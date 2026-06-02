All Stars To Continue 55-Year Williams Grove History Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – When the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints invade Williams Grove Speedway on June 5 for the second running of the Associated Builders and Contractors Lynn Paxton Legends Classic, the circuit will be carrying on a history at the oval that spans more than 55 years.

The 30-lap All Stars main meant to honor late Williams Grove champion and racing historian Lynn Paxton of Dillsburg will pay the winner $8,000 for the victory.

The history of All Stars action at Williams Grove dates back to 1970 when Bobbie Adamson trumped the original invaders aboard the Al Hamilton No. 77.

Since then a total of 48 main events have been run at Williams Grove under the All Stars banner but it took until 2019 for an All Stars regular to drive to victory at the historic oval.

Aaron Reutzel of Clute, Texas, scored that first series win at the track before adding two more to his Grove win total.

Kyle Larson took a pair of All Stars wins at the Grove as an independent in 2019 and in 2020.

Lance Dewease is the most recent series winner at the speedway having scored a show in 2023 and again last year in the inaugural Lynn Paxton Classic.

And the All Stars will gather again to challenge the locals known as the Pennsylvania Posse this Friday night, June 5 for another run at the Paxton Classic.

A seven-time track champion, Dewease of Fayetteville has taken more All Stars victories at the track than any other driver in history dating back to 1995 when he scored for the first time over the band at Williams Grove.

Dewease enters this week’s event with a whopping 11 All Stars Williams Grove wins to his credit.

Touring invaders expected to challenge Dewease and company this week at Williams Grove include Bobby Elliott, Leyton Wagner, Cale Thomas, Kalib Henry, Cody Bova, Zane DeVault, Keith Sheaffer Jr., Todd King, Zach Hampton and Logan McCandless.

Locals that should be ready to challenge the invaders aside from Dewease will include Chase Dietz, Freddie Rahmer, Cameron Smith, Danny Dietrich, Troy Wagaman Jr. and more.

The All Stars race at Williams Grove on June 5 will be one of only two races by the series in Central Pennsylvania this season.

The event is part of the 2026 Hoosier Diamond Series and Pa Posse 410 Sprint Series at the oval.

Adult general admission for June 5 is $30 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $15.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and X.

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