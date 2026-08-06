Scelzi Scintillating During Opening Night of the 360 Knoxville Nationals

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 6, 2026) – Giovanni Scelzi started off the 36th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank with a commanding performance winning Thursday’s preliminary feature event.

Scelzi, from Freso, California started on the front row and led all 20 laps fending off some mid-race pressure from Kyle Larson until a late race restart allowed Scelzi to pull away to 1 1.433 second advantage at the finish.

Aaron Reutzel was able to move up from eighth starting position to pass Larson on the final lap to steal away second and secure the high point position after the opening night of competition. Larson, Chase Randall, and James McFadden rounded out the top five.

36th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank – Night #1

ASCS National Tour

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Thursday, August 6, 2026

Qualifying

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 16.267[17]

2. 11-Justin Henderson, 16.281[24]

3. 21T-James McFadden, 16.372[52]

4. 22X-Riley Goodno, 16.441[22]

5. 9P-Daison Pursley, 16.455[6]

6. 57-Kyle Larson, 16.456[37]

7. 44-Chris Martin, 16.518[29]

8. 64-Kaleb Johnson, 16.545[2]

9. G2-Tony Rost, 16.550[16]

10. 7S-Sawyer Phillips, 16.560[12]

11. 9-Chase Randall, 16.571[38]

12. 4J-Ryan Leavitt, 16.587[3]

13. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 16.589[26]

14. 4C-Cale Thomas, 16.596[19]

15. 14-Corey Day, 16.598[42]

16. 71T-Christopher Townsend, 16.606[4]

17. 11N-Darin Naida, 16.658[23]

18. 28-Jace Park, 16.661[53]

19. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss, 16.664[11]

20. 23D-Devon Dobie, 16.671[10]

21. 26-Justin Peck, 16.691[47]

22. 86-Timothy Smith, 16.700[34]

23. 13-Tanner Holmes, 16.707[33]

24. 88W-Austin McCarl, 16.738[51]

25. 09-Matt Juhl, 16.749[28]

26. 55B-Chase Brown, 16.756[1]

27. 8C-John Carney II, 16.761[50]

28. 01-Carson McCarl, 16.802[27]

29. 8M-Kade Morton, 16.827[31]

30. 71B-Brady Baker, 16.832[36]

31. 22P-Jesse Pate, 16.882[14]

32. 4W-Jamie Ball, 16.896[45]

33. 47-Tony Shilling, 16.902[44]

34. 24H-Kade Higday, 16.904[32]

35. 56-Johnn Cressman, 16.907[30]

36. 9L-Laney Moore, 16.924[39]

37. 938-Bradley Fezard, 16.941[9]

38. 23-Chase Dietz, 16.960[13]

39. 63W-Josh Weller, 16.993[8]

40. 23B-Seth Bergman, 17.008[41]

41. 63T-Jack Thomas, 17.068[49]

42. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 17.133[40]

43. 1A-John Anderson, 17.153[7]

44. 7B-Ben Brown, 17.204[43]

45. T4-Tyler Graves, 17.212[5]

46. 7-Dustin Selvage, 17.257[46]

47. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 17.266[20]

48. 6-Logan Moore, 17.325[35]

49. 48-Nick Tucker, 17.327[15]

50. 39JR-Brayden Mount, 17.383[21]

51. 33-Alan Zoutte, 17.457[18]

52. 11R-Rodney Huband, 17.987[48]

53. 81-Kelly Miller, 17.987[25]

Last Chance Points

1. 33-Alan Zoutte[1]

2. 11R-Rodney Huband[2]

3. 81-Kelly Miller[3]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Justin Peck[2]

2. 9-Chase Randall[4]

3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[6]

4. 57-Kyle Larson[5]

5. 55B-Chase Brown[1]

6. 9L-Laney Moore[8]

7. 7-Dustin Selvage[10]

8. 71T-Christopher Townsend[3]

9. 22P-Jesse Pate[7]

10. 63T-Jack Thomas[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 8C-John Carney II[1]

2. 4J-Ryan Leavitt[4]

3. 11-Justin Henderson[6]

4. 86-Timothy Smith[2]

5. 11N-Darin Naida[3]

6. 44-Chris Martin[5]

7. 4W-Jamie Ball[7]

8. 938-Bradley Fezard[8]

9. 35-Skylar Prochaska[9]

10. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[10]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Tanner Holmes[2]

2. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[4]

3. 21T-James McFadden[6]

4. 01-Carson McCarl[1]

5. 28-Jace Park[3]

6. 64-Kaleb Johnson[5]

7. 23-Chase Dietz[8]

8. 6-Logan Moore[10]

9. 1A-John Anderson[9]

10. 47-Tony Shilling[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 88W-Austin McCarl[2]

2. 4C-Cale Thomas[4]

3. 8M-Kade Morton[1]

4. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[3]

5. 22X-Riley Goodno[6]

6. 24H-Kade Higday[7]

7. G2-Tony Rost[5]

8. 7B-Ben Brown[9]

9. 63W-Josh Weller[8]

10. 48-Nick Tucker[10]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 09-Matt Juhl[2]

2. 14-Corey Day[4]

3. 9P-Daison Pursley[6]

4. 71B-Brady Baker[1]

5. 7S-Sawyer Phillips[5]

6. 23B-Seth Bergman[8]

7. 23D-Devon Dobie[3]

8. T4-Tyler Graves[9]

9. 39JR-Brayden Mount[10]

DNS: 56-Johnn Cressman

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 22P-Jesse Pate[1]

2. 35-Skylar Prochaska[6]

3. 63T-Jack Thomas[5]

4. 63W-Josh Weller[4]

5. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[8]

6. 1A-John Anderson[7]

7. 39JR-Brayden Mount[10]

8. 33-Alan Zoutte[11]

9. 48-Nick Tucker[9]

10. 11R-Rodney Huband[12]

DNS: 47-Tony Shilling

DNS: 56-Johnn Cressman

DNS: 81-Kelly Miller

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 44-Chris Martin[2]

2. 22X-Riley Goodno[1]

3. G2-Tony Rost[4]

4. 64-Kaleb Johnson[3]

5. 11N-Darin Naida[7]

6. 28-Jace Park[8]

7. 7S-Sawyer Phillips[5]

8. 4W-Jamie Ball[11]

9. 23-Chase Dietz[15]

10. 55B-Chase Brown[10]

11. 24H-Kade Higday[12]

12. 71T-Christopher Townsend[6]

13. 7B-Ben Brown[17]

14. 9L-Laney Moore[13]

15. 23D-Devon Dobie[9]

16. 938-Bradley Fezard[14]

17. 23B-Seth Bergman[16]

18. 22P-Jesse Pate[21]

19. T4-Tyler Graves[18]

20. 6-Logan Moore[20]

21. 63W-Josh Weller[24]

22. 7-Dustin Selvage[19]

23. 35-Skylar Prochaska[22]

24. 63T-Jack Thomas[23]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[1]

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[8]

3. 57-Kyle Larson[4]

4. 9-Chase Randall[3]

5. 21T-James McFadden[6]

6. 14-Corey Day[10]

7. 26-Justin Peck[12]

8. 11-Justin Henderson[7]

9. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[11]

10. 4J-Ryan Leavitt[2]

11. 22X-Riley Goodno[22]

12. 9P-Daison Pursley[5]

13. 88W-Austin McCarl[15]

14. 13-Tanner Holmes[14]

15. 44-Chris Martin[21]

16. 01-Carson McCarl[18]

17. 09-Matt Juhl[16]

18. 71B-Brady Baker[20]

19. 8C-John Carney II[17]

20. 64-Kaleb Johnson[24]

21. 4C-Cale Thomas[9]

22. 8M-Kade Morton[19]

23. 86-Timothy Smith[13]

24. G2-Tony Rost[23]