BRUNO GOES BACK-TO-BACK WITH USAC EAST COAST AT SELINSGROVE

By Kurt Bettler

Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania (May 30, 2026)………Fresh off a victory last weekend, Christian Bruno kept the momentum rolling on Saturday night at Pennsylvania’s Selinsgrove Speedway.

The Deptford, New Jersey native charged from the eighth starting position to score another impressive USAC East Coast Sprint Car triumph after winning at Big Diamond Speedway seven nights earlier.

Ronald Helmick and Ed Aikin led the field to green, but it didn’t take long for Steven Drevicki to make his move. Charging through the pack in the opening laps, Drevicki grabbed the lead on lap three and immediately set a blistering pace around the Snyder County oval.

While Drevicki controlled the early stages, Bruno was steadily working forward. Using the high side and every inch of the racetrack, Bruno methodically picked off competitors as he chased down the leaders.

At the halfway mark, Drevicki remained firmly in command despite increasing pressure from lapped traffic. A daring four-wide maneuver through slower cars allowed him to maintain the top spot, but Bruno continued to close.

As rubber began to lay down on the racing surface, Bruno found speed where few others could, flirting with the outside wall and carrying tremendous momentum through the corners.

With the laps winding down, Bruno’s relentless charge brought him to the rear bumper of Drevicki. The battle intensified in front of an energized Selinsgrove crowd before Bruno completed the pass and drove away to secure his second consecutive victory.

Drevicki crossed the line second after a strong performance, while Kyle Spence completed the podium in third. Pole sitter Ronald Helmick finished fourth, with Kenny Miller III rounding out the top five.

USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE RESULTS: May 30, 2026 – Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania

E. SCHNEIDER & SONS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses, all transfer to the feature) 1. Christian Bruno (#3BC Franckowiak) (4), 2. Ed Aikin (#7 Aikin-Butler) (7), 3. Ronald Helmick (#22R Helmick) (8), 4. Richy Carnathan (#64 Carnathan) (5), 5. Shane Braxton (#35 Braxton) (1), 6. Jason Cherry (#67c Cherry) (2), 7. Larry McVay (#51 Kelly) (6), 8. Ryan Roulette (#67 Buckwalter) (9), 9. Anthony Foscone Jr. (#14 Foscone) (3). NT

BDB GRAPHICS SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses, all transfer to the feature) 1. Kenny Miller III (#23m Miller) (7), 2. Steven Drevicki (#19 Drevicki) (5), 3. Kyle Spence (#42 Fraker) (4), 4. Olivia Thayer (#39T Thayer) (2), 5. Joe Kata (#10 Kata) (3), 6. Greg Shepsis (#75 Shepsis) (8), 7. Brett Rose (#45R Rose) (1). NT

MALLEY POOL WATER FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Christian Bruno (8), 2. Steven Drevicki (7), 3. Kyle Spence (4), 4. Ronald Helmick (1), 5. Kenny Miller III (5), 6. Olivia Thayer (3), 7. Ed Aikin (2), 8. Joe Kata (10), 9. Jason Cherry (11), 10. Shane Braxton (9), 11. Brett Rose (14), 12. Ryan Roulette (15), 13. Richy Carnathan (6), 14. Larry McVay (13), 15. Anthony Foscone Jr. (16), 16. Greg Shepsis (12). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Ed Aikin, Laps 2-20 Steven Drevicki, Laps 21-25 Christian Bruno.

USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS POINTS: 1-Christian Bruno-292, 2-Steven Drevicki-289, 3-Kenny Miller III-265 4-Kyle Spence-259, 5-Joe Kata-214, 6-Olivia Thayer-212, 7-Ronald Helmick-196, 8-Ed Aikin-185, 9-Bruce Buckwalter Jr.-155, 10-Shane Braxton-131.

NEXT USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE: June 5, 2026 – Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania

‍CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

RAD Hot Lap Fast Time: Christian Bruno

Bitner Automotive Hot Lap Fast Time: Christian Bruno

Hoosier Tire Pill Draw: Greg Shepsis

C & C Landscape Hard Charger: Christian Bruno (8th to 1st)

JPA Hard Luck Award: Thomas Radivoy

J & W Home Improvement Best Crate: Greg Shepsis