Henry dominates Attica 410s

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, OHIO – Cap Henry dominated the 410 sprint feature Friday, May 29 at Attica Raceway Park for the Eric Phillips 37th Anniversary Classic. The four time and defending track champion took the lead on lap two and never looked back to score his 30th career division win on Croghan Colonial Bank/Ferguson Waterworks/Morgan Stanley/Rath Builders Supply/Heitsch North Shore Stone Quarry Night.

Only a hand full of cautions slowed Henry during the 30-lap Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint A-main as he took the checkers with an over six second lead. The four time and defending All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series titlist pads his lead in the series standings with the win which came over TJ Michael, 17th starter Stuart Brubaker, Zeth Sabo and 21st starting Darin Naida. It is Henry’s third overall win in 2026 and his second at Attica.

“Two weeks ago was a pretty trying week. We trashed a car and Zack (Myers, crew chief) worked hard on this car and I’m glad to have a relatively normal night,” said Henry beside his Jeff Ward Demolition, Premier Planning Services, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, The Tony Elliott Foundation, Primal Tee Shop, Innovative Excavating, FK Rod Ends, Mobil 1, King Racing Products, Simpson, Keizer Wheels, Blue Stripe Equipment Rentals, Elite Wings, SCS Gearbox, Ti64, Berryman Racing Shocks, Power Cool Manufacturing, Dyer’s Top Rods, Kistler Racing Products, Griff’s Engines, Callie’s, Factory 41, Ballistic Designs backed #33W.

Patience was the key for Devin Shiels in the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Model feature. The five time track champion from Britton, Michigan took the lead on lap two, got trapped behind a lapped car with just five laps to go and surrendered the lead to Doug Drown. Patiently Shiels navigated through the traffic and regained the lead two laps later and drove to his 22nd career late model win at Attica over Drown, Todd Brennan, Mike Bores and Dan Wallace.

“I’m pretty even keel on just about everything I do. I’ve got a lot of patience…probably because of all the kids I’ve got. There was so much moisture down on the bottom and I kept screwing up in three and four and I figured Doug was going to find something up top. I had a real close call when that lapper spun right in front of me. It’s been awhile since we’ve been here on the horse track,” said Shiels beside his Magic Fountain Auto Wash, Rally’s Hamburgers, Dundee Products, Banshee Graphics, Salenbein Trucking & Excavating; Hodges Multi Trade Services, Dirt Nerds Podcast sponsored #51.

Fremont, Ohio’s Bryan Sebetto utilized the track’s high line to rim-ride to his 18th career Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature win, leading all 25 laps in the A-main that saw only one caution. Sebetto more than likely took the lead in the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz AFCS point standings with his second overall victory in 2026. Behind Sebetto were defending track champion Seth Schneider, opening night winner Brenden Torok, Dustin Dinan and John Ivy.

“I can’t believe no one would go up top. I hated that caution because I felt I was getting through traffic pretty decent,” said Sebetto beside his Coastal Cabinet and Flooring, Fremont Fence, Shelluke’s Bar, Level Performance, Level Utilities, Nagy Equipment, Dockside Barbershop, Riehl Custom Fabrication, Cutting Edge, Schade, BSE, Bobby Clark Racing, Overwatch Precision, BRS, Race Ready, Recker Team Howard Hanna Real Estate backed #8.

Fostoria, Ohio’s Shawn Valenti, a former Attica dirt truck track champion, took the lead on the second lap of the 15-lap A-main and held off a last lap challenge from Keith Sorg to score his 21st career division win at Attica. Sorg, Jamie Miller, Scott Milligan, and Steve Miller rounded out the top five.

“Wasn’t really sure where to be. It was working so good around the bottom…I just tried to protect and hit my marks,” said Valenti beside his Craig Miller Trucking, Conrad Transportation, Dave Story Equipment, A Plus Auto Center, Smolders Speed Concepts, Holman Drilling, Kuzma Industries, S&S Hauling and Excavating, Ready Mix Concrete backed #7B.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, June 5 for Mid-Season Championship Night with double points for the 410 sprints, UMP Late Models and 305 Sprints in action.

Located in Attica, Ohio, Attica Raceway Park has been a cornerstone of dirt track racing since 1988 earning a reputation for competitive racing, dedicated fans, and a welcoming racing community. Fans are encouraged to follow Attica Raceway Park at www.atticaracewaypark.com and on social media on X (formerly Twitter) @atticaracewyprk or Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

About Croghan Colonial Bank – www.croghan.com

At Croghan, we understand where you’re coming from. Literally. Because chances are, we were brought up with similar values like honesty, hard work, commitment to family. So we hope you consider the Croghan Colonial Bank more than just your neighbor. Think of us as friends. Better yet, as family. Croghan would love nothing more than to be here to listen, guide and help you for years to come. The Croghan Colonial Bank was founded in 1888 and opened what its headquarters on Croghan Street in downtown Fremont, Ohio in 1904 where the main branch is located to this day. Croghan Colonial Bank has grown throughout the years with branches located in communities throughout Northwest and North Central Ohio.

About Ferguson Waterworks – www.ferguson.com

Ferguson Waterworks delivers quality products and innovative solutions across the water, sanitary sewer and storm water management industries. As one of the nation’s largest waterworks companies, Ferguson puts your needs first. Every day, public and private water sewer authorities, utility contractors, public works/line contractors and heavy highway contractors count on Ferguson because of our world-class service. The nearest Ferguson Waterworks are located in Maumee, Toledo, Cleveland, Akron, Lima, Mentor and Dayton

About Morgan Stanley – www.morganstanley.com

Morgan Stanley is a financial services corporation that, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, advises, and originates trades, manages and distributes capital for governments, institutions and individuals. The company operates in three business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management. There are Morgan Stanley offices in Toledo, Canton, Columbus, Cleveland, Akron and Perrysburg.

About Rath Builders Supply – https://www.rathbuilderssupply.com

Located in Defiance, Ohio, Rath Builders Supply is one of the leading suppliers of gas, wood, electric and multi-fuel stoves and fireplaces. Rath also specializes in landscaping materials including multi colored mulch and decorative ground cover stone.

About Heitsche North Shore Stone Quarry

Heitsch North Shore Stone Quarry is located on Co. Rd. 29, outside of Bellevue, Ohio. Heitsch stands as a reliable source of quality stone and dirt supplies for various projects. With a wide range of materials available, Heitsch caters to both residential and commercial needs, offering versatility and durability in every selection. From sleek granite to rustic limestone, customers can find the perfect fit for their construction or landscaping.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, May 29, 2026

410 Sprints – Callies Performance Products

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry[3]; 2. 19-TJ Michael[4]; 3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[17]; 4. 29-Zeth Sabo[7]; 5. 11N-Darin Naida[21]; 6. 09-Craig Mintz[9]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson[16]; 8. 15C-Chris Andrews[1]; 9. 25R-Jordan Ryan[5]; 10. 28N-Trey Jacobs[2]; 11. 15K-Creed Kemenah[6]; 12. 15-Mitch Harble[13]; 13. 3-DJ Foos[8]; 14. 5B-Gavan Boschele[15]; 15. 5-Kody Brewer[11]; 16. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[12]; 17. X-Mike Keegan[19]; 18. 8T-Tanner Tecco[23]; 19. 9-Lance Heinberger[20]; 20. 7M-Brandon Moore[10]; 21. 2X-Gage Etgen[22]; 22. 1-Nate Dussel[18]; 23. 44-Aiden Price[14]; 24. (DNS) 16-Gauge Garcia; 25. (DNS) 98-Ky Harper

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28N-Trey Jacobs[1]; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]; 3. 3-DJ Foos[4]; 4. 7M-Brandon Moore[5]; 5. 15-Mitch Harble[3]; 6. W20-Greg Wilson[8]; 7. X-Mike Keegan[6]; 8. 2X-Gage Etgen[7]; 9. (DNS) 98-Ky Harper

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15K-Creed Kemenah[1]; 2. 19-TJ Michael[3]; 3. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]; 4. 5-Kody Brewer[2]; 5. 44-Aiden Price[5]; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6]; 7. 9-Lance Heinberger[7]; 8. 8T-Tanner Tecco[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 3. 09-Craig Mintz[3]; 4. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[7]; 5. 5B-Gavan Boschele[1]; 6. 1-Nate Dussel[6]; 7. 11N-Darin Naida[5]; 8. 16-Gauge Garcia[8]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 3-DJ Foos, 12.370[7]; 2. 15-Mitch Harble, 12.559[1]; 3. 29-Zeth Sabo, 12.560[3]; 4. 28N-Trey Jacobs, 12.573[9]; 5. 7M-Brandon Moore, 12.741[5]; 6. X-Mike Keegan, 12.811[2]; 7. 2X-Gage Etgen, 12.977[6]; 8. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.004[8]; 9. 98-Ky Harper, 13.358[4]

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 15C-Chris Andrews, 12.336[3]; 2. 19-TJ Michael, 12.462[2]; 3. 5-Kody Brewer, 12.519[1]; 4. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 12.572[8]; 5. 44-Aiden Price, 12.710[5]; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.812[6]; 7. 9-Lance Heinberger, 12.947[4]; 8. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 59.999[7]

Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.255[3]; 2. 09-Craig Mintz, 12.496[7]; 3. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 12.597[1]; 4. 5B-Gavan Boschele, 12.616[5]; 5. 11N-Darin Naida, 12.636[2]; 6. 1-Nate Dussel, 12.701[6]; 7. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 12.775[4]; 8. 16-Gauge Garcia, 12.825[8]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 8-Bryan Sebetto[1]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[8]; 3. 2-Brenden Torok[5]; 4. 6-Dustin Dinan[10]; 5. 49I-John Ivy[12]; 6. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[9]; 7. 8K-Zach Kramer[4]; 8. 63-Randy Ruble[18]; 9. 3M-Logan Mongeau[17]; 10. 19R-Steve Rando[11]; 11. 26S-Lee Sommers[13]; 12. 36J-JJ Henes[15]; 13. 09-Daniel Hoffman[7]; 14. 28-Shawn Valenti[20]; 15. 39T-Trevor St Clair[21]; 16. 13M-Kael Mowrer[22]; 17. X15-Kasey Ziebold[14]; 18. 4M-Blayne Keckler[6]; 19. 0-Bradley Bateson[16]; 20. 11-Brayden Harrison[19]; 21. 26-Jamie Miller[2]; 22. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]

B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3M-Logan Mongeau[2]; 2. 11-Brayden Harrison[3]; 3. 39T-Trevor St Clair[1]; 4. 2T-Tony Alvarez[9]; 5. 98-David Hoppes[7]; 6. 55-Brice Sleek[6]; 7. 14T-Tim Freeman[4]; 8. 63M-Matt Lucius[5]; 9. (DNS) 4X-Jim Leaser

B Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. 63-Randy Ruble[1]; 2. 28-Shawn Valenti[2]; 3. 13M-Kael Mowrer[4]; 4. 13S-Drew Siferd[3]; 5. 319-Steve Watts[5]; 6. 1S-James Saam[6]; 7. 24-Andrea Weaver[8]; 8. (DNS) 5N-Levi Nickles

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Jamie Miller[2]; 2. 2-Brenden Torok[3]; 3. 09-Daniel Hoffman[4]; 4. 26S-Lee Sommers[1]; 5. 39T-Trevor St Clair[5]; 6. 11-Brayden Harrison[7]; 7. 63M-Matt Lucius[6]; 8. 98-David Hoppes[8]; 9. 2T-Tony Alvarez[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[1]; 2. 6-Dustin Dinan[2]; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[3]; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[4]; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[7]; 6. 13S-Drew Siferd[6]; 7. 319-Steve Watts[5]; 8. 5N-Levi Nickles[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 4M-Blayne Keckler[1]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[3]; 3. 8-Bryan Sebetto[4]; 4. 36J-JJ Henes[2]; 5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[5]; 6. 14T-Tim Freeman[7]; 7. 55-Brice Sleek[6]; 8. 4X-Jim Leaser[8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 8K-Zach Kramer[2]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[4]; 3. 49I-John Ivy[6]; 4. 0-Bradley Bateson[5]; 5. 28-Shawn Valenti[3]; 6. 13M-Kael Mowrer[1]; 7. 1S-James Saam[7]; 8. 24-Andrea Weaver[8]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 13.452[1]; 2. 2-Brenden Torok, 13.520[2]; 3. 26-Jamie Miller, 13.572[9]; 4. 26S-Lee Sommers, 13.959[6]; 5. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 14.034[5]; 6. 63M-Matt Lucius, 14.169[3]; 7. 11-Brayden Harrison, 14.352[7]; 8. 98-David Hoppes, 14.432[4]; 9. 2T-Tony Alvarez, 14.621[8]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 13.473[7]; 2. 19R-Steve Rando, 13.510[2]; 3. 6-Dustin Dinan, 13.567[3]; 4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 13.798[4]; 5. 319-Steve Watts, 13.827[1]; 6. 13S-Drew Siferd, 13.967[6]; 7. 63-Randy Ruble, 13.972[8]; 8. 5N-Levi Nickles, 14.487[5]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 8-Bryan Sebetto, 13.400[2]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider, 13.559[1]; 3. 36J-JJ Henes, 13.838[4]; 4. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 13.909[6]; 5. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 13.913[3]; 6. 55-Brice Sleek, 14.066[7]; 7. 14T-Tim Freeman, 14.152[8]; 8. 4X-Jim Leaser, 14.876[5]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 1W-Paul Weaver, 13.566[4]; 2. 28-Shawn Valenti, 13.773[6]; 3. 8K-Zach Kramer, 13.951[8]; 4. 13M-Kael Mowrer, 13.957[2]; 5. 0-Bradley Bateson, 14.014[3]; 6. 49I-John Ivy, 14.021[5]; 7. 1S-James Saam, 14.331[1]; 8. 24-Andrea Weaver, 16.332[7]

UMP Super Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 51-Devin Shiels[2]; 2. 79-Doug Drown[5]; 3. 20-Todd Brennan[1]; 4. 15B-Mike Bores[6]; 5. X3-Dan Wallace[9]; 6. 46-Colin Shipley[16]; 7. 71-Dave Hornikel[3]; 8. 14-JR Gentry[4]; 9. RH21-Gregg Haskell[7]; 10. 51B-Brayden Shiels[10]; 11. 77-Steve Kester[12]; 12. 225-Bud Watson[14]; 13. 34-Brian Nethers[17]; 14. 17-Tyler Evans[18]; 15. 22-Dominic DeNero[13]; 16. B5-Karl Spoores[15]; 17. 1N-Casey Noonan[8]; 18. 16-Steve Sabo[19]; 19. 98-Tim Sabo[11]; 20. 7-Nick Cox[20]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 46-Colin Shipley[2]; 2. 34-Brian Nethers[4]; 3. 17-Tyler Evans[8]; 4. 16-Steve Sabo[6]; 5. 7-Nick Cox[7]; 6. 10-Brett Jacques[11]; 7. 14T-Cody Truman[1]; 8. 11-Austin Gibson[3]; 9. 153-John Miller[5]; 10. (DNS) 29-Nate Potts; 11. (DNS) 03-Jim Gingery

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15B-Mike Bores[2]; 2. 79-Doug Drown[4]; 3. 51-Devin Shiels[3]; 4. 98-Tim Sabo[8]; 5. 22-Dominic DeNero[1]; 6. 14T-Cody Truman[9]; 7. 34-Brian Nethers[6]; 8. 7-Nick Cox[5]; 9. 03-Jim Gingery[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14-JR Gentry[3]; 2. RH21-Gregg Haskell[1]; 3. X3-Dan Wallace[5]; 4. 20-Todd Brennan[4]; 5. 225-Bud Watson[6]; 6. 46-Colin Shipley[7]; 7. 153-John Miller[8]; 8. 17-Tyler Evans[2]; 9. (DNS) 10-Brett Jacques

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1N-Casey Noonan[3]; 2. 71-Dave Hornikel[1]; 3. 51B-Brayden Shiels[2]; 4. 77-Steve Kester[4]; 5. B5-Karl Spoores[5]; 6. 11-Austin Gibson[7]; 7. 16-Steve Sabo[8]; 8. 29-Nate Potts[6]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 79-Doug Drown, 14.701[6]; 2. 51-Devin Shiels, 14.816[4]; 3. 15B-Mike Bores, 14.892[3]; 4. 22-Dominic DeNero, 15.365[5]; 5. 7-Nick Cox, 15.379[2]; 6. 34-Brian Nethers, 15.379[7]; 7. 03-Jim Gingery, 15.513[1]; 8. 98-Tim Sabo, 15.835[8]; 9. 14T-Cody Truman, 15.908[9]

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 20-Todd Brennan, 14.554[3]; 2. 14-JR Gentry, 14.721[4]; 3. 17-Tyler Evans, 14.840[9]; 4. RH21-Gregg Haskell, 14.844[5]; 5. X3-Dan Wallace, 14.918[8]; 6. 225-Bud Watson, 15.013[1]; 7. 46-Colin Shipley, 15.025[6]; 8. 153-John Miller, 15.244[7]; 9. 10-Brett Jacques, 17.397[2]

Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 77-Steve Kester, 15.344[3]; 2. 1N-Casey Noonan, 15.401[6]; 3. 51B-Brayden Shiels, 15.475[2]; 4. 71-Dave Hornikel, 15.529[8]; 5. B5-Karl Spoores, 15.776[5]; 6. 29-Nate Potts, 15.990[4]; 7. 11-Austin Gibson, 16.243[1]; 8. 16-Steve Sabo, 16.329[7]

Dirt Trucks

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[3]; 2. 4S-Keith Sorg[8]; 3. P51-Jamie Miller[7]; 4. 1M-Scott Milligan[6]; 5. 95-Steve Miller[1]; 6. 4X-Brian Sorg[12]; 7. 34-Dan Hennig[14]; 8. 17X-Dustin Keegan[2]; 9. 101-Chester Fitch[18]; 10. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[11]; 11. 28K-Jackson Keegan[4]; 12. 5S-Brad Stuckey[10]; 13. 20-Cody Truman[21]; 14. 9B-Paul Brown JR[20]; 15. X-Jeff Babcock[17]; 16. 32L-Ryan Lozier[15]; 17. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[9]; 18. 34W-Todd Warnick[19]; 19. 7-Bill Bruen[13]; 20. 8KB-Kent Brewer[5]; 21. 51-David Bankey[16]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8KB-Kent Brewer[4]; 2. 1M-Scott Milligan[3]; 3. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[1]; 4. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[2]; 5. 7-Bill Bruen[5]; 6. 51-David Bankey[7]; 7. 34W-Todd Warnick[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]; 2. P51-Jamie Miller[3]; 3. 4S-Keith Sorg[2]; 4. 4X-Brian Sorg[5]; 5. 34-Dan Hennig[1]; 6. X-Jeff Babcock[6]; 7. 9B-Paul Brown JR[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 17X-Dustin Keegan[3]; 2. 95-Steve Miller[4]; 3. 5S-Brad Stuckey[1]; 4. 28K-Jackson Keegan[2]; 5. 32L-Ryan Lozier[6]; 6. 101-Chester Fitch[5]; 7. 20-Cody Truman[7]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 8KB-Kent Brewer, 17.357[5]; 2. 1M-Scott Milligan, 17.991[3]; 3. 18S-Randy Swiecicki, 18.244[6]; 4. 8S-Brandon Stuckey, 18.535[1]; 5. 7-Bill Bruen, 18.555[2]; 6. 34W-Todd Warnick, 18.958[4]; 7. 51-David Bankey, 18.989[7]

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 7B-Shawn Valenti, 17.094[3]; 2. P51-Jamie Miller, 17.530[4]; 3. 4S-Keith Sorg, 17.559[5]; 4. 34-Dan Hennig, 17.881[6]; 5. 4X-Brian Sorg, 18.004[7]; 6. X-Jeff Babcock, 18.488[2]; 7. (DNS) 9B-Paul Brown JR, 18.488

Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 95-Steve Miller, 17.466[2]; 2. 17X-Dustin Keegan, 17.833[3]; 3. 28K-Jackson Keegan, 17.865[4]; 4. 5S-Brad Stuckey, 18.058[6]; 5. 101-Chester Fitch, 18.803[1]; 6. 32L-Ryan Lozier, 18.996[7]; 7. 20-Cody Truman, 19.294[5]