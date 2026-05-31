Kalib Henry storms to Fremont win

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Since winning the Fremont Speedway presented by FriendShip Kitchen championship in 2024, California native Kalib Henry calls “The Track That Action Built” home and his favorite Ohio track. He proved it Saturday, May 30, dominating the last half of the feature event to score his eighth career 410 sprint car win on Pub 400/Autokiniton Night.

Henry, the 2025 All Star Circuit of Champion titlist, started eighth in the 30-lap feature and took the lead from Zeth Sabo, who led the first 15 laps, on lap 16 and only a couple of cautions, was not deterred in his quest for the win. Sabo finished second with 13th starter Nate Dussel, Trey Jacobs and Craig Mintz rounding out the top five.

“Andy (Potter, crew chief) made my job easy. That thing was an absolute beaut to drive. It would go anywhere I wanted. Made a couple of little changes racing with the shock and got the wing back. Thanks to Doc and all the sponsors. Andy and I have been busting our tails and we’re on the same page and I’m looking forward to get racing here,” said Henry beside his Birchard Financial, Harris Distributing, Pub 400, Running Boxer Farms, C& H Veteran Enterprises, Kleinhotz Electric Machine, Triple J Towing, Valvoline, West River Trailer Sales backed #101.

Coupled with Cap Henry dropping out of the feature and his eighth place finish, TJ Michael took over the lead of the Kistler Racing Products/All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group.

Bryan Sebetto made it a clean sweep of the weekend for the 305 sprints, taking the lead from Paul Weaver on lap 12 and driving to his 30th career win at Fremont. Sebetto, who won Friday at Attica Raceway Park, not has two wins at Fremont in 2026 and padded his lead in the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz Attica Fremont Championship Series standings.

Seth Schneider had a shot at Sebetto after a caution set up a green, white, checkered finish, but Sebetto hit his marks perfectly for the win over Schneider, Jamie Miller, Weaver and Steve Rando.

“This is a testament to just how hard Tony Myers is working on this deal. He’s dedicated his life to this race team. He spends so much time working on this race car and deserves all of this success. This means so much to me to have my boys with me this weekend. I didn’t come from a racing family. About once a year my dad would bring us here and I told my brother I was going to race here one day and it’s pretty cool to be out here winning races,” said Sebetto beside his Coastal Cabinet and Flooring, Fremont Fence, Shelluke’s Bar, Level Performance, Level Utilities, Nagy Equipment, Dockside Barbershop, Riehl Custom Fabrication, Cutting Edge, Schade, BSE, Overwatch Precision, BRS, Race Ready, Recker Team Howard Hanna Real Estate backed #8.

The 20-lap Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature was a dandy as Shawn Valenti and Keith Sorg literally raced side by side from the fourth lap until the end.

Sorg lead the opening lap with Steve Miller taking over on lap two and Sorg back to the point on lap three. Valenti inched into the lead for lap 17 with Sorg regaining the top spot a lap later. Valenti edged back out front on the white flag lap and went on to score his 92nd career Fremont win over Sorg, Kent Brewer, Art Howey Jr. and Brad Stuckey.

“If fans don’t like that one I’m not sure what they would like. My hats off to Keith, he raced me clean. Ninety-second win…as Kyle Busch said you need to enjoy it because you never know when or if the next one will come,” said Valenti beside his Craig Miller Trucking, Conrad Transportation, Dave Story Equipment, A Plus Auto Center, Smolders Speed Concepts, Ready Mix Concrete, Holman Drilling, Kuzma Industries, S&S Hauling and Excavating backed #7B.

Fremont Speedway Presented by the FriendShip Kitchen will be back in action Saturday, June 6 with the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at 1 p.m. followed by a night of racing with the 410 and 305 sprints, dirt trucks and vintage cars in action.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway or follow on My Race Pass at www.myracepass.com.

About Fremont Speedway

Known as “The Track That Action Built,” Fremont Speedway has been a staple of the Sandusky County Fairgrounds for decades. Offering thrilling dirt track racing featuring 410 sprints, 305 sprints, and dirt trucks, it remains one of the premier motorsports destinations in the Midwest.

About FriendShip Kitchen

FriendShip Kitchen is an Ohio-based, employee-owned convenience and food service retailer. With locations across the coast of Lake Erie and central Ohio, they are famous for their FriendShip Chicken, “Ohio’s Tastiest Chicken” and friendly hosts. Living by the motto “All yours, Ohio!”, FriendShip is dedicated to serving the local communities that support them.

About Autokiniton – https://www.autokiniton.com

Autokiniton, located on St. Rt. 269 south, Bellevue, boasts an advanced facility with over 200 skilled employees. For 30 years, they’ve meticulously crafted truck frames for major automakers like Ford. Autokiniton provides value-driven, sustainable automotive components and assembly solutions for the leading North American supplier of Ford F-150 truck frames! They offer a rewarding compensation and benefits package along with an opportunity to grow within a stable environment that’s building a better foundation for every vehicle on the road.

About the Pub 400

The Pub 400 is located at 400 North Stone Street, Fremont and is open daily at 6 a.m. for breakfast. Their motto is great food, cold beer, good people, good times…that’s how we roll. The Pub 400 has weekly events and entertainment. Check out the Pub 400 Facebook page for special events and food specials.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, May 30, 2026

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 101-Kalib Henry[8]; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[13]; 4. 28N-Trey Jacobs[1]; 5. 09-Craig Mintz[6]; 6. 16-Gauge Garcia[11]; 7. 5B-Gavan Boschele[9]; 8. 19-TJ Michael[15]; 9. 15C-Chris Andrews[5]; 10. 5-Kody Brewer[10]; 11. 3-DJ Foos[17]; 12. 44-Aiden Price[3]; 13. 9-Lance Heinberger[16]; 14. 7M-Brandon Moore[19]; 15. 15K-Creed Kemenah[4]; 16. X-Mike Keegan[18]; 17. 35-Stuart Brubaker[14]; 18. 33W-Cap Henry[7]; 19. 5T-Travis Philo[20]; 20. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[12]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 9-Lance Heinberger[1]; 2. 3-DJ Foos[4]; 3. X-Mike Keegan[3]; 4. 7M-Brandon Moore[6]; 5. 5T-Travis Philo[5]; 6. 8T-Tanner Tecco[7]; 7. 2X-Gage Etgen[10]; 8. 25-Cody Stillion[13]; 9. 18SR-Brian Razum[12]; 10. 56N-Nash Gierke[8]; 11. 75-Jerry Dahms[11]; 12. 31-Jac Nickles[2]; 13. 10C-Chris Plascak[14]; 14. 16E-Caleb Erwin[9]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 09-Craig Mintz[2]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[4]; 3. 5-Kody Brewer[1]; 4. 15K-Creed Kemenah[3]; 5. 19-TJ Michael[8]; 6. 3-DJ Foos[7]; 7. X-Mike Keegan[6]; 8. 31-Jac Nickles[5]; 9. 2X-Gage Etgen[9]; 10. 25-Cody Stillion[10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5B-Gavan Boschele[1]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[5]; 4. 28N-Trey Jacobs[3]; 5. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[2]; 6. 7M-Brandon Moore[7]; 7. 5T-Travis Philo[6]; 8. 56N-Nash Gierke[8]; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms[9]; 10. 10C-Chris Plascak[10]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]; 2. 16-Gauge Garcia[1]; 3. 44-Aiden Price[3]; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6]; 6. 9-Lance Heinberger[5]; 7. 8T-Tanner Tecco[7]; 8. 16E-Caleb Erwin[8]; 9. 18SR-Brian Razum[9]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 101-Kalib Henry, 12.370[23]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.415[13]; 3. 15C-Chris Andrews, 12.486[8]; 4. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 12.555[19]; 5. 28N-Trey Jacobs, 12.602[2]; 6. 44-Aiden Price, 12.697[5]; 7. 09-Craig Mintz, 12.711[28]; 8. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 12.718[15]; 9. 29-Zeth Sabo, 12.722[3]; 10. 5-Kody Brewer, 12.774[21]; 11. 5B-Gavan Boschele, 12.788[11]; 12. 16-Gauge Garcia, 12.793[24]; 13. 31-Jac Nickles, 12.796[25]; 14. 1-Nate Dussel, 12.800[18]; 15. 9-Lance Heinberger, 12.835[17]; 16. X-Mike Keegan, 12.865[6]; 17. 5T-Travis Philo, 12.895[27]; 18. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.915[7]; 19. 3-DJ Foos, 12.924[9]; 20. 7M-Brandon Moore, 13.057[4]; 21. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 13.063[10]; 22. 19-TJ Michael, 13.071[22]; 23. 56N-Nash Gierke, 13.252[1]; 24. 16E-Caleb Erwin, 13.528[14]; 25. 2X-Gage Etgen, 13.618[26]; 26. 75-Jerry Dahms, 14.022[12]; 27. 18SR-Brian Razum, 14.088[20]; 28. 25-Cody Stillion, 14.269[16]; 29. 10C-Chris Plascak, 14.488[29]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

A Feature 1 (26 Laps): 1. 8-Bryan Sebetto[6]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[4]; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[5]; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver[2]; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[8]; 6. 28-Shawn Valenti[3]; 7. 4M-Blayne Keckler[1]; 8. 2-Brenden Torok[9]; 9. 49I-John Ivy[14]; 10. 13S-Drew Siferd[10]; 11. X15-Kasey Ziebold[15]; 12. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[12]; 13. 09-Daniel Hoffman[17]; 14. 63-Randy Ruble[16]; 15. 26S-Lee Sommers[19]; 16. 36JR-JJ Henes[18]; 17. 3M-Logan Mongeau[20]; 18. 8K-Zach Kramer[13]; 19. 0-Bradley Bateson[11]; 20. 6-Dustin Dinan[7]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 63-Randy Ruble[2]; 2. 09-Daniel Hoffman[1]; 3. 36JR-JJ Henes[4]; 4. 26S-Lee Sommers[3]; 5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[7]; 6. 11-Brayden Harrison[6]; 7. 78-Austin Black[8]; 8. 13M-Kael Mowrer[5]; 9. 14T-Tim Freeman[9]; 10. 39T-Trevor St Clair[11]; 11. 55-Brice Sleek[10]; 12. 98-Dave Hoppes[12]; 13. 24-Andrea Weaver[13]; 14. 54B-Joshua Bortel[14]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Bryan Sebetto[4]; 2. 4M-Blayne Keckler[2]; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]; 4. 13S-Drew Siferd[1]; 5. 49I-John Ivy[5]; 6. 63-Randy Ruble[7]; 7. 09-Daniel Hoffman[6]; 8. 3M-Logan Mongeau[8]; 9. 39T-Trevor St Clair[9]; 10. 24-Andrea Weaver[10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Jamie Miller[4]; 2. 28-Shawn Valenti[3]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[5]; 4. 2-Brenden Torok[2]; 5. 8K-Zach Kramer[1]; 6. 36JR-JJ Henes[7]; 7. 26S-Lee Sommers[6]; 8. 78-Austin Black[8]; 9. 98-Dave Hoppes[9]; 10. 54B-Joshua Bortel[10]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Dustin Dinan[2]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[4]; 3. 0-Bradley Bateson[1]; 4. 19R-Steve Rando[3]; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5]; 6. 11-Brayden Harrison[7]; 7. 13M-Kael Mowrer[6]; 8. 55-Brice Sleek[9]; 9. 14T-Tim Freeman[8]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 8-Bryan Sebetto, 13.608[16]; 2. 26-Jamie Miller, 13.640[7]; 3. 36-Seth Schneider, 13.798[13]; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver, 13.821[26]; 5. 28-Shawn Valenti, 13.880[12]; 6. 19R-Steve Rando, 13.956[28]; 7. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 13.973[1]; 8. 2-Brenden Torok, 14.041[4]; 9. 6-Dustin Dinan, 14.042[8]; 10. 13S-Drew Siferd, 14.141[18]; 11. 8K-Zach Kramer, 14.196[5]; 12. 0-Bradley Bateson, 14.207[3]; 13. 49I-John Ivy, 14.244[27]; 14. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath, 14.248[21]; 15. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.293[22]; 16. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 14.506[23]; 17. 26S-Lee Sommers, 14.522[6]; 18. 13M-Kael Mowrer, 14.550[20]; 19. 63-Randy Ruble, 14.579[29]; 20. 36JR-JJ Henes, 14.615[19]; 21. 11-Brayden Harrison, 14.730[9]; 22. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.766[15]; 23. 78-Austin Black, 15.006[25]; 24. 14T-Tim Freeman, 15.023[17]; 25. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 15.168[10]; 26. 98-Dave Hoppes, 15.462[24]; 27. 55-Brice Sleek, 15.553[11]; 28. 24-Andrea Weaver, 16.399[2]; 29. 54B-Joshua Bortel, 17.773[14]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]; 2. 4S-Keith Sorg[3]; 3. 8KB-Kent Brewer[5]; 4. 88-Art Howey Jr[7]; 5. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[11]; 6. 17X-Dustin Keegan[1]; 7. 8S-Brandon Stukey[15]; 8. 1M-Scott Milligan[6]; 9. X-Jeff Babcock[17]; 10. 9-Curt Inks[10]; 11. 95-Steve Miller[2]; 12. 32L-Ryan Lozier[20]; 13. 101-Chester Fitch[19]; 14. 7-Bill Bruen[12]; 15. 28K-Jackson Keegan[9]; 16. P51-Jamie Miller[13]; 17. 34-Todd Warnick[8]; 18. 19H-Adam Heminger[16]; 19. 51-Dave Bankey[18]; 20. 9B-Paul Brown JR[14]

B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 19H-Adam Heminger[2]; 2. X-Jeff Babcock[1]; 3. 51-Dave Bankey[6]; 4. 101-Chester Fitch[8]; 5. 32L-Ryan Lozier[5]; 6. 20-Caleb Shearn[10]; 7. 45-Collin Burns[4]; 8. 0K-Bryan Rooker[11]; 9. 8W-Allen White[7]; 10. 23M-Brad Mitten[9]; 11. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[3]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]; 2. 17X-Dustin Keegan[3]; 3. 88-Art Howey Jr[2]; 4. 9-Curt Inks[1]; 5. 8S-Brandon Stukey[9]; 6. 19H-Adam Heminger[5]; 7. 51-Dave Bankey[7]; 8. 20-Caleb Shearn[8]; 9. 101-Chester Fitch[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. P51-Jamie Miller[9]; 2. 95-Steve Miller[4]; 3. 28K-Jackson Keegan[1]; 4. 1M-Scott Milligan[3]; 5. 9B-Paul Brown JR[7]; 6. 8W-Allen White[8]; 7. X-Jeff Babcock[2]; 8. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[5]; 9. 23M-Brad Mitten[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 4S-Keith Sorg[4]; 2. 8KB-Kent Brewer[3]; 3. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[5]; 4. 34-Todd Warnick[2]; 5. 7-Bill Bruen[1]; 6. 32L-Ryan Lozier[7]; 7. 45-Collin Burns[6]; 8. 0K-Bryan Rooker[8]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 7B-Shawn Valenti, 16.910[16]; 2. 95-Steve Miller, 17.615[7]; 3. 4S-Keith Sorg, 17.618[12]; 4. 17X-Dustin Keegan, 17.944[8]; 5. 1M-Scott Milligan, 18.002[4]; 6. 8KB-Kent Brewer, 18.050[18]; 7. 88-Art Howey Jr, 18.290[20]; 8. X-Jeff Babcock, 18.497[22]; 9. 34-Todd Warnick, 18.547[11]; 10. 9-Curt Inks, 18.634[24]; 11. 28K-Jackson Keegan, 18.648[3]; 12. 7-Bill Bruen, 18.761[6]; 13. 19H-Adam Heminger, 18.820[17]; 14. 18S-Randy Swiecicki, 18.892[13]; 15. 5S-Bradley Stuckey, 18.942[2]; 16. 101-Chester Fitch, 19.190[25]; 17. 23M-Brad Mitten, 19.367[9]; 18. 45-Collin Burns, 19.624[1]; 19. 51-Dave Bankey, 19.684[21]; 20. 9B-Paul Brown JR, 19.711[26]; 21. 32L-Ryan Lozier, 19.717[10]; 22. 20-Caleb Shearn, 19.759[19]; 23. 8W-Allen White, 20.201[15]; 24. 0K-Bryan Rooker, 23.061[23]; 25. (DNS) 8S-Brandon Stukey; 26. (DNS) P51-Jamie Miller