Stateline Speedway’s Big Horsepower Weekend Canceled; All Star Season Finale Relocated to Stateline Speedway

By Rachel Wynkoop

With forecasts calling for rain all weekend in Busti, NY, the NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of

Champions presented by Valvoline, along with Stateline Speedway officials, have made the

difficult decision to cancel the August 7th and 8th Big Horsepower Weekend.

After the success of the 2025 visit to Stateline Speedway and the proximity to Michael’s Mercer

Raceway Park, Rich Farmer, All Star promoter, has moved the Saturday, October 3rd season

finale, originally slated for Waynesfield Raceway Park, to Stateline Speedway. The season

finale will still pay $10,000-to-win. The Frank and Marilyn Benic Memorial at Michael’s Mercer

Raceway Park on Friday, October 2nd, also pays $10,000-to-win.

Up next for the All Star Circuit of Champions is $7,500-to-win at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa,

MI on Friday, August 21st, and $7,500-to-win at Butler Motor Speedway in Quincy, MI on

Saturday, August 22nd. For more information, visit www.allstarsprintcar.com.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions

Established in 1970, the All Star Circuit of Champions quickly became a defining force in

regional winged sprint car racing. Known for spotlighting both legendary names and emerging

talent, the series built its reputation through marquee events like Ohio Sprint Speedweek. More

than five decades later, it continues to blend tradition with innovation, keeping grassroots racing

alive across the five-state midwest region. For more information, visit www.allstarsprintcar.com.

About Napa Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts is a leading automotive parts retailer, supplying high-quality replacement

parts, accessories, and service items across North America. Established in 1925, NAPA has

built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both professional mechanics and everyday

drivers. With a network of over 6,000 stores, NAPA ensures that customers have access to the

right parts, right when they need them. For more information, visit www.napaonline.com.

About Valvoline

Valvoline is a global leader in automotive and industrial solutions, specializing in

high-performance lubricants, motor oils, and vehicle maintenance services. Established in 1866,

Valvoline pioneered the world’s first branded motor oil and continues to drive innovation in

engine protection and performance. With a presence in over 140 countries, Valvoline is

committed to powering the future of mobility, supporting electric, hybrid, and internal combustion

vehicles with cutting-edge solutions. For more information, visit www.valvoline.com.