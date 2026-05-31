Aaron Reutzel Finds Redemption with Butler Motor Speedway Victory

From High Limit Racing

QUINCY, MICH. (May 30, 2026) – The span of 24 hours made quite the difference for Aaron Reutzel and Ridge & Sons Racing this weekend.

On Friday at 9:06pm, he was upside down in turn four at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Crashed with Tanner Thorson while battling for second in the Driven2SaveLives Battle at the ‘Burg, the move took him out of the championship lead.

On Saturday at 9:14pm, he crossed the checkered flag in first at Butler Motor Speedway’s Mace Thomas Classic – scoring his sixth series win of the season and re-claiming the championship lead with Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

Taking advantage of Thorson’s misfortune, Reutzel assumed control of the lead on Lap 18 when the Rod Gross Motorsports #88 slowed with mechanical issues after leading the first 17 circuits. From there, he continued a march through lap traffic and crossed the line with a 0.750-second margin of victory for his 13th career win with the series.

Following Reutzel to the stripe was Pennsylvania’s Brent Marks with a season-best runner-up finish in his new-look #19. After him, Tyler Courtney earned his second podium of the year aboard the Clauson-Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink #7BC.

Closing out the top-10 at Butler Motor Speedway was Sye Lynch, Zane DeVault, Justin Peck, Tanner Holmes, Danny Sams III, Chase Randall, and Brenham Crouch.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (5/30/26)

Butler Motor Speedway (Quincy, Michigan)

Mace Thomas Classic

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Aaron Reutzel (12.730)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime Flight A – Brent Marks (12.801)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime Flight B – Aaron Reutzel (12.832)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Tanner Holmes

DMI Heat Two Winner – Tyler Courtney

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Danny Sams III

Rod End Supply Heat Four Winner – Justin Peck

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Tanner Thorson

Winters Performance B-Main Winner – Jason Blonde

DURST Dice Roll Driver – Brent Marks (4th-to-2nd)

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Rookie of the Race – Tanner Holmes (7th)

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap – Aaron Reutzel (13.918 on Lap 5)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Zane DeVault +4 (9th-5th)

Whiskey Meyers Victory Lane Visitors – Ridge & Sons Racing #87

CASM Win Sticker – Aaron Reutzel (6th)

Angel Donor Charity – Texas Children’s

Lap Leader(s) – Tanner Thorson 1-17; Aaron Reutzel 18-30

Interstate Batteries A-Main Results (30 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[2]; 2. 19-Brent Marks[4]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]; 4. 42-Sye Lynch[5]; 5. 14-Zane DeVault[9]; 6. 26-Justin Peck[8]; 7. 13-Tanner Holmes[7]; 8. 24D-Danny Sams III[6]; 9. 9R-Chase Randall[12]; 10. 5-Brenham Crouch[10]; 11. 24-Rico Abreu[11]; 12. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[13]; 13. 55-Kerry Madsen[14]; 14. 9-Daison Pursley[16]; 15. 11N-Darin Naida[18]; 16. 71-Parker Price Miller[15]; 17. 17GP-Hank Davis[17]; 18. 12DD-Darren Dryden[19]; 19. 10RR-Brad Lamberson[20]; 20. 41-Thomas Schinderle[24]; 21. 10BR-Jason Blonde[21]; 22. 88-Tanner Thorson[1]; 23. 85-Dustin Daggett[23]; 24. 71H-Max Stambaugh[22]

NEW 2026 Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Championship Standings (After 16/58 Races):

Aaron Reutzel – Ridge & Sons Racing #87 (1,012 pts)

Rico Abreu – Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #24 (-11)

Giovanni Scelzi – Spire Motorsports #77 (-52)

Tanner Thorson – Rod Gross Motorsports #88 (-79)

Tyler Courtney – Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC (-118)

Justin Peck – Rudeen Racing #26 (-134)

Kerry Madsen – Vermeer Motorsports #55 (-145)

Brent Marks – Brent Marks Racing #19 (-243)

Sye Lynch – Mosites Lynch Racing #42 (-253)

Tanner Holmes – Buch Motorsports #13 (-255)

Daison Purlsey – Kasey Kahne Racing w/ Mike Curb #9 (-271)

Hank Davis – Michael Dutcher Motorsports #17GP (-290)

Chase Randall – Chase Randall Racing #9R (-336)

Brenham Crouch – CJB Motorsports (-336)

Danny Sams III – Randerson Racing #24D (-366)

WHAT’S NEXT: The busiest week in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing history awaits with five races across six days through four states. The schedule will take teams to Davenport Speedway (IA) on Monday, Red Cedar Speedway (WI) on Wednesday, Gondik Law Speedway (WI) on Thursday, I-94 emr Speedway (MN) on Friday, and Dacotah Speedway (ND) on Saturday. Tickets are available for purchase HERE, or you can watch every lap live on FloRacing.