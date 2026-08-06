Reutzel Tops Point Standings After Opening Night of the 360 Knoxville Nationals

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 6. 2026) – After the first night of racing Aaron Reutzel ended up atop the point standings for the 36th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank Thursday night at Knoxville Raceway.

Reutzel was the fastest qualifier, finished in third position in his heat race, and charged from eighth starting position to pass Kyle Larson on the final lap of the feature event to secure the runner up position in the feature event, earning him 492 points for his effort.

James McFadden parlayed a top five run in the feature event to end up second just 10 markers behind Reutzel. Justin Henderson, Kyle Larson, and feature winner Giovanni Scelzi round out the top five.

36th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

Event Points – Night #1

ASCS National Tour

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 492

2. 21T-James McFadden, 482

3. 11-Justin Henderson, 478

4. 57-Kyle Larson, 477

5. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 473

6. 9-Chase Randall, 471

7. 9P-Daison Pursley, 464

8. 22X-Riley Goodno, 462

9. 14-Corey Day, 459

10. 4J-Ryan Leavitt, 457

11. 26-Justin Peck, 448

12. 44-Chris Martin, 445

13. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss, 439

14. 64-Kaleb Johnson, 433

15. 4C-Cale Thomas, 431

16. 88W-Austin McCarl, 430

17. 13-Tanner Holmes, 430

18. 9-Matt Juhl, 420

19. G2-Tony Rost, 420

20. 8C-John Carney II, 412

21. 7S-Sawyer Phillips, 408

22. 1-Carson McCarl, 407

23. 86-Timothy Smith, 405

24. 71B-Brady Baker, 399

25. 11N-Darin Naida, 398

26. 8M-Kade Morton, 396

27. 28-Jace Park, 394

28. 71T-Christopher Townsend, 377

29. 55B-Chase Brown, 370

30. 23D-Devon Dobie, 366

31. 4W-Jamie Ball, 356

32. 24H-Kade Higday, 349

33. 23-Chase Dietz, 342

34. 9L-Laney Moore, 339

35. 22P-Jesse Pate, 332

36. 938-Bradley Fezard, 327

37. 23B-Seth Bergman, 325

38. 7B-Ben Brown, 319

39. 63W-Josh Weller, 310

40. T4-Tyler Graves, 305

41. 7-Dustin Selvage, 300

42. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 300

43. 63T-Jack Thomas, 297

44. 6-Logan Moore, 297

45. 47-Tony Shilling, 289

46. 56-Johnn Cressman, 283

47. 1A-John Anderson, 282

48. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 273

49. 39JR-Brayden Mount, 266

50. 48-Nick Tucker, 261

51. 33-Alan Zoutte, 236

52. 11R-Rodney Huband, 227

53. 81-Kelly Miller, 216