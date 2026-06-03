SECOND ANNUAL GRAUNSTADT MEMORIAL UP NEXT FOR SUPER SERIES MIDGETS AT ANTIOCH

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (June 2, 2026) – The second annual Graunstadt Memorial for the Western Midget Racing / Bay Cities Racing Association California Super Series brings one of the most lucrative Midget races in the state to Antioch Speedway on Saturday night, June 6th. The posted purse includes $3014 to the winner along with $214 to start. $3000 of lap money is also being offered along with prizes for heat races, the hard charger, and the fast-time qualifier.

Fremont’s Shane Golobic won the inaugural running in 2025, snaring $5,414 in race winnings and lap money at the conclusion of the 30-lap feature. In addition to numerous series partners and lap sponsors, Recycling Zone is supporting the Graunstadt Memorial.

Pit gates open at 2pm at Antioch Speedway with grandstands opening at 5pm. Racing begins at 6pm. Parking is free. Adult tickets are $20, kids ages 5 to 11, seniors 65+, and military are $15. Kids 5 and under are free! A huge night of racing includes Wingless Sprints, Super Stocks, Pacific Coast Hobby Stocks, Dwarf Cars, and Mini Stocks also competing.

The fourth round of the 2026 Super Series is held in memoriam for car owner and sponsor Ken Graunstadt. Teamed up with Matt Streeter Racing, the familiar No. 14 Midget won the 2022 USAC Western States championship with driver Michael Faccinto. Graunstadt passed away in August of 2024.

2025 defending champion Caden Sarale leads the 2026 championship on the strength of wins at both Marysville Raceway and Merced Speedway. Sarale finished runner-up in the inaugural Graunstadt Memorial last season and aims for the top-step on Saturday night. 2025 Western Midget Racing champion Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz is second in the Super Series standings and continues his drive for his first BCRA win this weekend. San Jose native Nicholas Leonard, Jr. is having a marvelous rookie season in third in the points in the Boscacci Racing No. 09 machine. Auburn’s Cody Gray, and Delano’s Terry Nichols make up the balance of the top-five. The ageless Flyin Floyd Alvis of San Carlos is sixth followed by Riverside’s Dane Culver.

For more information, contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625 or visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com WMR can also be found on Facebook. Greg Dennett of BCRA can be reached at (510) 376-3338 or visit www.bcraracing.com

2026 WESTERN MIDGET RACING SCHEDULE – Subject to Change

March 20 Watsonville Speedway WINNER: Cody Gray

April 4 Antioch Speedway WINNER: Cody Gray

April 18 Placerville Speedway – Super Series Winner: Preston Norbury; WMR Winner: Logan Mitchell

May 2 Marysville Raceway – Super Series Winner: Caden Sarale; WMR Winner: Logan Mitchell

May 16 Merced Speedway – Super Series Winner: Caden Sarale; WMR Winner: Logan Mitchell

May 29 Watsonville Speedway – w/ NARC Winner: Anthony Bruno

June 6 Antioch Speedway – 2nd annual Graunstadt Memorial

June 20 Watsonville Speedway – 66th Johnny Key Classic

July 18 Watsonville Speedway – 16th annual Howard Kaeding Classic

July 25 Antioch Speedway

August 8 Petaluma Speedway – Tom Manning Memorial

August 15 Antioch Speedway – Contra Costa County Clash

October 3 Antioch Speedway – w/ USCS Sprint Cars

September 18-19 Stockton Dirt Track w/ World of Outlaws

October 23-24 Delta Speedway – Turkey Bowl XXVII