LET’S DUEL AT DAVENPORT

From High Limit Racing

The High Rollers travel west to Davenport, Iowa for the Iowa Lottery Duel at Davenport on Monday, June 1. The race kicks off a busy week for the series with four races in five nights.

The Iowa Lottery Duel at Davenport is also race No. 4 of the 2026 Roto-Rooter Midweek Series. Aaron Reutzel will try to extend his point lead over Rico Abreu and Gio Scelzi. They’ll have to contend with NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson* and the best of the Midwest.

Pit Passes, reserved and general admission seating are available for pre-purchase online.

If you can’t join High Limit at the track, watch every lap live on FloRacing beginning at 6pm, ET.

Know Before You Go to the Iowa Lottery Duel at Davenport (all times local unless noted):

Pit Gates Open: 2pm

Grandstand Gates Open: 4pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6pm, CT/7pm, ET

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until 7:20pm on Friday

Racing: 7:30pm

Post Race: The pit area will be open to all fans following the feature event.

*Kyle Larson’s schedule subject to change.