Paul Nienhiser Continues Stacking Wins

PETERSEN MEDIA

Chapin, IL driver, Paul Nienhiser, continues to stack wins. Friday night at Jacksonville Speedway, Nienhiser scored his fifth win of the season before enduring some tough luck on Saturday night with the IRA.

“Friday night my car was extremely good, and after a solid run in our heat we earned the pole for the feature and never looked back,” Paul Nienhiser said. “Saturday night, we had another good car but somehow a radius rod bolt backed itself out and we ended up spinning out and getting forced into the work area.”

Checking in at Jacksonville Speedway on Friday night for a weekly show, Nienhiser lined the AGRI-YIELD/CAM2 Lubricants/Midland Performance backed No. 9x entry up in the third row of his heat race. Having a great car underneath him, Nienhiser carved his way up to finish second.

With the most passing points of the night to his credit, Nienhiser lined up on the front row of the feature event and that was all he needed. When the green flag was displayed to the field, Nienhiser put his right-rear on the Jacksonville Speedway cushion and ripped around the lip for 25-laps.

Leading from start to finish, Nienhiser was the class of the field as he picked up his fifth win of the season in what was his ninth start of the year.

Saturday night the scene shifted to LaSalle Speedway for more IRA action. Timing in fourth quickest in his qualifying flight, Nienhiser lined up on the pole of his heat race and needed to pick up the win to earn a spot in the Dash.

Losing the top spot to Scotty Neitzel, Nienhiser went to work on the top side of the speedway and began cutting into his advantage. Able to power to the lead, and ultimately the win, Nienhiser was safely in both the Dash and the feature event.

Going from fifth to third in his Dash, Nienhiser took the green flag from the sixth starting position in the feature event. Having some things go his way with cautions in the first few laps, Nienhiser was up into third and challenging the lead duo.

Admittedly making a couple of mistakes while working the cushion, Nienhiser slipped back to fifth and then lost the handle on his mount with four-laps left in the race as he had a radius rod back itself out and disconnect from his car.

With the help of his crew, as well as Travis Arenz, and the Neuman Racing crew, Nienhiser was able to restart the race and salvage a 14th place finish.

“Saturday night definitely had a disappointing finish, and it was one of those things that makes you scratch your head as we check and torque every bolt every night,” he said. “Nonetheless, it is part of it, and thanks to my guys and everyone that helped us get put back together and back out on the track. Scott, Zoom, Weston, Caleb, Drake, Tom, and Eldon have really been busting their tails for me the last few weeks with some of the stuff we have been going through.”

Nienhiser would like to thank AGRI-YIELD, CAM2 Lubricants, Midland Performance Inc., MB Heating & Cooling Inc., Buffalo Wild Wings, T&K Tree Services, Morrow Brothers Ford Inc., American Rental Center, Signature Signs, The ID | SP, Bradshaw Custom Pumping, Wessler Bros. Agency Inc., Haverfield Construction-Concrete, Steve’s Towing, Dropped Mobile, Mason Sound, AB&C Moving, Bayer Crop Science, Dekalb/Asgrow, Engler Machine and Tool, Rider Racing Engines, K1 Race Gear, and Super Shox for their support.

Nienhiser would also like to thank Heartland Trailer Manufacturing, Rockstar Wraps, Kinney Racing Engines, and Stronghurst Collision Center for their support of Scott Bonar’s No. 50 car.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-10, Wins-5, Top 5’s-6 Top 10’s-6

ON TAP: Nienhiser returns to action on Friday night at Lincoln Speedway for round No. 2 of MOWA action.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Paul Nienhiser by following him on Twitter @Paul_Nienhiser or by clicking over to www.paulnienhiser.com.