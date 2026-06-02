Kyle Larson Kicks off Busy Sprint Car Week with Iowa Lottery Duel at Davenport Win

By Brian Walker

DAVENPORT, IOWA (June 1, 2026) – You can’t win all week if you don’t start on Monday; and that’s exactly what Kyle Larson did as he put on a clinic to win the Iowa Lottery Duel at Davenport.

Fresh off a Sunday night race with the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville, “Yung Money” flew into the Quad Cities area on Monday and hopped into Paul Silva’s #57 Sprint Car for the first of four shows with Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing this week in the upper midwest.

Coming from the third position of the 30-lapper, Larson quickly worked his way into the second spot after splitting Brady Bacon and Brent Marks with a three-wide move. An attack on the race lead was soon launched when the #57 and #87 of Aaron Reutzel began trading sliders for the top spot with Larson eventually securing it for good on Lap 7.

Taking the final restart with 20 to go, Larson flew away from the field and cruised to a 3.275-second margin of victory – lapping all the way up to the top-10. The win marked his third trip to Whiskey Myers Victory Lane this season and earned his 12th career CASM Safety Products Win Sticker in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition. It was his fifth-career Roto-Rooter Midweek Series score, second only to Rico Abreu’s eight.

Afterwards, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion took a bow in tribute to Kyle Busch, who tragically passed away 11 days ago. In victory lane, he pledged a portion of his winnings and the Angel Donor money to the Kyle & Samantha Busch Bundle of Joy Fund.

It was a great start to the week for Larson, who will follow Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing through Red Cedar Speedway in Menomonie, Wisconsin on Wednesday, Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, Wisconsin on Thursday, and I-94 emr Speedway in Fergus Falls, Minnesota on Friday.

Chasing the #57 to the stripe was Myerstown, Pennsylvania’s Brent Marks with a second-straight runner-up effort as he begins heating up. Closing out the podium was Giovanni Scelzi in third-place aboard the Spire Motorsports, Chili’s Grill & Bar #77.

Rounding out the top-10 at Davenport was Brady Bacon in fourth, Rico Abreu in fifth, Brenham Crouch in sixth, Aaron Reutzel in seventh, Kerry Madsen in eighth, Justin Peck in ninth, and Daison Pursley in tenth.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (6/1/26)

Davenport Speedway (Davenport, Iowa)

Iowa Lottery Duel at Davenport

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Tanner Thorson (11.909)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime – Aaron Reutzel (11.485)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Giovanni Scelzi

DMI Heat Two Winner – Brady Bacon

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Kyle Larson

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Aaron Reutzel

Winters Performance B-Main Winner – J.J. Hickle

DURST Dice Roll Driver – Kyle Larson (3rd-to-1st for $5,000)

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap – Aaron Reutzel (12.330)

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Rookie of the Race – Hank Davis (15th)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Justin Peck +12 (21st-to-9th)

Whiskey Meyers Victory Lane Visitors – Silva Motorsports #57

CASM Win Sticker – Kyle Larson (3rd)

Angel Donor Charity – Samantha & Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund

Lap Leader(s) – Aaron Reutzel 1-6, Kyle Larson 7-30

Interstate Batteries A-Main Results (30 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson[3]; 2. 19-Brent Marks[2]; 3. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[5]; 4. 21H-Brady Bacon[4]; 5. 24-Rico Abreu[6]; 6. 5-Brenham Crouch[7]; 7. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]; 8. 55-Kerry Madsen[16]; 9. 26-Justin Peck[21]; 10. 9-Daison Pursley[9]; 11. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[12]; 12. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[20]; 13. 9R-Chase Randall[18]; 14. 7A-Will Armitage[10]; 15. 17GP-Hank Davis[13]; 16. 24D-Danny Sams III[15]; 17. 3G-Ayrton Gennetten[17]; 18. 3-Cole Schroeder[24]; 19. 88W-Austin McCarl[22]; 20. 42-Sye Lynch[23]; 21. 13-Tanner Holmes[14]; 22. 6-JJ Hickle[19]; 23. 88-Tanner Thorson[8]; 24. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[11]

NEW Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Championship Standings (After 17/58 Races):

Aaron Reutzel – Ridge & Sons Racing #87 (1,071 pts)

Rico Abreu – Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #24 (-7)

Giovanni Scelzi – Spire Motorsports #77 (-43)

Tanner Thorson – Rod Gross Motorsports #88 (-111)

Tyler Courtney – Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC (-128)

Justin Peck – Rudeen Racing #26 (-138)

Kerry Madsen – Vermeer Motorsports #55 (-147)

Brent Marks – Brent Marks Racing #19 (-230)

Daison Purlsey – Kasey Kahne Racing w/ Mike Curb #9 (-277)

Sye Lynch – Mosites Lynch Racing #42 (-279)

Tanner Holmes – Buch Motorsports #13 (-283)

Hank Davis – Michael Dutcher Motorsports #17GP (-306)

Brenham Crouch – CJB Motorsports (-334)

Chase Randall – Chase Randall Racing #9R (-348)

Danny Sams III – Randerson Racing #24D (-384)

UPDATED Roto-Rooter Midweek Series Points (Through 4/16 Rounds):

Aaron Reutzel (254 pts)

Giovanni Scelzi (-11)

Rico Abreu (-13)

Tyler Courtney (-17)

Justin Peck (-40)

Brent Marks (-43)

Kerry Madsen (-54)

Tanner Thorson (-57)

Brenham Crouch (-62)

Chase Randall (-72)

WHAT’S NEXT: The busiest week in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing history continues with four-straight days of action coming this Wednesday-Saturday. The schedule will take teams to Red Cedar Speedway (WI) on Wednesday, Gondik Law Speedway (WI) on Thursday, I-94 emr Speedway (MN) on Friday, and Dacotah Speedway (ND) on Saturday. Tickets are available for purchase HERE, or you can watch every lap live on FloRacing.