn one and take the point. With seven to go, Grant and Bacon got by Leary for second and third.

Cummins pulled away for his first Knoxville win, ahead of Grant, hard-charger Bacon, Leary and Danner. Cale Coons, Miller, Moles, Robert Ballou and Steven Snyder Jr. rounded out the top ten. Danner set quick time over the 30-car field, while Swanson, Logan Seavey and Coons won the heats. Chase Stockon claimed the B.

“We’ve never won here with (Jerry Petty),” said Cummins in Victory Lane. “We’re always terrible here. It just seems like I can’t get ahold of the track. Tonight we brought a little different something, and I tried something in the heat race and was really bad. We kind of went back to what we’ve been running. The first couple laps felt good, and I think CJ was definitely faster. As the run went on, I was able to run the cushion and run him back down as my tires were heating up. That last restart, I had such a head of steam, that I thought surely I could get him cleared there. When we took off, I was backpedaling on the back straightaway. I thought this was the only time I could get him. It’s tough to pass here. Hopefully, we can get another one tomorrow.”

“It (the cushion) was stacked up really tall in the middle of the corner,” said Grant. “It punished you pretty hard for cheating, and you’re trying to make speed. Knoxville Raceway stacks up that way, and it’s a lot of fun. You try to get the most out of your racecar. We had a good night. We’ll go back and try to get ourself better and try to catch him.”

“Most of our passes were kind of on the bottom on restarts and stuff,” said Bacon. “It was going to be tough to get to the front. The best shot was when they were racing with CJ. Then I just kind of spun my tires the one time I was on the bottom. When they are in front of you on the bottom, it’s tough to pass.”

Brian Brown shot out from the front row in the Randall Roofing 360 20-lap main event ahead of Riley Goodno, Ryan Timms, Tasker Phillips and Chris Martin. Two laps in, Sam Hafertepe Jr. took a hard ride on the front stretch after contact with another car. He climbed out on his own.

Tasker gained third from Timms on the restart, but on lap four, Timms roared back by in a good battle. Brown was in lapped traffic by the tenth circuit. At that point, Timms shot around Goodno for the runner-up position. He slowly gained on Brown in the heavy lapped traffic, and was within a half second when something broke on Ryan Leavitt’s car, sending him into the turn two wall in his second hard crash in that spot this year. He climbed from the car on his own. Martin had gotten by Goodno and Tasker for third just before the red flag period. Tasker had suffered a broken wheel and the point leader had to retire from his top five running spot.

Brown’s dilemma was where to run on the restart, and he chose the low line he’d been running. Timms chose opposite. The four-lap Dash saw Brown pull away, and then Timms gained ground on the high side of one and two, and the middle of three and four.

Coming into turn three on the final lap, Timms beat Brown to the bottom and slid into the lead and the win. Martin finished third, ahead of Austin McCarl and Goodno. Carson McCarl, hard-charger Jace Park, Kade Higday, JJ Hickle and Matt Covington completed the top ten. Timms and Tasker set quick time over their respective groups in the stout 41-car field. Jamie Ball, Martin, Carson McCarl and Austin McCarl won the heats. Leavitt took the B main. Alan Zoutte flipped hard in his heat race, but was uninjured. Former track champion, Billy Alley, making his first appearance in ten years, fell one spot short of a transfer in the B main after getting slowed by a lapped car on the final circuit.

“(Owner) Shane (Liebig) was telling me to go opposite (Brown) on the restart,” said Timms in Victory Lane. “I was going so good on the bottom, I tried to stick the bottom. He ended up running down there. I ended up making up my ground on the top, which I just didn’t think was happening in the 360 deal here. What a crazy finish…I just started inching, making up a little ground on the top of one and two there, and I was running the middle in three and four. I wasn’t really gaining a ton on him there. I caught a run on him off two and I knew that was my only opportunity. I just went down there and took it. Hats off to Brian for not squeezing me too bad there. I knew I could drive it in there, but I didn’t know I would come out first. I thought he’d get a run on the bottom off four.”

Join us Saturday, May 30 for the Avanti Windows & Doors Corn Belt Clash featuring the AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Cars racing for $15,000 to win! The Leighton State Bank 410’s will also be in action! For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

Avanti Windows & Doors Corn Belt Clash

AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Car Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 Laps: 1. 39, Briggs Danner, Allentown, PA, 18.562 (3); 2. 3P, Kyle Cummins, Princeton, IN, 18.622 (6); 3. 4, Justin Grant, Ione, CA, 18.627 (8); 4. 21AZ, Gavin Miller, Allentown, PA, 18.716 (2); 5. 19AZ, Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, CA, 18.757 (18); 6. 53, CJ Leary, Greenfield, IN, 18.760 (21); 7. 3R, Kevin Thomas Jr, Cullman, AL, 18.764 (27); 8. 20, Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK, 18.765 (25); 9. 63, Cale Coons, Greencastle, IN, 18.781 (29); 10. 17, Ryan Bernal, Hollister, CA, 18.870 (13); 11. 57, Logan Seavey, Sutter, CA, 18.919 (4); 12. 91, Riley Kreisel, Warsaw, MO, 18.946 (5); 13. 5T, Jake Swanson, Anaheim, CA, 18.951 (23); 14. 92, Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, IN, 19.018 (24); 15. 12, Robert Ballou, Rocklin, CA, 19.021 (7); 16. 47, Charles Davis Jr, Buckeye, AZ, 19.191 (14); 17. 87, Steven Snyder Jr, Rising Sun, MD, 19.229 (26); 18. 19, Hayden Reinbold, Gilbert, AZ, 19.237 (22); 19. 21K, Kobe Simpson, Bonham, TX, 19.262 (15); 20. 1P, RJ Johnson, Laveen, AZ, 19.267 (17); 21. 1, Justin Zimmerman, Athens, TX, 19.499 (19); 22. 45N, Troy Carey, Tullamore, NSW, Aust., 19.522 (16); 23. 75, Glen Saville, Razorback, NSW, Aust., 19.694 (30); 24. 15E, Dakota Earls, Independence, MO, 19.724 (1); 25. 6T, Trey Osborne, Columbus, OH, 19.910 (20); 26. 6K, Jake Kouba, Farmington, MN, 20.402 (28); 27. 11B, Ben Woods, Newton, IA, 20.664 (12); 28. 7, Clinton Bruns, Little Rock, IA, 21.483 (10); 29. 7X, Lance Silvers, Ottumwa, IA, 23.066 (11); 30. 67, Jonathan Hughes, Knoxville, IA, NT

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:38.9: 1. 5T, Jake Swanson (2); 2. 39, Briggs Danner (6); 3. 17, Ryan Bernal (3); 4. 3R, Kevin Thomas Jr (4); 5. 47, Charles Davis Jr (1) 6. 21AZ, Gavin Miller (5) / 7. 21K, Kobe Simpson (7); 8. 6T, Trey Osborne (9); 9. 45N, Troy Carey (8); 10. 7, Clinton Bruns (10)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. 57, Logan Seavey (3); 2. 20, Brady Bacon (4); 3. 87, Steven Snyder Jr (1); 4. 3P, Kyle Cummins (6); 5. 19AZ, Mitchel Moles (5); 6. 1P, RJ Johnson (7) / 7. 92, Chase Stockon (2); 8. 75, Glen Saville (8); 9. 6K, Jake Kouba (9); 10. 7X, Lance Silvers (10)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. 63, Cale Coons (4); 2. 12, Robert Ballou (2); 3. 53, CJ Leary (5); 4. 19, Hayden Reinbold (1); 5. 4, Justin Grant (6); 6. 1, Justin Zimmerman (7); 7. 91, Riley Kreisel (3); 8. 15E, Dakota Earls (8); 9. 11B, Ben Woods (9); DNS , 67, Jonathan Hughes

B main (started), 10 Laps, 3:26.7: 1. 92, Chase Stockon (2); 2. 91, Riley Kreisel (1); 3. 21K, Kobe Simpson (3); 4. 11B, Ben Woods (9); 5. 45N, Troy Carey (7); 6. 15E, Dakota Earls (5) / 7. 6K, Jake Kouba (8); 8. 7, Clinton Bruns (10); 9. 7X, Lance Silvers (11); 10. 75, Glen Saville (4); 11. 6T, Trey Osborne (6) DNS – 67, Jonathan Hughes

A main (started), 25 Laps, NT: 1. 3P, Kyle Cummins (5); 2. 4, Justin Grant (4); 3. 20, Brady Bacon (11); 4. 53, CJ Leary (1); 5. 39, Briggs Danner (6); 6. 63, Cale Coons (7); 7. 21AZ, Gavin Miller (3); 8. 19AZ, Mitchel Moles (2); 9. 12, Robert Ballou (13); 10. 87, Steven Snyder Jr (15); 11. 92, Chase Stockon (19); 12. 3R, Kevin Thomas Jr (10); 13. 57, Logan Seavey (8); 14. 21K, Kobe Simpson (21); 15. 1P, RJ Johnson (17); 16. 1, Justin Zimmerman (18); 17. 47, Charles Davis Jr (14); 18. 91, Riley Kreisel (20); 19. 11B, Ben Woods (22); 20. 45N, Troy Carey (23); 21. 19, Hayden Reinbold (16); 22. 17, Ryan Bernal (12); 23. 15E, Dakota Earls (24); 24. 5T, Jake Swanson (9). Lap Leaders: Miller 1-4, Leary 5-16, Cummins 17-25. Hard-charger: Bacon.

Randall Roofing 360 Results

Time Trials Group 1 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 10, Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 15.767 (2); 2. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 15.825 (7); 3. 11, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD, 16.044 (21); 4. 63, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 16.078 (4); 5. 24H, Kade Higday, Knoxville, IA, 16.195 (12); 6. 4, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 16.206 (10); 7. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 16.254 (20); 8. 9JR, Derek Hagar, Marion, AR, 16.433 (13); 9. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO, 16.442 (17); 10. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 16.448 (1); 11. 6B, AJ Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA, 16.461 (3); 12. 38, Logan Alexander, Lacona, IA, 16.490 (14); 13. 55B, Chase Brown, Yutan, NE, 16.500 (16); 14. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 16.538 (5); 15. 7G, Jackson Gray, Ankeny, IA, 16.665 (9); 16. 99D, Tucker Daly, Hallsville, MO, 16.720 (19); 17. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 16.802 (11); 18. T4, Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA, 16.892 (15); 19. 20AU, Brayden Cooley, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust., 16.905 (8); 20. 22P, Jesse Pate, Overbrook, KS, 16.935 (6); 21. 32, Riley Valentine, Terril, IA, 17.406 (18)

Time Trials Group 2 (Qualifying Order): 1. 1TZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 15.870 (1); 2. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA, 15.889 (14); 3. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 15.996 (2); 4. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Sunnyvale, TX, 16.013 (5); 5. 01, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 16.047 (17); 6. 22X, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 16.052 (8); 7. 83, Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL, 16.076 (9); 8. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 16.087 (20); 9. 2M, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA, 16.090 (12); 10. 28, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS, 16.118 (15); 11. 95, Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK, 16.130 (4); 12. 59, Evan Semerad, Malcolm, NE, 16.131 (13); 13. 7, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 16.208 (6); 14. 7S, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 16.252 (16); 15. 27B, Garrett Benson, Concordia, MO, 16.290 (18); 16. 3R, Russell Potter, Boonville, MO, 16.298 (7); 17. 22A, Billy Alley, Bennet, NE, 16.331 (10); 18. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 16.452 (3); 19. 57, Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 16.524 (19); 20. 3, Cole Schroeder, Bozeman, MT, 16.577 (11)

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 1:58.7: 1. 4W, Jamie Ball (1); 2. 10, Ryan Timms (4); 3. 24H, Kade Higday (2); 4. 11, Justin Henderson (3); 5. 7B, Ben Brown (5) / 6. 55B, Chase Brown (7); 7. 20AU, Brayden Cooley (10); 8. 7G, Jackson Gray (8); 9. 14, Aidan Zoutte (9); 10. 32, Riley Valentine (11); 11. 6B, AJ Johnson (6)

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 1:58.8: 1. 4, Chris Martin (2); 2. 21, Brian Brown (4); 3. 9JR, Derek Hagar (1); 4. 63, JJ Hickle (3); 5. 40, Clint Garner (5) / 6. 5A, Alex Vande Voort (7); 7. 38, Logan Alexander (6); 8. 22P, Jesse Pate (9); 9. 99D, Tucker Daly (8); DNS , T4, Tyler Graves

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 1:58.9: 1. 01, Carson McCarl (2); 2. 1TZ, Tasker Phillips (4); 3. 95, Matt Covington (6); 4. 49, Josh Schneiderman (3); 5. 83, Kurt Mueller (1) / 6. 7, Dustin Selvage (7); 7. 27B, Garrett Benson (8); 8. 22A, Billy Alley (9); 9. 57, Cam Sorrels (10); 10. 2M, Ryan Giles (5)

Heat four (started), 7 Laps, 1:59.3: 1. 88, Austin McCarl (1); 2. 22X, Riley Goodno (2); 3. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr (3); 4. 28, Jace Park (5); 5. 7S, Sawyer Phillips (7) / 6. 22, Ryan Leavitt (4); 7. 59, Evan Semerad (6); 8. 3, Cole Schroeder (10); 9. 3R, Russell Potter (8); 10. 33, Alan Zoutte (9)

B main (started), 10 Laps, 2:55.7: 1. 22, Ryan Leavitt (2); 2. 7, Dustin Selvage (4); 3. 5A, Alex Vande Voort (5); 4. 55B, Chase Brown (3) / 5. 22A, Billy Alley (10); 6. 59, Evan Semerad (8); 7. 2M, Ryan Giles (16); 8. 38, Logan Alexander (1); 9. 57, Cam Sorrels (14); 10. 27B, Garrett Benson (7); 11. 3, Cole Schroeder (12); 12. 20AU, Brayden Cooley (6); 13. 7G, Jackson Gray (9); 14. 99D, Tucker Daly (15); 15. 22P, Jesse Pate (11); 16. 14, Aidan Zoutte (13); 17. 32, Riley Valentine (17); DNS – 3R, Russell Potter, 6B, AJ Johnson, 33, Alan Zoutte, T4, Tyler Graves

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. 10, Ryan Timms (4); 2. 21, Brian Brown (2); 3. 4, Chris Martin (6); 4. 88, Austin McCarl (5); 5. 22X, Riley Goodno (1); 6. 01, Carson McCarl (7); 7. 28, Jace Park (16); 8. 24H, Kade Higday (9); 9. 63, JJ Hickle (15); 10. 95, Matt Covington (10); 11. 11, Justin Henderson (13); 12. 9JR, Derek Hagar (11); 13. 40, Clint Garner (19); 14. 4W, Jamie Ball (8); 15. 1TZ, Tasker Phillips (3); 16. 49, Josh Schneiderman (14); 17. 7S, Sawyer Phillips (20); 18. 55B, Chase Brown (24); 19. 7, Dustin Selvage (22); 20. 7B, Ben Brown (17); 21. 83, Kurt Mueller (18); 22. 22, Ryan Leavitt (21); 23. 5A, Alex Vande Voort (23); 24. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr (12). Lap Leaders: Brian Brown 1-19, Timms 20. Hard-charger: Park.