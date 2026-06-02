Doubleheader Across OK, KS Awaits Multiple ASCS Divisions

By Matt Skipper

SAPULPA, OK (June 2, 2026) — The American Sprint Car Series is back in the Great Plains for a two-state weekend against two ASCS regional campaigns.

The ASCS National Tour will visit Creek County Speedway for the first time in 2026 for the Don Swope Classic with the ASCS Sooner Region on Friday, June 5.

On Saturday, both tours will travel 190 miles northwest to Park City, KS, to join the ASCS Gunsmoke Region for the Salute to Service Sprint Car Showdown at 81 Speedway.

Drivers will chase a $4,000-to-win payday both nights. Tickets for both events will be sold at the track on race day.

CREEK COUNTY INFO

81 SPEEDWAY INFO

WATCH ON DIRTVISION

Here are the top storylines to look for:

Repeat Sweep? – Sam Hafertepe Jr. enjoyed his visits to both tracks on the weekend’s slate in 2025, winning the Don Swope Classic and a September visit to 81 Speedway.

The National Tour points leader has the most wins of any driver at the “Sooner State” facility with six and is tied with Jason Martin for the most at 81 with back-to-back Feature triumphs in 2024 and 2025.

Success at Creek County has helped the Sunnyvale, TX, racer reach the Series championship multiple times. His Feature wins at the bullring in 2016, 2018-19, and 2025 helped lead him to hoist the Emmett Hahn Trophy at year’s end.

Podium Standoff – Matt Covington and Seth Bergman have seen similar avenues towards earning a podium spot in the Series standings. Still, both drivers are chasing a second Feature win in the year to reach Hafertepe for the top spot.

Covington has finished in the top-10 in every Feature since the opening night of the Sonoran Clash, including three podiums and his first win of the year on the second night at Central Arizona Raceway. The Glenpool, OK, racer’s night at Benton Speedway saw him rally from an early incident to finish third.

Bergman had to go back to the drawing board after a sluggish start at Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals. The refresh paid dividends for the No. 23 Oklahoma Chillers Sprint Car with four straight top-10 finishes at Central Arizona, two straight podium finishes, and his first win of the year at Benton.

Growing Pains – Kyler Johnson’s fourth-place standing is the highest he has ever been with the National Tour. Entering Creek County and 81, he’ll be seeking redemption from his 24th-place finish during the last Series race at Benton.

A broken O-ring in the engine’s barrel valve at Benton ended Johnson’s night before he could even compete in the event. In his first race after visiting Missouri, Johnson dominated the night at Phillips County Raceway to score his first win of 2026 with the ASCS Western Plains and Gunsmoke Regions.

While the Quinter, KS driver is hunting his first top-10 at Creek County since 2023, 81 stores the memories of his first United Rebel Sprint Series win and first National Tour podium. He’ll look to make the weekend the sight of his first career Series win.

Honoring Don – The Friday showcase at Creek County Speedway honors Don Swope – a close friend of Emmett Hahn and one of the most respected construction workers who transformed the SageNet Center into the home of the Chili Bowl Nationals and Tulsa Shootout.

Swope passed away from cancer in 2020, and the event was formed in 2021 to honor his contributions to the Tulsa, OK, racing scene. In the inaugural Feature, 14-year-old Ryan Timms held off Michael Faccinto for his third-career Series win.

Sam Hafertepe Jr. has controlled the Don Swope Classic the last two seasons with wins in 2024 and 2025. The last time the Series visited “Creekadega,” Blake Hahn and Zach Daum closed the season with triumphs in the Fuzzy’s Fall Fling.

Regional Clashes – The National Tour will be accompanied by the ASCS Sooner Region at Creek County and 81, while the ASCS Gunsmoke Region will join both tours for the Saturday in Park City, KS.

The Sooner Region opened its 2026 season with the Series in April at Salina Highbanks Speedway and saw Chris Martin claim the win. Gunsmoke began their championship hunt in May with Ryder McCutcheon driving to the win at Dodge City Raceway Park.

When Gunsmoke and the ASCS Western Plains Region raced together at Phillips County Speedway on Memorial Day weekend, National Tour regular Kyler Johnson captured the win.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday, June 5, at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, OK

Saturday, June 6, at 81 Speedway in Park City, KS

AROUND THE CORNER

Saturday, June 13, at Batesville Motor Speedway in Batesville, AR

CURRENT TOP-10 STANDINGS

Sam Hafertepe Jr. (919pts)

Matt Covington (-44)

Seth Bergman (-65)

Kyler Johnson (-126)

Whit Gastineau (-167)

Brogan Carder (-240)

Ryder Laplante(-249)

Austyn Gossel(-252)

Terry Easum (-279)

Cole Schroeder (-296)