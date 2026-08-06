2026 Knoxville Nationals Event Schedule

Updated Thursday, August 6, 2026

All times CDT, event times and statuses can change without prior notice

Thursday, August 6, 2025

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

2:00 PM: Pit Gates Open

5:00 PM: Live Track Side begins on 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

5:30 PM: Main Grandstands Open

6:15 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

6:45 PM: Hot Laps begin at Knoxville Raceway

7:00 PM: Racing begins at Knoxville Raceway

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

Post Race – Drivers Press Conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion (open to public)

Friday, August 7, 2025

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

2:00 PM: Pit Gates Open

5:00 PM: Live Track Side begins on 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

5:30 PM: Main Grandstands Open

6:15 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

6:45 PM: Hot Laps begin at Knoxville Raceway

7:00 PM: Racing begins at Knoxville Raceway

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

Post Race – Drivers Press Conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion (open to public)

Saturday, August 8, 2025

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

2:00 PM: Pit Gates Open

5:00 PM: Live Track Side begins on 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

5:30 PM: Main Grandstands Open

6:45 PM: Hot Laps begin at Knoxville Raceway

7:00 PM: Racing begins at Knoxville Raceway

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

7:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

Sunday, August 9, 2025

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

1:30 PM: KRCO Trivia in Dyer Hudson Hall & Knoxville Raceway Banner Sale

3:00 PM: Pit Gates Open

5:00 PM: Live Track Side begins on 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

5:30 PM: Main Grandstand Opens

6:30 PM: Hot Laps begin at Knoxville Raceway

6:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

8:00 PM: Racing Begins at Knoxville Raceway

Post Race – Drivers Press Conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion (open to public)

Pose Race Concert “Kick” at the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

Monday, August 10, 2025

6:00 PM: Outlaw Dirt Kart Nationals at English Creek Speedway

7:00 PM: Front Row Challenge at Southern Iowa Speedway

Tuesday, August 11, 2025

6:00 PM: Outlaw Dirt Kart Nationals at English Creek Speedway

5:30 PM: Knoxville Nationals Queen Contest in Dyer Hudson Hall

6:30 PM: NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Kick-Off Party at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Lot A east of Dyer Hudson Hall featuring Jordan Beam

6:45 PM: Winged 360 and 305 Sprint Cars at Marshalltown Speedway in Marshalltown, Iowa.

7:00 PM: Outlaw Dirt Kart Nationals at English Creek Speedway

8:00 PM: NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Kick-Off Party at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Lot A east of Dyer Hudson Hall featuring Alana Springstein

9:00 PM: NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Kick-Off Party at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Lot A east of Dyer Hudson Hall featuring Breathe Carolina

Wednesday, August 12, 2025 – Brandt Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night #1

7:30 AM-11:30AM: All you can eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits & gravy at the Marion County Park Historical Village at 402 Willetts Drive in Knoxville.

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory across the street from the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum at 1015 Lincoln St. in Knoxville.

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

9:00 AM-1:00 PM: “Wraps Before the Laps” all you can eat Burrito, Sides, Drinks at “The Well” at 404 W. Pleasant St in Knoxville

9:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum General Membership Meeting (All Members Welcome) (Second Floor)

10:00 AM: Driven to Dirt – Knoxville Nationals (Film) in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor Theater (encore at 10:45 a.m.)

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

10:00 AM: Trade Show in Skate Pit Building Opens

10:00 AM: Vendors Open in Fan Zone

11:00 AM: Slide Job Bar Opens

11:00 AM-12:00 PM: Autograph session at the Trostle Garage inside the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with drivers TBD

12:00 PM: Food Vendors Opens

12:00 PM: Music at the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

12:00 PM: “The High Limit Room” with Tony LaPorta and Guests in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor Theater

1:00 PM-2:00 PM: Autograph session at the Trostle Garage inside the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with drivers TBD

1:30 PM: “The Drivers Project Podcast” with Daryl Turford, Sam Hafertepe Jr., JJ Hickle, Dominic Scelzi and Guests on the second floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

2:00 PM: Pit Gate Opens

2:00 PM: Knoxville Raceway Charitable Organization (KRCO) 50/50 Ticket Sales Begin

2:30 PM: World of Outlaws “Game Day” with Wes Irwin on the Iowa Lottery Stage

3:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion Opens

3:00 PM: Casey’s Pizza Party in the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone

3:00 PM-4:00 PM: Autograph session at the Trostle Garage inside the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with drivers TBD

4:00 PM: “Knoxville Feud” on the Iowa Lottery Stage

4:00 PM-5:00 PM: Hasty Bake High Limit Room Live at the Knoxville Nationals featuring Kyle Larson in the grassy lot next to Braylee’s Diner on Floracing

4:30 PM: Ryan Timms Champion Pole Unveiling at the Fan Walk near the main ticket office

5:00 PM: Grandstands Open

5:00 PM: Knoxville Nationals Live presented by Midwest Sanitation Pre-Race show hosted by Tony Bokhoven on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

5:00 PM: Live Track Side begins on 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

5:00 PM: Knoxville Nationals Live pre-race show hosted by Tony Bokhoven on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage with scheduled guests.

6:00 PM: DIRTvision pre-race show with Dave Rieff on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

6:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

7:00 PM: Hot laps

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

8:00 PM: Opening Ceremonies with Ryan Timms raising the champion’s flag and racing begins at Knoxville Raceway

Post Race: Driver’s press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

Post Race: Weiner Wednesday Hot Dog Feed courtesy of the Marion County Fair Association near the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

Post Race: Live Music featuring “The Boys” on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

Thursday, August 13, 2025 – Toyota Qualifying Night #2

7:30 AM-11:30AM: All you can eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits & gravy at the Marion County Park Historical Village at 402 Willetts Drive in Knoxville.

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory across the street from the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum at 1015 Lincoln St. in Knoxville.

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

9:00 AM: Doug Clark Celebration of Life in the main grandstands at Knoxville Raceway.

9:00 AM-1:00 PM: “Wraps Before the Laps” all you can eat Burrito, Sides, Drinks at “The Well” at 404 W. Pleasant St in Knoxville

9:30 AM-11:00 AM: Breakfast at CFC South window near the ticket office

9:30 AM: Big Wheel Races for kids 10 years of age and under in the Credential Building north of the track

10:00 AM: Trade Show in Skate Pit building opens

10:00 AM: Vendors open in Fan Zone

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

10:30 AM: “A History of Knoxville Raceway Safety Team” with host Mike Roberts and Scott Aanes, Sheeri Church, Mike and Bob O’Brien, Doug Ripprger, Mark Vickroy, and Mark Worrall in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor

11:00 AM: “Members Only VIP Reception” with host Dave Argabright and Steve Kinser in the Dennis Albaugh Tower Second Floor at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

11:00 AM-12:00 PM: Autograph session at the Trostle Garage inside the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with drivers TBD

12:00 PM “World of Outlaws Racing” with John Gibson and guests in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor theater

12:00 PM: Food Vendors and Slide Job Bar opens

1:30 PM: “Discussing the State of Sprint Car Racing” with Larry Boos (Winchester Speedway/Mansfield Speedway) Blake Anderson, Kolten Gouse, Terry McCarl, Jason Reed, and Steve Sinclair on the second floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

1:00 PM-2:00 PM: Autograph session at the Trostle Garage inside the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with drivers TBD

2:00 PM: Pit Gate opens

2:00 PM: 50/50 Sales Begin

3:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion opens

3:00 PM-4:00 PM: Autograph session at the Trostle Garage inside the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with drivers TBD

4:00 PM-5:00 PM: Hasty Bake High Limit Room Live at the Knoxville Nationals featuring Tanner Holmes in the grassy lot next to Braylee’s Diner on kniakrls.com

6:00 PM: Dirtvision pre-race show with Dave Rieff on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

6:30 PM: Dirtvision broadcast begins

7:00 PM: Hot laps

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

8:00 PM: Racing begins at Knoxville Raceway

Post Race: Driver’s press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

Post Race: 56th annual Rube’s Chicken Feed outside the Pit Shack sponsored by Bush’s Chicken and the Marion County Fair Association

Post Race: Live Music featuring the “GIMIKK” on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

Friday, August 14, 2025 – FVP “Hard Knox” Preliminary Night

7:30 AM-11:30AM: All you can eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits & gravy at the Marion County Park Historical Village at 402 Willetts Drive in Knoxville.

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory across the street from the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum at 1015 Lincoln St. in Knoxville.

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

8:00 AM: Registration for Golf Classic in memory of Kevin Gobrecht at the Bos Landen Golf Club in Pella, Iowa

9:00 AM-1:00 PM: “Wraps Before the Laps” all you can eat Burrito, Sides, Drinks at “The Well” at 404 W. Pleasant St in Knoxville

9:00 AM: Breakfast with Champions at Celebrate Church in honor of Doug Clark featuring Dave Argabright, Levi Jones, and Tony Stewart. Tickets can be purchased at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum. Proceeds go to the Knoxville Racing Charitable Organization and the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

9:00 AM: United Trailers Nationals Golf Tournament in Memory of Kevin Gobrecht at Bos Landen Golf Course in Pella, Iowa

10:00 AM: “Women in Racing” with Host Natalie Silva and Alexis Boyum, Jillian Gravel, Desire Burkle, Deanne Svaleson on the second floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

9:30 AM-11:00 AM: Breakfast at CFC South window near the ticket office

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

10:00 AM: Steve King Foundation Cornhole Tournament in the Credentials Building north of track

10:00 AM: Trade Show in Skate Pit Building Opens

10:00 AM: Vendors Open in Fan Zone

11:00 AM-12:00 PM: Autograph session at the Trostle Garage inside the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with drivers TBD

11:00 AM-2:00 PM: “Art in the Graden” at Brooks Garden at 121 W. Main St. / Roche St. in Knoxville.

12:00 PM: “The Dirt Parlor Podcast” with Don Martin and Donny Schatz, Dave Argabright, Steve Kinser, Rico Abreu, David Gravel on the second floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

12:00 PM: Food Vendors and Slide Job Bar opens

1:00 PM-2:00 PM: Autograph session at the Trostle Garage inside the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with drivers TBD

2:00 PM: Knoxville Nights podcast on the second floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

2:00 PM: Pit Gate Opens

2:00 PM: 50/50 Sales Begin

2:00 PM: Busch Light Tent Opens Near the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

3:00 PM: Face Painting at the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

3:00 PM-4:00 PM: Hasty Bake High Limit Room Live at the Knoxville Nationals featuring Tyler Courtney in the grassy lot next to Braylee’s Diner on kniakrls.com

5:00 PM: Knoxville Nationals Live pre-race show hosted by Tony Bokhoven on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage with scheduled guests

6:00 PM: DIRTvision pre-race show with Dave Rieff on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

6:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

7:00 PM: Hot laps begin at Knoxville Raceway

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

8:00 PM: Racing begins at Knoxville Raceway

Post Race: Driver’s press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

Post Race: Live Music featuring the “After Shock” on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

Saturday, August 15, 2025 – Championship Night of the 63rd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

7:30 AM-11:30AM: All you can eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits & gravy at the Marion County Park Historical Village at 402 Willetts Drive in Knoxville.

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory across the street from the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum at 1015 Lincoln St. in Knoxville.

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

9:00 AM-2:00 PM: “Wraps Before the Laps” all you can eat Burrito, Sides, Drinks at “The Well” at 404 W. Pleasant St in Knoxville

9:00 AM: Church Service in Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion

9:30 AM-11:00 AM: Breakfast at CFC South window near the ticket office

10:00 AM: Trade Show in Skate Pit Building Opens

10:00 AM: Vendors Open in Fan Zone

10:00 AM: Knoxville Nationals Trophies on Display at Main Grandstand Entrance

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

11:00 AM: Kline’s Quick Time Parade in downtown Knoxville.

11:00 AM-12:00 PM: Autograph session at the Trostle Garage inside the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with drivers TBD

11:30 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Auction on the second floor

12:00 PM: Food Vendors and Slide Job Bar opens

12:00 PM: Music at the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

1:00 PM-2:00 PM: Autograph session at the Trostle Garage inside the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with drivers TBD

2:00 PM: Pit Gate Opens

2:00 PM: 50/50 Sales Begin

2:50 PM: Drivers march down the fan walk

3:00 PM: Public A-Main drivers meeting in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

3:00 PM-4:00 PM: Autograph session at the Trostle Garage inside the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with drivers TBD

3:00 PM-4:00 PM: Hasty Bake High Limit Room Live at the Knoxville Nationals featuring Brent Marks in the grassy lot next to Braylee’s Diner on kniakrls.com

6:00 PM: DIRTvision pre-race show with Dave Rieff on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

6:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

7:00 PM: Hot Laps

8:00 PM: Racing begins at Knoxville Raceway

Post Race: Driver’s press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

Post Race: Winners Toast to the Fans in the in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

Post Race – Live Music with “the Punching Pandas” on the Iowa Lottery Entertainment Stage

1:00 AM: NOS Energy Drink post-race party in the fan pavilion