Reutzel Tops Point Standings After Opening Night of the 360 Knoxville Nationals

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 6. 2026) – After the first night of racing Aaron Reutzel ended up atop the point standings for the 36th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank Thursday night at Knoxville Raceway.
Reutzel was the fastest qualifier, finished in third position in his heat race, and charged from eighth starting position to pass Kyle Larson on the final lap of the feature event to secure the runner up position in the feature event, earning him 492 points for his effort.
James McFadden parlayed a top five run in the feature event to end up second just 10 markers behind Reutzel. Justin Henderson, Kyle Larson, and feature winner Giovanni Scelzi round out the top five.
36th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank
Event Points – Night #1
ASCS National Tour
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, Iowa
1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 492
2. 21T-James McFadden, 482
3. 11-Justin Henderson, 478
4. 57-Kyle Larson, 477
5. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 473
6. 9-Chase Randall, 471
7. 9P-Daison Pursley, 464
8. 22X-Riley Goodno, 462
9. 14-Corey Day, 459
10. 4J-Ryan Leavitt, 457
11. 26-Justin Peck, 448
12. 44-Chris Martin, 445
13. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss, 439
14. 64-Kaleb Johnson, 433
15. 4C-Cale Thomas, 431
16. 88W-Austin McCarl, 430
17. 13-Tanner Holmes, 430
18. 9-Matt Juhl, 420
19. G2-Tony Rost, 420
20. 8C-John Carney II, 412
21. 7S-Sawyer Phillips, 408
22. 1-Carson McCarl, 407
23. 86-Timothy Smith, 405
24. 71B-Brady Baker, 399
25. 11N-Darin Naida, 398
26. 8M-Kade Morton, 396
27. 28-Jace Park, 394
28. 71T-Christopher Townsend, 377
29. 55B-Chase Brown, 370
30. 23D-Devon Dobie, 366
31. 4W-Jamie Ball, 356
32. 24H-Kade Higday, 349
33. 23-Chase Dietz, 342
34. 9L-Laney Moore, 339
35. 22P-Jesse Pate, 332
36. 938-Bradley Fezard, 327
37. 23B-Seth Bergman, 325
38. 7B-Ben Brown, 319
39. 63W-Josh Weller, 310
40. T4-Tyler Graves, 305
41. 7-Dustin Selvage, 300
42. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 300
43. 63T-Jack Thomas, 297
44. 6-Logan Moore, 297
45. 47-Tony Shilling, 289
46. 56-Johnn Cressman, 283
47. 1A-John Anderson, 282
48. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 273
49. 39JR-Brayden Mount, 266
50. 48-Nick Tucker, 261
51. 33-Alan Zoutte, 236
52. 11R-Rodney Huband, 227
53. 81-Kelly Miller, 216