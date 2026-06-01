Fahl Scores Second Straight Wisconsin WingLESS Main With LaSalle Win

By Mike Babicz

(LaSalle, IL)–Brown Deer’s John Fahl scored his second straight AutoMeter Powered by Gandrud Performance Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints 20-lap feature victory on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at LaSalle Speedway.

“We’ve been working on our bottom setups since the Sycamore season opener,” admitted Fahl in victory lane. “We did a little more with it this time and it worked. My Dad, who watches on Flo Racing and yells for me to run the bottom, well Dad, we ran the bottom and won!”

Initially a three-way battle was going between Hartland’s Seth Johnson, 14-year-old Colin Sivia and Lake Geneva’s Christian Janssen. On lap two Janssen came into turn three a little too hard and spun into an infield tire brining out the caution.

Sivia, who had just gotten past S. Johnson, lead the field on the restart opening up nearly a half straightaway lead. With 9 laps remaining a caution flew when Trinity Uttech of New Berlin and Tim Cox of Park City, IL got together. On the restart Cox retired with a flat bringing out the final yellow.

On the subsequent restart, Fahl shot to the inside of Sivia down the backstretch taking the lead.

At the finish it was Fahl following up his win a week earlier at Wilmot Raceway on IRA Founders Night with the checkered. Sivia, in the third career feature start for the fourth generation driver, scored a best ever second place finish.

Cambridge’s Christian Furseth scored the Behling Hard Charge Award moving from up eight spots from 11th to finish third. S. Johnson was fourth. Watertown’s Greg Alt fifth.

Fahl won the Fox Lake Harbor/All Star Performance 1st heat. Sivia captured his first WingLESS checkered flag ever taking the Five Star Race Car Bodies/Behling Race Equipment 2nd heat win.

Cox had Body Craft fast qualifier honors with a :14.943 seconds lap.

The Wisconsin WingLESS return to action Saturday, June 13 at Wilmot Raceway.