BERLIN RACEWAY UP NEXT FOR MUST SEE RACING

From Must See Racing

June 3, 2026 – Indianapolis, Indiana – The Must See Racing Sprint Series will be back in action this Saturday night June 6 when the 410-winged asphalt sprint car series invades Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan for the first and only time in 2026.

Berlin Raceway has been a mainstay of the MSR schedule for nearly two decades dating back to the 2010 inaugural season. MSR has visited the 7/16 mile, semi-banked asphalt oval Berlin Raceway every year since, often times with multiple visits per year.

The event is expected to draw a strong field, with many new faces, since there will be several cars in the area competing in Wednesday night’s Race for the Million event.

Sixteen-year-old Lutz, Florida driver Colton Bettis enters the event as the current points leader due to his season opening victory at Anderson, South Carolina on May 8.

Defending series champion Joe Liguori will begin his quest to defend his MSR championship. Liguori will be driving for the PCS Racing Doug Kenny owned Florida based team in 2026.

This will be the second event off of the 2026 MSR schedule. The last race at Cordelle, Georgia on May 9 was canceled due to rain.

Teams will be battling it out for a $5,000 winners share and $800 to start the event. P1 Chassis will also put up a $500 cash bonus up for grabs to the evenings Fast Qualifier.

Due to the possibility of many new competitors for this event, an open practice will be held Friday evening June 5 at Berlin Raceway to get teams acclimated to the track. Tres will also be available at the track on practice night.

For more info on this event please visit http://www.mustseeracing.com or http://www.berlinraceway.com.

EXPECTED ENTRIES

4 – Donnie Adams Jr.

5 – Joe Liguori

7 – Bobby Komisarski

9s – Charlie Schultz

10g – Tom Geren

z10 – Kevin Mingus

13 – Racing Bible

14 – Davey Hamilton Jr.

15 – Eric Humphries

22a – Bobby Santos III

26 – Chase Cabre

27 – Nick Landon

36 – JJ Henes

41 – Troy DeCaire

42 – Jason Blonde

44 – Teddy Alberts

50m – Kody Swanson

55 – Mike Ling

61 – Colton Bettis

88 – Jimmy McCune

88jr. – Jimmy McCune Jr.

94w – Geoff Wade