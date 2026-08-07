Stateline Speedway’s Big Horsepower Weekend Canceled; All Star Season Finale Relocated to Stateline Speedway

By Rachel Wynkoop
With forecasts calling for rain all weekend in Busti, NY, the NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of
Champions presented by Valvoline, along with Stateline Speedway officials, have made the
difficult decision to cancel the August 7th and 8th Big Horsepower Weekend.
After the success of the 2025 visit to Stateline Speedway and the proximity to Michael’s Mercer
Raceway Park, Rich Farmer, All Star promoter, has moved the Saturday, October 3rd season
finale, originally slated for Waynesfield Raceway Park, to Stateline Speedway. The season
finale will still pay $10,000-to-win. The Frank and Marilyn Benic Memorial at Michael’s Mercer
Raceway Park on Friday, October 2nd, also pays $10,000-to-win.
Up next for the All Star Circuit of Champions is $7,500-to-win at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa,
MI on Friday, August 21st, and $7,500-to-win at Butler Motor Speedway in Quincy, MI on
Saturday, August 22nd. For more information, visit www.allstarsprintcar.com.
About the All Star Circuit of Champions
Established in 1970, the All Star Circuit of Champions quickly became a defining force in
regional winged sprint car racing. Known for spotlighting both legendary names and emerging
talent, the series built its reputation through marquee events like Ohio Sprint Speedweek. More
than five decades later, it continues to blend tradition with innovation, keeping grassroots racing
alive across the five-state midwest region. For more information, visit www.allstarsprintcar.com.
About Napa Auto Parts
NAPA Auto Parts is a leading automotive parts retailer, supplying high-quality replacement
parts, accessories, and service items across North America. Established in 1925, NAPA has
built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both professional mechanics and everyday
drivers. With a network of over 6,000 stores, NAPA ensures that customers have access to the
right parts, right when they need them. For more information, visit www.napaonline.com.
About Valvoline
Valvoline is a global leader in automotive and industrial solutions, specializing in
high-performance lubricants, motor oils, and vehicle maintenance services. Established in 1866,
Valvoline pioneered the world’s first branded motor oil and continues to drive innovation in
engine protection and performance. With a presence in over 140 countries, Valvoline is
committed to powering the future of mobility, supporting electric, hybrid, and internal combustion
vehicles with cutting-edge solutions. For more information, visit www.valvoline.com.