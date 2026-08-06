POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints to Open 2027 Season at Hunt the Front’s Southern Raceway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (8/4/26) – The POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League will launch its 2027 season with a two-night debut at Hunt the Front’s Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida, on February 26–27.

Serving as one of the biggest season openers in league history, the highly anticipated weekend will award $5,000 to Friday night’s winner before doubling to $10,000 on Saturday as the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints make their first appearance at the Florida Panhandle facility.

“We’re honored to partner with POWRi to open their 2027 season and can’t wait to introduce these incredible race cars to our fans in the Florida Panhandle and throughout the Gulf Coast region. Bringing 410 winged sprint cars to Southern Raceway for the first time is a huge milestone for our facility and another exciting step toward our vision of transforming Southern Raceway into a destination racetrack where fans can experience some of the biggest events and premier divisions in all of dirt-track racing,” stated Joshua Joiner of Hunt the Front.

The two-day event will be part of Southern Raceway’s extensive 2027 Winter Nationals schedule, featuring seven weeks of competition from January through March. The winter racing lineup will showcase several premier divisions and series, including the World of Outlaws Late Model Series and the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League.

“Opening the season at Hunt the Front’s Southern Raceway gives us an opportunity to start 2027 in a big way,” said Talin Turner, Director of POWRi Racing. “They are putting together an impressive Winter Nationals schedule, and we’re excited to bring the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints to Florida. This is a great addition to our schedule and an early look at what we believe will be an even bigger year for the league.”

Additional information, including support divisions, daily schedules, ticketing details, and streaming coverage, will be announced as the event approaches.

Event Details:

What: POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League Season Opener

Where: Hunt the Front’s Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida

When: February 26–27, 2027

Payout: $5,000 to win Friday | $10,000 to win Saturday

For additional information, visit www.POWRi.com or www.htfsouthernraceway.com.

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