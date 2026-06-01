Rico tames Lawrenceburg; Five High Limit starts in six days ahead beginning June 1 at Davenport

From Tony Stewart Racing

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (June 1, 2026) – For the second time in 2026, St. Helena, California’s Rico Abreu is a High Limit Racing main event winner, doing so in a “Battle at the Burg” visit to Lawrenceburg Speedway in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, on Friday, May 29. Rico, the ace of the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing (TSR), Carquest, Curb Records, Sugarbee Apples, Waste Connections, Arc Zone, Martin One Source, Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts, No. 24 sprinter, led every circuit of the 30-lap contest, opening action with a heat race victory, to boot.

As noted, the High Limit Racing score was Rico’s second of the 2026 season and his first since Central Arizona on March 19, simultaneously increasing his career total to 27. In addition, the Lawrenceburg win – his second “Battle at the Burg” title in as many tries – allowed Rico to take command of the High Limit Racing championship standings, holding a point margin equaling 15 heading into Butler Motor Speedway’s “Mace Thomas Classic” on Saturday, May 30.

Unfortunately, Rico would be forced to surrender his point lead the following evening, as an 11th-place finish at Butler – and a victory by Aaron Reutzel – would ultimately flip-flop their positions in the standings.

High Limit Racing action will continue later this evening – Monday, June 1 – at Davenport Speedway in Davenport, Iowa – the first of five events in a six-day span for the national travelers.

ON DECK:

Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing will continue their 2026 Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing campaign with five races across six days through four states. The schedule will take teams to Davenport Speedway (IA) on Monday, Red Cedar Speedway (WI) on Wednesday, Gondik Law Speedway (WI) on Thursday, I-94 Speedway (MN) on Friday, and Dacotah Speedway (ND) on Saturday.

ADDITIONAL MEDIA:

Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners: Carquest, Curb Records, Sugarbee Apples, Waste Connections, Arc Zone, Martin One Source, Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts

Broadcast Coverage:

Watch High Limit Racing online at www.floracing.com

Tony Stewart Racing:

Web: www.tonystewartracing.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TonyStewartRacing

X: www.twitter.com/Tonystewart_rcg

Instagram: www.instagram.com/@TonyStewart_Rcg

Rico Abreu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RicoAbreuRacing/

X: https://x.com/rico_abreu

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rico_abreu

2026 Tony Stewart Racing High Limit Statistics:

Wins: 2

Top-Fives: 7

Top-Tens: 13